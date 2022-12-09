(Omaha, NE) -- A fifth teenager is arrested in connection to the Halloween homicide of a 62 year old man in north Omaha. On Tuesday, Omaha Police announced that a 13 year old boy was taken into custody in the death of 62-year-old Daniel Price. Police say the 13 year old was arrested for accessory to a felony (murder). Investigators say just after 4:00 the afternoon of October 31st, officers were called to the area of 38th and Hamilton for a person down. Once on the scene, officers located 62 year old Daniel Price suffering from a head wound. Price was taken to Nebraska Medicine, where the night of November 12th he died from his injuries.

