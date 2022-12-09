Freddie Prinze Jr., Chevy Chase, Billy Ray Cyrus Board Animated Christmas Movie ‘Glisten and the Merry Mission’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Read full article on original website
Today’s Al Roker breaks down in tears as weatherman’s co-hosts surprise him at home in emotional new video
TODAY show meteorologist Al Roker has broken down in tears as his co-hosts surprise him at his house. He has been at home recovering from a hospital stay to treat blood clots in his legs and lungs. On Wednesday's show, the Today hosts sat around the couch and talked about...
buzzfeednews.com
Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job
Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
SFGate
Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss, Dancer and ‘Ellen’ DJ, Dies at 40
Stephen “Twitch” Boss, DJ and executive producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” has died by suicide. He was 40. Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, confirmed the news in a statement to People, writing, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”
Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
SFGate
Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile on the Story Behind Their Film Song, ‘Ready as I’ll Never Be’
Country star Tanya Tucker and her friend and producer Brandi Carlile are as ready as they’ll ever be to be considered for film awards, as a song they co-wrote for a documentary they both starred in this year is in the mix of current contenders. That song, “Ready as I’ll Never Be,” a very personalized ballad about watching the next generation up pass on, is a heart-tugger, and should be under consideration if voters get a chance to hear it — which Tucker admits she very much hopes they will.
Will Smith reveals he lost 30 pounds after posting photo last year of his ‘dad bod’
Will Smith revealed that after posting a viral photo of his “dad bod” last year, he took on a new routine and lost 30 pounds for his film Emancipation. The 54-year-old discussed his physical transformation for the film during Wednesday’s episode of Red Table Talk. As he sat down with his three children, Trey Smith, Jaden Smith, and Willow Smith, the actor recalled the Instagram photo he posted of his “dad bod” in May 2021 and how that picture was taken right before he started losing weight.“I posted the out of shape, the dad bod picture,” the King Richard...
SFGate
Will Sharpe Breaks Down ‘The White Lotus’ Finale: What Happened Between Ethan and Daphne?
Ethan’s calm exterior finally bubbled over in the Season 2 finale of “The White Lotus.” After a tense brunch, the tech entrepreneur, played by Will Sharpe, confronts wife Harper (Aubrey Plaza), questioning whether she had sex with Cameron (Theo James). More from Variety. 'The White Lotus': Mike...
