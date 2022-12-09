Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Town Residents Spoke Out and a Decision Was Announced on the Dedham Christmas TreeThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
New England Patriots' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsFoxborough, MA
Chelsea, MA extends guaranteed income program, gives 650 families $400 a month for 3 additional monthsBeth TorresChelsea, MA
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
'It’s just a huge accomplishment': Green Line Extension opens with fanfare, festivities, some protests
Dozens of people crowded outside the brand new Medford/Tufts Green Line station before sunrise on its opening day today, hoping to board the first train on a transit expansion decades in the making. The celebration was lively: A live brass band played, and Somerville’s mayor, Katjana Ballantyne, danced with the...
Climate change threatens groundwater supplies in Greater Boston, study says
The changing climate is expected to deplete the supply of groundwater across Greater Boston by the end of the century, according to a new study by researchers at UMass Boston. While the study notes that groundwater levels in Greater Boston have been increasing in recent years, its authors say hotter temperatures and changes in precipitation are likely to reduce the replenishment of groundwater moving forward. And those depleted levels could have profound impacts on drinking water, plants, wildlife and infrastructure.
How Logan Airport almost destroyed East Boston — and how East Boston is still fighting back
The Price of Flight, Part I on Morning Edition | Dec. 13, 2022. As a child growing up in East Boston, Fran Riley delighted in chasing after frogs, collecting fireflies in a jar and relaxing in the shade of towering oak and elm trees. Riley, now 79, still remembers the gaiety of family picnics, when the sound of accordions and violins would float through her neighborhood.
Restoring a ‘priceless resource’: Franklin Park set for major revamp
Franklin Park, Boston’s largest open space and one of the nation’s landmark urban parks, will undergo a multi-million-dollar revamp aimed at restoring its rich landscape and improving visitors’ experience, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Tuesday. The park, designed by renowned American landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted, sits within...
Boston City Council signals impatience with Wu on housing
The Boston City Council unanimously urged Mayor Michelle Wu to make changes to the city’s inclusionary development policy, a 22-year-old housing mitigation measure that exacts money — or a portion of housing units — from private developers building in the city. Local developers say the proposed changes,...
Boston’s one step closer to letting teens vote in municipal elections
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu told Boston Public Radio Tuesday she has signed a petition approved by the Boston City Council to allow 16- and 17-year-old residents to vote in municipal elections. The council voted 9-4 to approve the proposal. Wu's signature sends it to the state Legislature, where it faces...
Amid calls to increase policing at Mass. and Cass, overtime spending surges under Mayor Wu
Last year, hundreds of people living in tents along the intersection of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue faced a traumatizing nightly choice: to freeze outside or risk theft, COVID-19 exposure or abuse at a nearby shelter. At the same time, residents in the area felt unsafe in their homes...
Boston Public Radio full show: Dec. 12, 2022
We opened the show by taking calls from our listeners to ask if they are returning to public transit following the grand opening of a new branch on the Green Line Monday morning. The Medford branch connects Tufts University to downtown Somerville. E.J. Dionne Jr. discussed some of his latest...
'Overdue, but so important': Artists reflect on new Boston Music Award categories
When the 35th annual Boston Music Awards take the stage at the Big Night Live in the North End on Dec. 14, three new categories will recognize a variety of musical talents that call Boston home. Among the new categories this year are awards for Spoken Word Artist of the...
Boston to consider giving voting rights to some immigrants in local elections
Less than a month after voting to ask the legislature to expand municipal voting rights to 16- and 17-year olds, the Boston City Council Monday braced for potentially extending voting rights to yet-to-be-determined categories of immigrants with a hearing, setting up a political debate that will reverberate beyond Boston for the coming new year.
Officers with past complaints recertified by state policing commission amid first batch of names released
The state agency charged with creating police certification standards and holding abusive officers accountable released the first tranche of a long-awaited public database of certified officers Monday, which includes some Boston Police officers who have had complaints against them sustained by internal investigators. The names of 18 officers who were...
'Science on Screen': How the Coolidge Corner Theatre combines entertainment and enlightenment
The beloved Coolidge Corner Theatre in Brookline has been serving audiences since 1933. In those 89 years, moviegoers have laughed, cried and fallen in love in those seats — so much so that it's widely regarded as one of New England's most treasured landmarks. But the Coolidge is more...
Pride and pain mix in Revere as Moroccan community watches Morocco lose to France in World Cup semifinal
The first African nation to ever make it to the semifinals of the men’s tournament, Morocco became the Cinderella story that the world couldn’t get enough of as it took on France with a chance to advance to the World Cup final against Argentina. But sometimes the glass slipper doesn't fit. And on Wednesday, the Moroccans fell 2–0 to Les Bleus.
