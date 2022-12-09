ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HollywoodLife

Sarah Michelle Gellar, 45, Rocks Sexy Schoolgirl Outfit With Mini Skirt At Women’s Summit: Photos

Sarah Michelle Gellar, 45, could have passed for a schoolgirl during TheWrap’s annual The Power Women Summit, which was held at the Fairmont Miramar on Wednesday. The actress rocked a black blazer trimmed in white over a white top with red striped tie and a matching skirt. She also added white socks under black pointy heels and had her blonde hair up in a ponytail as she happily posed on the carpet of the star-studded event.
NBC Los Angeles

‘The Voice' Crowns Season 22 Winner in Emotional Finale

Out of a talented lineup of contestants, one star emerged victorious. Country artist and Team Blake Shelton's Bryce Leatherwood was officially crowned the season 22 winner of NBC's "The Voice" on Dec. 13, beating out fellow Top 5 competitors Omar Jose Cardona, Brayden Lape, Morgan Myles and Bodie. Leatherwood secured...
NBC Los Angeles

Heidi Klum's Optical Illusion Dress Made Her Look Like Moving Water

Heidi Klum made a stylish splash on the "Avatar 2: The Wave of Water" red carpet. While attending the Los Angeles premiere of James Cameron's new sci-fi/action film on Dec. 12, the supermodel wowed in a shimmery silver see-through gown. However, this wasn't any ordinary gown. Her tulle Lever Couture...
NBC Los Angeles

Emily Blunt Clarifies Tom Cruise Comment After ‘Ludicrous' Reaction

To put it bluntly, don't be mad at Tom Cruise. Emily Blunt recently shared that co-star Cruise told her to "stop being such a p----" while filming "Edge of Tomorrow" in 2014. And although she found the memory comical, Blunt is now clearing the air after her story was "taken literally and absurdly out of context" by listeners.
NBC Los Angeles

‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Could Be Heading for a $175 Million Box Office Opening

James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" is set to snare between $150 million and $175 million domestically during its opening weekend. The film, released by Disney, will have minimal competition until February and word of mouth could help the film hold on to lucrative premium screens like IMAX. "The...

