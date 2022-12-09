Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Fifth Omaha teen arrested in brutal slaying of 62-year-old man
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A fifth teen was arrested in the slaying of a 62-year-old man who was beaten with an aluminum baseball bat, Omaha Police said Tuesday. Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 31, officers were sent to an area near 38th and Cuming Streets and found Daniel Price suffering from a head wound.
KETV.com
Teenager arrested by Omaha police in relation to death of 62-year-old man
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police arrested a 13-year-old male Tuesday in relation to the death of a 62-year-old man on Oct. 31. The teenager faces charges of accessory to a felony (murder). On Dec. 9, a 16-year-old male was taken into custody for accessory to a felony (murder) and...
proclaimerscv.com
62-Year-Old Omaha Man Cruelly Beaten to Death by Four Teens
OMAHA, Neb. (TCD) — Four alleged teenagers were arrested this week for their involvement in assaulting and having cruelly beaten to death, a 62-year-old man from Omaha on Halloween. A statement that was reported, Monday, Oct. 31, at 4:06 p.m., according to the Police officers of Omaha went to 3824 Hamilton St. about a person who is our victim who was found suffering from an injury to the head according to a publish post by True Crime Daily.
iheart.com
Fifth teen arrested in connection to Omaha man's death
(Omaha, NE) -- A fifth teenager is arrested in connection to the Halloween homicide of a 62 year old man in north Omaha. On Tuesday, Omaha Police announced that a 13 year old boy was taken into custody in the death of 62-year-old Daniel Price. Police say the 13 year old was arrested for accessory to a felony (murder). Investigators say just after 4:00 the afternoon of October 31st, officers were called to the area of 38th and Hamilton for a person down. Once on the scene, officers located 62 year old Daniel Price suffering from a head wound. Price was taken to Nebraska Medicine, where the night of November 12th he died from his injuries.
KETV.com
Omaha police seeking suspect who allegedly robbed laundromat Wednesday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a laundromat Wednesday morning. Around 10:17 a.m., officers responded to a call from Anytime Laundry, located near South 96th Street and Park Drive, according to authorities. An employee told officers that a Black man in his...
News Channel Nebraska
Two Omaha men stopped for speeding in stolen car near Stanton, arrested on multiple charges
STANTON, Neb. -- Two Omaha men were stopped for speeding Tuesday evening, and were arrested on multiple charges in northeast Nebraska. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said around 6:10 p.m. they stopped a speeding car that was going 92 mph in a 70 mph zone, heading west on Highway 275 near Stanton.
KETV.com
Bench trial continues for unlicensed midwife charged with newborn's death in Douglas County court
OMAHA, Neb. — The trial against an unlicensed midwife continued in Douglas County court Wednesday. In a case dating back to June 2019, Angela Hock is charged in the death of a newborn baby. Prosecutors said Hock was not licensed at the time of the incident, a fact the...
News Channel Nebraska
Man reportedly steals money from Omaha business
OMAHA, Neb. -- A business in Omaha reported that a man had jumped the counter and stole money before fleeing. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to Anytime Laundry, 9720 Park Drive, for a reported robbery around 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials said the employee told them that...
kmaland.com
Omaha woman arrested for attempted bank robbery in CB
(Council Bluffs) – An Omaha woman is in custody after allegedly attempting to rob a bank in Council Bluffs. The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were called to First National Bank at 2421 West Broadway around 1 p.m. Tuesday for a possible robbery. Employees told authorities that a woman pulled into the business drive-thru lane and passed a note to a teller demanding cash.
1011now.com
Suspects try stealing ATM with stolen truck in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after suspects tried stealing an ATM with a stolen truck in northeast Lincoln. Around 3 a.m. on Wednesday officers were dispatched to Pinnacle Bank, off 27th Street and Folkways Boulevard, on an ATM tamper alarm. According to LPD, the ATM...
Omaha Police investigate robberies, assaults tied to dating websites
The Omaha Police Department is offering tips to stay safe after investigating assaults and robberies tied to suspects on dating websites.
KETV.com
Trial ordered for man accused of driving into a Halloween crowd on an Omaha street
Dontavius Levering, shot by police when he allegedly drove through a barricade on Halloween, was ordered to stand trial during a preliminary hearing Monday in Douglas County District Court. Levering faces charges of attempted assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. On Halloween, Levering allegedly drove...
1011now.com
LPD: Four hospitalized after crash inside parking garage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash inside a downtown parking garage that sent four people to the hospital. According to LPD, it happened inside the Academy parking garage at the southeast corner of 18th and P Streets just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. LPD...
UPDATE: One person killed after being hit by vehicle in Omaha
The Omaha Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Tuesday night.
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha man threatened to bomb LGBTQ events in Lincoln, Kearney, police say
An Omaha man has been arrested and charged with terroristic threats after he claimed to have planted a bomb inside an LGBTQ bar in Lincoln and threatened vague violence at Pride events in two Nebraska cities, police say in court records. Police began investigating Michael Nicewonder in May — six...
WOWT
Unlicensed Omaha daycare owner denies neglect allegations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The owner of an unlicensed Omaha daycare denies allegations of neglect and says she’ll fight a police citation in court. Some parents support the childcare provider while others voice concerns. Front door greetings that in-home daycare provider Mallory Maynard claims are proof she didn’t leave...
KETV.com
Council Bluffs woman arrested after allegedly attempting to rob a bank from the drive-thru
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A woman was arrested in Council Bluffs after allegedly attempting to rob a bank in the drive-thru lane. Around 12:03 p.m., officers responded to the First National Bank, located near S 25th Street and West Broadway, for a possible robbery in progress, authorities said. While...
doniphanherald.com
Man who drove car into Omaha Halloween crowd had taken cocaine, officer testifies
OMAHA — The man who drove a car into a crowded Halloween neighborhood event told authorities he had ingested cocaine about an hour before, an Omaha police officer testified Monday. Dontavius Levering, 31, will stand trial on charges of attempted assault on an officer and use of a deadly...
Aldrick Scott in Texas jail after being arrested in Belize
According to jail records, Aldrick Scott is being held in Harris County, Texas. He was booked last Thursday and has a court date set for Dec. 27.
KETV.com
Omaha police respond to disturbance, possible gunfire early Monday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said someone may have fired a gun during a disturbance early Monday morning. Officers responded to the scene near 34th and Martha streets around 5 a.m. They said someone reported a firearm going off, and police took several people into custody. Police said weapons were not fired at officers, and they were working to confirm if a shot had been fired.
