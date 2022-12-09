Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenWorcester, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Worcester Firefighters Battle Large Fire in Scrap YardQuiet Corner AlertsWorcester, MA
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Suspect found dangling from New England high-rise window to face charges
A suspect who attempted to dive out a 12-floor window of a high-rise apartment building in Boston after a body was found in the building is set to face charges Wednesday. Michael Perry, 37, is expected to be arraigned on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, but the DA's office said additional details about the case will be released at the hearing.
Massachusetts driver loses control of vehicle, crashes into New Hampshire State Police cruiser, official says
A Massachusetts driver is facing charges after a New Hampshire State Police trooper was struck by a vehicle in Concord. Trooper Joshua Farmer was investigating a crash on Interstate 93 at 5:40 p.m. Sunday when his cruiser was struck by a Nissan Rogue. Officials said the driver, Rainice Lai, 31,...
Vermont prisoner dies at hospital, officials say
RUTLAND, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating after a man who was being housed at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility died on Sunday. Vermont State Police said 49-year-old Jack Martin, of Rutland, was taken to the hospital on Friday after complaining that he was having difficulty breathing. Martin...
Jessica's Law requires drivers in New Hampshire to clear snow and ice off vehicles
Since 2002, New Hampshire drivers have been legally required to clear snow and ice off their cars before getting on the road. Jessica's Law was passed after the death of Jessica Smith. Smith was killed when ice from a tractor-trailer hit a box truck that ended up hitting her car.
Video: Santa paddleboards across New England river
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — This Santa was using a different type of sleigh. A man dressed as Santa Claus was stand-up paddle boarding in the Piscataqua River. The Piscataqua River cuts between New Hampshire and Maine. The person who took the video said Drew Craig is an avid paddle boarder...
Snow begins early Friday and lasts into Saturday
Thursday will be the "calm before the storm" with snow arriving late Thursday night. Snow will fall for most of Friday and Friday night, and then start to break up slowly on Saturday. Some towns may have to wait until Friday night and Saturday to see much accumulation, such as...
Vermont Constitution formally amended to include reproductive liberty and anti-slavery values
MONTPELIER, Vt. — State leaders formally completed a multi-year process to amend the Vermont Constitution Tuesday, enrolling a pair of measures into the historic document that were approved by voters in November. “We are here to make sure Vermont values are included in our founding document,” said Gov. Phil...
Dozens of passengers stranded on tarmac at Boston's Logan International Airport for hours
Dozens of passengers at were stranded for hours on the tarmac at Boston's Logan International Airport Sunday night. Passengers said the lengthy delays were because of issues de-icing planes at the busy airport. More than half a dozen planes carrying hundreds of passengers were waiting on the tarmac at Terminal...
Snow this weekend a good sign for ski areas
PERU, Vt. — This weekend’s storm is expected to dump a foot of snow in some places in our region. “I think just about every ski resort in Vermont, New Hampshire and the North Country will benefit from this storm,” said Ben Frechette, NBC5 meteorologist. “It's very elevation-driven. So, the higher up you go, the more snow you'll eventually find.”
Proposal 2 and Proposal 5 signed into law in Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Tuesday was a historic day for the state of Vermont, after two amendments voted on in November were signed into law. Around 11 a.m. this morning, Gov. Phil Scott and Secretary of State Jim Condos signed Proposal Two and Proposal Five into the state's constitution. Prop...
After first gift swiped in white elephant exchange, woman ends up with $175K lottery ticket
Related video above: Attorney advises lottery winners what to do after they've won. Ever played the white elephant gift exchange game?. Imagine someone swipes your gift worth $25, and you end up with $175,000. That's exactly what happened to a woman in Louisville. According to the Kentucky Lottery, Lori Janes...
NBC5 In Depth: Female business owners discuss struggles, secrets to success
New data suggests women often face greater barriers than men when borrowing money to start or expand a business. They are also more likely to rely on personal savings than traditional financing. The Vermont Community Foundation is shining a light on this issue as part of a research project to...
Local reaction to Respect For Marriage Act
Local organizations and activists reacted on Tuesday to President Joe Biden signing the Respect For Marriage Act into law. The act codifies federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriage. Same-sex marriage has been protected in New York State since 2011, but executive director of the Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance...
Winter storm arriving Friday
Wednesday & Thursday remain quiet and seasonable, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s. From the National Weather Service, a winter storm watch has been issued across the region – valid from Thursday evening through Saturday. Plan for tough travel during this time!. View specific...
