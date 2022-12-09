Kansas Correctional Facility reports inmate death
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An inmate died in custody at the Winfield Correctional Facility on Thursday, Dec. 8.
The Kansas Department of Corrections said Juan Manuel Torres was found unresponsive in his cell. The department said staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical services arrived.
The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy.Multiple arrests made after early-morning fight at Topeka bar
Torres, 31, was serving a 63-month sentence on convictions in Ford County of possession of drugs, fleeing law enforcement, DUI-second conviction, and two counts of violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act.
When an inmate dies in custody, the death is investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the KDOC.
- Kansas man was one step away from a heart attack
- Geminids meteor shower peaks this week: How and when to see it
- Man falls to his death in Death Valley National Park
- Mitsubishi launches all-new electric vehicle that charges itself
- Kansas senator applauds return of NASA deep space mission
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.
Comments / 1