Climate change threatens groundwater supplies in Greater Boston, study says

The changing climate is expected to deplete the supply of groundwater across Greater Boston by the end of the century, according to a new study by researchers at UMass Boston. While the study notes that groundwater levels in Greater Boston have been increasing in recent years, its authors say hotter temperatures and changes in precipitation are likely to reduce the replenishment of groundwater moving forward. And those depleted levels could have profound impacts on drinking water, plants, wildlife and infrastructure.
How Logan Airport almost destroyed East Boston — and how East Boston is still fighting back

The Price of Flight, Part I on Morning Edition | Dec. 13, 2022. As a child growing up in East Boston, Fran Riley delighted in chasing after frogs, collecting fireflies in a jar and relaxing in the shade of towering oak and elm trees. Riley, now 79, still remembers the gaiety of family picnics, when the sound of accordions and violins would float through her neighborhood.
Restoring a ‘priceless resource’: Franklin Park set for major revamp

Franklin Park, Boston’s largest open space and one of the nation’s landmark urban parks, will undergo a multi-million-dollar revamp aimed at restoring its rich landscape and improving visitors’ experience, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Tuesday. The park, designed by renowned American landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted, sits within...
Boston City Council signals impatience with Wu on housing

The Boston City Council unanimously urged Mayor Michelle Wu to make changes to the city’s inclusionary development policy, a 22-year-old housing mitigation measure that exacts money — or a portion of housing units — from private developers building in the city. Local developers say the proposed changes,...
Boston’s one step closer to letting teens vote in municipal elections

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu told Boston Public Radio Tuesday she has signed a petition approved by the Boston City Council to allow 16- and 17-year-old residents to vote in municipal elections. The council voted 9-4 to approve the proposal. Wu's signature sends it to the state Legislature, where it faces...
Boston Public Radio full show: Dec. 12, 2022

We opened the show by taking calls from our listeners to ask if they are returning to public transit following the grand opening of a new branch on the Green Line Monday morning. The Medford branch connects Tufts University to downtown Somerville. E.J. Dionne Jr. discussed some of his latest...
Boston to consider giving voting rights to some immigrants in local elections

Less than a month after voting to ask the legislature to expand municipal voting rights to 16- and 17-year olds, the Boston City Council Monday braced for potentially extending voting rights to yet-to-be-determined categories of immigrants with a hearing, setting up a political debate that will reverberate beyond Boston for the coming new year.
Pride and pain mix in Revere as Moroccan community watches Morocco lose to France in World Cup semifinal

The first African nation to ever make it to the semifinals of the men’s tournament, Morocco became the Cinderella story that the world couldn’t get enough of as it took on France with a chance to advance to the World Cup final against Argentina. But sometimes the glass slipper doesn't fit. And on Wednesday, the Moroccans fell 2–0 to Les Bleus.
