Read full article on original website
Related
Drake Unveiled A Custom Necklace Made Up Of 42 Diamonds Representing Each Time He Thought About Proposing And It’s Sparked A Conversation About His “Indestructible Reputation”
“Imagine making a necklace for every major L you've ever had? Drake has such big loser energy, so embarrassing dude.”
Ellen DeGeneres 'Heartbroken' By Death Of Show's Former DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
The retired talk show host took to social media on Wednesday to pay tribute.
Sarah Michelle Gellar, 45, Rocks Sexy Schoolgirl Outfit With Mini Skirt At Women’s Summit: Photos
Sarah Michelle Gellar, 45, could have passed for a schoolgirl during TheWrap’s annual The Power Women Summit, which was held at the Fairmont Miramar on Wednesday. The actress rocked a black blazer trimmed in white over a white top with red striped tie and a matching skirt. She also added white socks under black pointy heels and had her blonde hair up in a ponytail as she happily posed on the carpet of the star-studded event.
NBC Los Angeles
‘The Voice' Crowns Season 22 Winner in Emotional Finale
Out of a talented lineup of contestants, one star emerged victorious. Country artist and Team Blake Shelton's Bryce Leatherwood was officially crowned the season 22 winner of NBC's "The Voice" on Dec. 13, beating out fellow Top 5 competitors Omar Jose Cardona, Brayden Lape, Morgan Myles and Bodie. Leatherwood secured...
NBC Los Angeles
Heidi Klum's Optical Illusion Dress Made Her Look Like Moving Water
Heidi Klum made a stylish splash on the "Avatar 2: The Wave of Water" red carpet. While attending the Los Angeles premiere of James Cameron's new sci-fi/action film on Dec. 12, the supermodel wowed in a shimmery silver see-through gown. However, this wasn't any ordinary gown. Her tulle Lever Couture...
NBC Los Angeles
Emily Blunt Clarifies Tom Cruise Comment After ‘Ludicrous' Reaction
To put it bluntly, don't be mad at Tom Cruise. Emily Blunt recently shared that co-star Cruise told her to "stop being such a p----" while filming "Edge of Tomorrow" in 2014. And although she found the memory comical, Blunt is now clearing the air after her story was "taken literally and absurdly out of context" by listeners.
NBC Los Angeles
‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Could Be Heading for a $175 Million Box Office Opening
James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" is set to snare between $150 million and $175 million domestically during its opening weekend. The film, released by Disney, will have minimal competition until February and word of mouth could help the film hold on to lucrative premium screens like IMAX. "The...
Jennifer Lopez, JoJo Siwa, Dwayne Johnson and more remember Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Boss is known for being Ellen DeGeneres' DJ on her daytime talk show and frequent guest host.
Comments / 0