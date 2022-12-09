Read full article on original website
Shocked? Wisconsin Is Full of Christmas Cheer and Illinois is a Bunch of Grinches
A new holiday survey found that Wisconsin is bursting with Christmas spirit this year, while Illinois is failing quite miserably. I expected WAY better from you, Illinois. A recent survey from getcenturylink.com discovered some pretty interesting things about the level of holiday spirit in our nation these days. While I think we can all agree things aren't great worldwide right now, it appears that many of the states in America are doing better at ignoring the BS and spreading Christmas cheer than other ones are. (I'm looking at you, Illinois).
Here’s Illinois’ Ranking On The “Smartest States List”
Historically speaking, it's always been human nature to make fun of people who live in other places, if for no other reason than they live in other places. I'd be willing to bet that every single country on Earth has another country that they like to crack on (I'm looking at you, Canada).
Illinois White Christmas? Your Chances For Snow on December 25
We're less than two weeks away from the big day when the jolly man in the big red suit jumps aboard his sleigh, but will Mr. Claus be flying through snowflakes when he makes his rounds through the Midwest?. If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones...
Illinois Nearly Tops List For Most STDs In The United States
Illinois almost topped another in 2022 and this one doesn't come with bragging rights. A similar report came out two years prior and the Land of Lincoln didn't get the best grade at that time either. Although there was a bit of good news for one city in Illinois, I guess.
One Of America’s Most Christmas-Obsessed Towns Is In Illinois
Christmas is a time of joy and cheer in America, but one town in Illinois truly embraces the holiday season. Where is it located?. According to a recent study, the most Christmas-obsessed cities in America are Crocker, Missouri, Santa Claus, Indiana, and Jackson, New Hampshire. Every state was judged based...
This Wisconsin City Is One Of America’s Fastest Growing Places
I didn't realize until doing a little research for this piece that America's population is up a little over 2.5 percent over the last five years, going from 327 million people in 2016 to almost 332 million people as of last year. And while the population continues to grow, so...
New Area Code Coming In 2023 For Phone Numbers In Illinois
A new area code is coming to Illinois in 2023, will it affect your current phone number?. The Number Of Area Codes Needed For Illinois Phones Has Increased Drastically. I remember when there were just a handful of area codes in Illinois. We are currently up to thirteen and still growing. The last one to be added was 872 in 2009.
Do You Remember The Wisconsin Winter That Barely Had Any Snow?
The winter of 1968 in Wisconsin was a surprising and unusual one. Despite being known for its cold and snowy winters, this year was almost entirely snowless. At the time, Wisconsin was experiencing a mild winter overall. The average temperature for December through February was 22.2 degrees Fahrenheit, which was 3.9 degrees above normal. This mild weather was due to a shift in the jet stream, which brought warmer air into the region.
No Front License Plate In Illinois: Legal Or Illegal?
When you ask someone from another state if they're required to have a front license plate, you'll probably get one of two reactions. One reaction is usually angry because yes, they have to have one. Boredom is most often the other reaction, because people in states where residents aren't required...
Illinois’ 10 Poorest Counties All Have One Thing Common
There are some booming counties in Illinois but, despite the wealth and prosperity of some areas, there are others within the country that struggle with high levels of poverty and low median household incomes. There are several factors that contribute to poverty in these counties in Illinois, including a lack of job opportunities and access to education and training programs. Many of these counties have a high unemployment rate, which makes it difficult for residents to find jobs and earn a decent income.
2 Great Ways to Escape the Winter Blues in Illinois
Winter is almost officially here, and as the weather gets colder, many people may find themselves feeling cooped up and restless, aka, suffering from "cabin fever". Cabin fever can make even the most dedicated homebodies, (like me), eager to get out and explore, and lucky for us there is a ton of fun up for grabs in Illinois each winter!
Illinois Man Arrested For Passing Out In Popular Burrito Joint
If you party a little too hard, passing out in a restaurant is not where you want to end up. Many People Have Experience A Way Too Drunk Moment In Their Lives. Many of us have been in a similar situation in our lives. We are out partying with friends and having a really good time. Maybe, a little too much fun. Unfortunately, it leads to getting drunk. Probably way too wasted. We do not head home before it is too late. There are some bad decisions made. You end up passing out somewhere that is not appropriate. Hopefully, you do not get arrested. If you do, well, you are not the first and will not be the last.
Illinois Man Arrested For Attacking Two People With Skateboard
Two Illinois residents were hospitalized after being attacked with a skateboard. Back in my younger days, fighting used to be really different and a lot simpler. When a couple of people got angry with each other, the dispute was settled with their fists. Usually, after a few strategically placed punches to the face and the battle was over.
Are you part of the 25% of People who Really Live in Illinois?
Only 25% of the people who live in the state of Illinois actually live in the Land of Lincoln. Are you confused? Well, I was too at first but there is data that proves my point, let me explain... According to funworldfacts.com, 3 out of every 4 people who live...
Illinois’ Favorite Christmas Cookie Is An Iconic Holiday Treat
From peanut butter blossoms, to raspberry cheesecake, to cut-out cookies, where does Illinois stand on the best Christmas cookie for the holidays?. Hands down, I freakin' love gingerbread cookies. Think about it: they're lightly spiced, have a warm flavor of gingerbread mixed in, and is the PERFECT match for a cold wintery night.
Ride in Your Warm Car At These Illinois Drive-Through Light Displays
Midwest weather can be unpredictable and get brutally cold during the fall and winter months, but that shouldn't stop you and the family from enjoying some beautiful Christmas light displays over the holidays. There are several drive-through holiday light shows around the Stateline area, but we've found two that have...
Illinois Diner Named One of The Best Diners To Visit in America
Diners are the best. They have the best food in America, so when Thrillest put together a list of the top diners in America, I wasn't shocked when this Illinois diner made a list. Cozy Dog Diner makes Thirillest one of the Best Diners in America, and of course, it...
Proven Fact: Illinois Ranks Top 15 As Smartest State in U.S.
Well, there's some good news for those who got their education in Illinois. Out of all 50 states ranked in order for Most Educated to Least by WalletHub; Illinois ranked number 12 overall. The website looked at two key factors to break down the most educated states. After everything, they looked at Illinois ranked high in educational attainment, and Quincy in education.
Identify Theft Bigger Problem in Illinois than Missouri? Yes, Jim
Is identity theft a problem? Sure it is. Does a brand new ranking show that it's a bigger problem in Illinois than Missouri? Yes, Jim, it does. WalletHub just dropped their new 2022 list for the states that are most vulnerable to identity theft. If you look at their interactive map, you'll see that Illinois is shown to be a place where you're more likely to have your identity lifted than Missouri.
Illinois Crowns Hallmark Classic as Best Christmas Movie Of All Time
We all have a favorite Christmas movie. Does your happen to be Illinois' favorite?. If it were me, I would've guessed 'Elf', 'A Charlie Brown Christmas', or 'The Grinch' as Illinois' favorite, but I guessed wrong - so far off. The most popular Christmas movie in Illinois is undoubtedly the...
