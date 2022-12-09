The changing climate is expected to deplete the supply of groundwater across Greater Boston by the end of the century, according to a new study by researchers at UMass Boston. While the study notes that groundwater levels in Greater Boston have been increasing in recent years, its authors say hotter temperatures and changes in precipitation are likely to reduce the replenishment of groundwater moving forward. And those depleted levels could have profound impacts on drinking water, plants, wildlife and infrastructure.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO