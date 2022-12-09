ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Royal Expert Claims Meghan Markle’s ‘Attitude’ Stiffened, Acted ‘Arrogant’ After Meeting Prince Harry

Meghan Markle‘s personality reportedly shifted on the Suits set after meeting Prince Harry in July 2016. After seven seasons as a star of the hit legal drama, several of Meghan’s co-stars reportedly saw a shift in the future royal family member’s personality. A royal expert alleges her Suits stars said her “attitude” stiffened, and Meghan …
Us Weekly

Royal Family Is ‘Horrified,’ Prince William Is ‘Very Angry’ Over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Documentary Trailer: Royal Expert

A royal mess. King Charles III and his family are “horrified” over the first trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, royal expert Christopher Andersen exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I think they're still holding their breaths and waiting for the other shoe to drop,” the King: The Life of […]
SheKnows

Unearthed Video Footage Shows Meghan Markle Being Asked Prince Harry or Prince William — Right Before She Met Her Future Husband

The adorable rom-com moment in the first episode of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan lets the viewers in on a little secret: they met over Instagram. However, there’s another element that seems straight out of a Hallmark meet-cute storyline. In 2015, the then-Suits actress was interviewed by HELLO! magazine. (See the video HERE.) The interviewer asked her to pick one royal: Prince Harry or Prince William. She didn’t have a quick response at all, laughing, “I don’t know!” Meghan finally came up with a nonchalant answer and said, “Harry. Sure.” What’s wild about this question and answer is that it came less...
epicstream.com

‘Harsh’ Kate Middleton Photo in Harry & Meghan Trailer Shows Meghan Markle’s ‘Pure Jealousy’ Toward Prince Harry’s Sister-In-Law, Expert Claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of attacking the royal family due to their upcoming Netflix docuseries. One royal expert claimed that they were jealous of Kate Middleton. Meghan Markle Agreed To Use Kate Middleton's 'Harsh' Photo Due To Jealousy?. The first promo for Prince Harry and Meghan...
seventeen.com

Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip

Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The List

Prince Harry Makes A Bold New Claim About His Upbringing With King Charles

Ever since he and his wife Meghan Markle defected from the royal family, in early 2020, Prince Harry's relationship with his father, King Charles, has gone from bad to worse. In fact, just last month, Charles gifted himself a Harry snub for his birthday. As Reuters reported at the time, the newly-crowned sovereign asked the British parliament to allow his brother, Prince Edward, and sister, Princess Anne, to become Counsellors of State, thereby pushing the Duke of Sussex to the bottom of the list.
epicstream.com

Queen Consort Camilla Anxious at Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Presence? King Charles’ Wife Reportedly ‘Keen to Promote a Family Look’, Expert Claims

Queen Consort Camilla was by King Charles' side when he welcomed the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, Tuesday. The king and queen consort were joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton. The four senior royals showed a united front at the event. King Charles And Queen Consort Camilla Looked...
TheDailyBeast

King Charles Is Failing Miserably as a Royal Family Crisis-Solver

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. There is a gaping vacancy at the top of the House of Windsor. This lack of leadership has become brutally clear as the embattled monarchy faces the imminent detonation of Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, and the still-swirling controversy of Lady Susan Hussey’s interrogation of Black British charity boss Ngozi Fulani at a Buckingham Palace reception last week.
New York Post

Archie’s accent, new Lilibet photos revealed in ‘Harry and Meghan’ docuseries

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is an all-American boy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 3-year-old son Archie stole a little bit of his parent’s spotlight in the docuseries “Harry and Meghan” on Netflix when viewers heard him speak for the first time, reports the Sun. In the heartwarming scene, the 38-year-old Prince Harry can be seen birdwatching with the youngest royal on their patio in Montecito, California. The footage is captured by Markle, 41, who — alongside the duo — is watching the hummingbirds near their house. Avid bird watcher Prince Harry can be heard telling his son to be quiet and enjoy nature....
