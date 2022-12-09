ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arvin, CA

Man pleads no contest to brandishing knife at police officer

By Jason Kotowski
 5 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who wielded a knife during a chase with Arvin police has pleaded no contest to two felonies.

Elvis Villatoro, 32, pleaded no contest Wednesday to stealing a vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, according to court records. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 10.

Around 11:30 a.m. on May 9, Arvin police received a stolen vehicle report and, while taking the report, an officer saw the stolen car drive by. Police said the car led officers on a short chase that ended when it crashed into farming equipment in the area of Sycamore Road, east of South Edison Road.

The driver, Villatoro, ran and an officer chased him, police said. Villatoro waved a knife at the officer, who then shot him, police said. Villatoro was treated for his injury and booked into jail.

KGET

Man pleads not guilty in Lost Hills double homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 31-year-old man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges including murder stemming from a shooting in Lost Hills that killed two men. Marco Aldaco is charged with second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and possession of a gun and ammunition by a felon. He is held without bail and due back in court […]
LOST HILLS, CA
KGET

Man acquitted of felonies in gas station assault

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who had faced a potential life term in prison if convicted as charged was acquitted of two felonies in connection with an assault at a gas station and released from custody. A jury on Monday acquitted Jesse Quincy Collins of attempted robbery and felony assault, instead convicting him of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies: Man and woman arrested on suspicion of mail, identity theft

A man and a woman were arrested Thursday on suspicion of mail theft, identity theft and more, according to law enforcement officials. The man and woman were arrested at approximately 5 a.m. at Canewell Street and Kalmar Street in Newhall after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received a call for service regarding mail theft, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield police searching for two men accused of fraud

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in identifying two suspects and a vehicle, accused of being involved in a fraud investigation. According to Bakersfield police, the incident happened on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at around 2:24 p.m., at Best Buy located...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Man convicted in 2018 South Taft murder

A Kern County Superior Court jury convicted a Taft man of second-degree murder for a 2018 homicide that occurred in South Taft. The Kern County District Attorney said Bobby Gene Sherrell, 42, faces up to 40 years in prison at his sentencing on Jan. 6. Sherrell was arrested on June...
TAFT, CA
KGET 17

1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting in northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man is dead after a shooting in northwest Bakersfield Tuesday evening, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to the 7200 block of Cranbrook Avenue at 5:02 p.m. At the scene, deputies found a man with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Family asking for help to locate teen last seen in November

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield family is asking for help to find an 18-year-old they say they have not heard from in nearly three weeks. Nathan Avila, 18, has been missing since Nov. 26, according to family. Avila was last seen on East 21st Street in the Old Town Kern area. Family told 17 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
mynewsla.com

Sheriff Seeks Help to Catch Killer

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding the person who shot and killed killed a man Tuesday in the Lancaster area. Deputies were sent to the 1200 block of West Avenue J-12 about 4 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Department. The man died at the scene.
LANCASTER, CA
KGET

BPD searching for a missing at-risk woman, 36

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help searching for Raquel Marquez, 36. Marquez was last seen Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., at the 700 block of 8th Street. According to the police department, Marquez is considered at risk because of diminished mental capacity. The police department describes Marquez as […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

4 arrests, 19 vehicles seized during DUI checkpoint in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police made four arrests including one of a driver who allegedly failed to stop and led officers on a pursuit during a DUI checkpoint on Friday night. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers conducted a DUI checkpoint in the 200 block of Union Avenue between 6:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man arrested for allegedly brandishing weapon at a juvenile: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was taken into custody Friday night after a brief standoff with sheriff’s deputies and allegedly brandishing a weapon at a juvenile in East Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Niles Street and Palm Drive at around 5:30 p.m. for […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man acquitted of felony charges in Lake Isabella stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has acquitted a man of felony charges in connection with a stabbing in Lake Isabella after his public defender argued he acted in self-defense. Robert Paul Graham was found not guilty Thursday of assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and making terroristic threats, according to court records. […]
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
KGET

KGET

