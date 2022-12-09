Kansas Correctional Facility reports inmate death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An inmate died in custody at the Winfield Correctional Facility on Thursday, Dec. 8.

The Kansas Department of Corrections said Juan Manuel Torres was found unresponsive in his cell. The department said staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical services arrived.

The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy.

Torres, 31, was serving a 63-month sentence on convictions in Ford County of possession of drugs, fleeing law enforcement, DUI-second conviction, and two counts of violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act.

When an inmate dies in custody, the death is investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the KDOC.

