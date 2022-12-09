ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitchburg, MA

mynbc5.com

Suspect found dangling from New England high-rise window to face charges

A suspect who attempted to dive out a 12-floor window of a high-rise apartment building in Boston after a body was found in the building is set to face charges Wednesday. Michael Perry, 37, is expected to be arraigned on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, but the DA's office said additional details about the case will be released at the hearing.
BOSTON, MA
mynbc5.com

Vermont prisoner dies at hospital, officials say

RUTLAND, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating after a man who was being housed at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility died on Sunday. Vermont State Police said 49-year-old Jack Martin, of Rutland, was taken to the hospital on Friday after complaining that he was having difficulty breathing. Martin...
RUTLAND, VT
mynbc5.com

Video: Santa paddleboards across New England river

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — This Santa was using a different type of sleigh. A man dressed as Santa Claus was stand-up paddle boarding in the Piscataqua River. The Piscataqua River cuts between New Hampshire and Maine. The person who took the video said Drew Craig is an avid paddle boarder...
MAINE STATE
mynbc5.com

Snow begins early Friday and lasts into Saturday

Thursday will be the "calm before the storm" with snow arriving late Thursday night. Snow will fall for most of Friday and Friday night, and then start to break up slowly on Saturday. Some towns may have to wait until Friday night and Saturday to see much accumulation, such as...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Snow this weekend a good sign for ski areas

PERU, Vt. — This weekend’s storm is expected to dump a foot of snow in some places in our region. “I think just about every ski resort in Vermont, New Hampshire and the North Country will benefit from this storm,” said Ben Frechette, NBC5 meteorologist. “It's very elevation-driven. So, the higher up you go, the more snow you'll eventually find.”
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Proposal 2 and Proposal 5 signed into law in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Tuesday was a historic day for the state of Vermont, after two amendments voted on in November were signed into law. Around 11 a.m. this morning, Gov. Phil Scott and Secretary of State Jim Condos signed Proposal Two and Proposal Five into the state's constitution. Prop...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Local reaction to Respect For Marriage Act

Local organizations and activists reacted on Tuesday to President Joe Biden signing the Respect For Marriage Act into law. The act codifies federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriage. Same-sex marriage has been protected in New York State since 2011, but executive director of the Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Winter storm arriving Friday

Wednesday & Thursday remain quiet and seasonable, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s. From the National Weather Service, a winter storm watch has been issued across the region – valid from Thursday evening through Saturday. Plan for tough travel during this time!. View specific...

