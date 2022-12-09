PERU, Vt. — This weekend’s storm is expected to dump a foot of snow in some places in our region. “I think just about every ski resort in Vermont, New Hampshire and the North Country will benefit from this storm,” said Ben Frechette, NBC5 meteorologist. “It's very elevation-driven. So, the higher up you go, the more snow you'll eventually find.”

VERMONT STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO