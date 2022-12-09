ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klkntv.com

Fifth Omaha teen arrested in brutal slaying of 62-year-old man

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A fifth teen was arrested in the slaying of a 62-year-old man who was beaten with an aluminum baseball bat, Omaha Police said Tuesday. Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 31, officers were sent to an area near 38th and Cuming Streets and found Daniel Price suffering from a head wound.
OMAHA, NE
proclaimerscv.com

62-Year-Old Omaha Man Cruelly Beaten to Death by Four Teens

OMAHA, Neb. (TCD) — Four alleged teenagers were arrested this week for their involvement in assaulting and having cruelly beaten to death, a 62-year-old man from Omaha on Halloween. A statement that was reported, Monday, Oct. 31, at 4:06 p.m., according to the Police officers of Omaha went to 3824 Hamilton St. about a person who is our victim who was found suffering from an injury to the head according to a publish post by True Crime Daily.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Fifth teen arrested in connection to Omaha man's death

(Omaha, NE) -- A fifth teenager is arrested in connection to the Halloween homicide of a 62 year old man in north Omaha. On Tuesday, Omaha Police announced that a 13 year old boy was taken into custody in the death of 62-year-old Daniel Price. Police say the 13 year old was arrested for accessory to a felony (murder). Investigators say just after 4:00 the afternoon of October 31st, officers were called to the area of 38th and Hamilton for a person down. Once on the scene, officers located 62 year old Daniel Price suffering from a head wound. Price was taken to Nebraska Medicine, where the night of November 12th he died from his injuries.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police seeking suspect who allegedly robbed laundromat Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a laundromat Wednesday morning. Around 10:17 a.m., officers responded to a call from Anytime Laundry, located near South 96th Street and Park Drive, according to authorities. An employee told officers that a Black man in his...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man reportedly steals money from Omaha business

OMAHA, Neb. -- A business in Omaha reported that a man had jumped the counter and stole money before fleeing. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to Anytime Laundry, 9720 Park Drive, for a reported robbery around 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials said the employee told them that...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Omaha woman arrested for attempted bank robbery in CB

(Council Bluffs) – An Omaha woman is in custody after allegedly attempting to rob a bank in Council Bluffs. The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were called to First National Bank at 2421 West Broadway around 1 p.m. Tuesday for a possible robbery. Employees told authorities that a woman pulled into the business drive-thru lane and passed a note to a teller demanding cash.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
1011now.com

Suspects try stealing ATM with stolen truck in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after suspects tried stealing an ATM with a stolen truck in northeast Lincoln. Around 3 a.m. on Wednesday officers were dispatched to Pinnacle Bank, off 27th Street and Folkways Boulevard, on an ATM tamper alarm. According to LPD, the ATM...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

LPD: Four hospitalized after crash inside parking garage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash inside a downtown parking garage that sent four people to the hospital. According to LPD, it happened inside the Academy parking garage at the southeast corner of 18th and P Streets just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. LPD...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Omaha man threatened to bomb LGBTQ events in Lincoln, Kearney, police say

An Omaha man has been arrested and charged with terroristic threats after he claimed to have planted a bomb inside an LGBTQ bar in Lincoln and threatened vague violence at Pride events in two Nebraska cities, police say in court records. Police began investigating Michael Nicewonder in May — six...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Unlicensed Omaha daycare owner denies neglect allegations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The owner of an unlicensed Omaha daycare denies allegations of neglect and says she’ll fight a police citation in court. Some parents support the childcare provider while others voice concerns. Front door greetings that in-home daycare provider Mallory Maynard claims are proof she didn’t leave...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police respond to disturbance, possible gunfire early Monday

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said someone may have fired a gun during a disturbance early Monday morning. Officers responded to the scene near 34th and Martha streets around 5 a.m. They said someone reported a firearm going off, and police took several people into custody. Police said weapons were not fired at officers, and they were working to confirm if a shot had been fired.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy