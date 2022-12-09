ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterville, NC

Winterville police seeking larceny suspect

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19z4FI_0jdAUDe000

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Winterville police are seeking a suspect in a larceny they said happened on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yyQE5_0jdAUDe000
(Winterville Police Department photos)

Officials said the theft happened at the Speedway at 4985 Old Tar Rd. in Winterville. A Children’s Miracle Network donation box containing an unknown amount of money was stolen. Officials are looking for a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Winterville man arrested in connection to Ayden shooting

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Winterville man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a November shooting that sent a man to the hospital. Braddock Bernard Gross III, 31, was arrested in Greenville, according to an Ayden Police Department press release. The release didn’t specify what he’s being charged with. On Nov. 9, Ayden Police officers […]
AYDEN, NC
wcti12.com

Ayden police arrest man in Greenville shooting

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — On November 9th, 2022, at approximately 12:07 PM, officers responded to Old NC 11 South just past Thad Little Road in reference to a person that had been shot. Officers found one man lying in the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, identified...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

POLICE: Man shot in face by family member

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town say a man was shot in the face Tuesday night by a relative. The shooting happened in the 500 block of East 9th Street in Scotland Neck Tuesday night. Police said they learned the two were in a vehicle...
SCOTLAND NECK, NC
WNCT

Three arrested on first day of ‘Operation Restore Lenoir’

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Wednesday was the first day of “Operation Restore Lenoir,” a program put into place by Sheriff Jackie Rogers. On Rogers’ first day of the program, three arrests were made by deputies. A search warrant was executed in the Jackson Heights neighborhood, at Tony Ray Tucker’s residence, in an ongoing drug investigation. […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Driver arrested after drunk driving tip received

On December 13, 2022, around 3:00 am, officers received a tip in reference to a drunk driver with a child in the vehicle. Officers located the vehicle, developed probably cause, and initiated a traffic stop. Officers determined the driver, Jonathan Turner (41) of Lenoir County, was intoxicated, and was in...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WDTN

Do you know them? Greenville PD seeks robbery suspects

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greenville Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying two suspects in a robbery. According to a Facebook post by the Greenville Police Department, a robbery occurred in the evening hours of Saturday, Dec. 10. Police said a knife was shown and several items were stolen from the victim.
GREENVILLE, OH
Hot News

Murder suspect Keyon West reported missing.

Update; Weldon NC police report Keyon West was found dead in a car submerged in the Roanoke River on Hwy 158 near Roanoke Rapids. Police officials declined to comment if the death is being investigated as a homicide or accident. The Weldon Police Department, along with Roanoke Rapids Police and the Halifax County Sheriff continues its joint investigation.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WITN

Nearly $750,000 seized, 24 charged in Craven Co. investigation

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement in one part of the East say it is seeing a gradual improvement in the fight against the sale of illegal drugs. Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes shared an update on the quarterly drug investigation Wednesday. Hughes says from the end of August...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Craven County's latest drug operation leads to 24 arrests

The Craven County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of two dozen people on drug and illegal weapons. Craven County’s latest drug operation leads to 24 …. The Craven County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of two dozen people on drug and illegal weapons. Classroom Conversations: ‘If we invest in...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Man Passed Counterfeit $100 Bill At Business, Police Say

SMITHFIELD – A South Carolina man was arrested by Smithfield Police on charges he passed a counterfeit $100 bill at a local business. Elijah Gillians, age 66, of North Charleston, SC was arrested December 6. Earlier that day, police allege Gillians passed a counterfeit bill at Dollar Tree on...
SMITHFIELD, NC
neusenews.com

Update: Victim identified fatal fire over the weekend

The victim of this weekend’s fatal fire in Lenoir County has been identified as 54 year old, Faith LaFlamme. Investigators are awaiting medical examiner autopsy results to determine exact cause of death. The fire appears to have been accidental however, the exact cause is still under investigation. Lenoir County,...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Greenville man wanted, considered armed and dangerous

Greenville Police officers are looking for Duane Cotton, 31, of Farmville. Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Government Official. Officials with Greenville Police said Cotton’s charges stem from a traffic stop with officers on December 3rd, 2022, in the area of Memorial and Peed Drive. Cotton fled...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Kinston man facing additional charges in death of 2-year-old

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man is facing additional charges in the death of a 2-year-old that happened earlier this month. Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Corbin Elijah Moore, 27, of 2927 Hazel Hill Rd. in Kinston. He is facing second-degree murder charges. The charges come after it was determined the child’s death […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Three from Grantsboro charged with involuntary manslaughter

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Three people have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the overdose death of a Grantsboro woman in June. Paul Dunham 39, Mitchell Quinn Sadler, 58, and Christina Shuck Sadler, 42, all of Grantsboro, were arrested and charged with one count each of involuntary manslaughter on Dec. 8. They were […]
BAYBORO, NC
WNCT

Washington police investigating Monday shooting

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials are investigating a shooting that happened Monday outside of a Dollar General on Fifth Street. At approximately 1:15 a.m. Monday, Washington Police Department officers were dispatched to the Dollar General at 1802 W. Fifth St. following an alarm activation, according to a press release. Other officers were already in the […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Kinston homicide rate doubles in one year

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The homicide rate in one Eastern Carolina city has doubled in 2022 compared with last year. This information comes just a few days before a public forum will take place regarding the increase in violence. Kinston Interim Police Chief Keith Goyette shared with WITN that there...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

WNCT

39K+
Followers
27K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy