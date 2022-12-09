Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football lands prediction for RB Kyron JonesThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Program lands commitment from Syncere SafeeullahThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: DE Kai Wallin commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: William Watson decommits from HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands commitment from long snapper Marco OrtizThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
kfornow.com
4 Injured in Parking Garage Crash
LFR and LPD at the scene of a single-vehicle crash inside a parking garage at 18th & P Streets Wednesday morning.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN) (KFOR NEWS December 14, 2022) 4 people went to the hospital early Wednesday morning with injuries ranging from minor to severe following a single vehicle crash at the entry level of a parking garage at 18th and P.
News Channel Nebraska
klkntv.com
WOWT
Pedestrian hit, killed by car at 168th and Gold
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Oregon man is dead after being hit by a car at 168th and Gold Tuesday night. Officers found 41-year-old Michael Thomas, of Tillamook, Oregon, lying in the southbound lanes of 168th Street. They say he was struck by a 2021 Honda Ridgeline driven by 50-year-old Christopher Washburn of Omaha.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Omaha men stopped for speeding in stolen car near Stanton, arrested on multiple charges
STANTON, Neb. -- Two Omaha men were stopped for speeding Tuesday evening, and were arrested on multiple charges in northeast Nebraska. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said around 6:10 p.m. they stopped a speeding car that was going 92 mph in a 70 mph zone, heading west on Highway 275 near Stanton.
klkntv.com
Truck causes $100,000 in damage after ripping ATM off base, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A stolen truck yanked a Lincoln bank’s ATM off of its foundation Wednesday morning, causing over $100,000 in damage, police say. Officers were sent to Pinnacle Bank just north of 27th and Superior Streets after an ATM tamper alarm was set off around 3 a.m.
1011now.com
KETV.com
One person seriously injured in Sarpy County house fire
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue firefighters rescued one person from a house fire early Tuesday morning. Crews arrived at the scene near West 20th Avenue and Madison Street around 2 a.m. Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The fire was extinguished and the...
KSNB Local4
LaVista man convicted in Alda road rage case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A LaVista man will be sentenced in February for assault in connection with a road rage incident last July near the Alda exit on Interstate 80. Court records show a judge convicted Nathan Bowen, 21, on two counts of misdemeanor third degree assault and one charge of misdemeanor willful reckless driving. A related felony weapons charge was dropped in a plea bargain.
kfornow.com
Endangered Missing Advisory For 82 Year Old Omaha Man
Dr. Mark Rousseau (NE State Patrol) (KFOR NEWS December 13, 2022) An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Eastern Nebraska. The Omaha Police Department is attempting to locate, 82 year old, Dr. Mark Rousseau, a white male approximately 5’ 9″ tall, approximately 165 pounds, with white hair, white beard, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and blue plaid shirt, blue Jeans, L.L Bean Dark brown jacket.
News Channel Nebraska
Man reportedly steals money from Omaha business
OMAHA, Neb. -- A business in Omaha reported that a man had jumped the counter and stole money before fleeing. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to Anytime Laundry, 9720 Park Drive, for a reported robbery around 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials said the employee told them that...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi crash blocking lanes on I-80 eastbound at I-680
The Nebraska Department of Transportation says a crash on I-80 eastbound at I-680 is blocking traffic.
KSNB Local4
AZ man going to prison following central Nebraska arrest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - An Arizona man is heading to prison on a drug charge after authorities found around 33 pounds of suspected meth during a traffic stop. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Jared Cain was sentenced to 11 years for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing meth and 50 grams or more of actual meth.
KETV.com
Teenager arrested by Omaha police in relation to death of 62-year-old man
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police arrested a 13-year-old male Tuesday in relation to the death of a 62-year-old man on Oct. 31. The teenager faces charges of accessory to a felony (murder). On Dec. 9, a 16-year-old male was taken into custody for accessory to a felony (murder) and...
Kearney Hub
Papillion man killed in US 77 crash near Davey, Lancaster County sheriff says
A 24-year-old Papillion man died early Friday morning after his pickup truck slid off U.S. 77 and rolled into the median, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. John R. Free was pronounced dead at the scene, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said Friday. Free had been headed north on the...
1011now.com
Man tries stealing gasoline from northeast Lincoln construction business
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say was trying to steal gasoline from a northeast Lincoln construction business. Around 4:14 a.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to Walton Construction, off 48th and Superior Streets, on a report of a burglary in process. According to...
proclaimerscv.com
62-Year-Old Omaha Man Cruelly Beaten to Death by Four Teens
OMAHA, Neb. (TCD) — Four alleged teenagers were arrested this week for their involvement in assaulting and having cruelly beaten to death, a 62-year-old man from Omaha on Halloween. A statement that was reported, Monday, Oct. 31, at 4:06 p.m., according to the Police officers of Omaha went to 3824 Hamilton St. about a person who is our victim who was found suffering from an injury to the head according to a publish post by True Crime Daily.
kfornow.com
“DRIVE SOBER OR GET PULLED OVER” ENFORCEMENT PROJECT PLANNED
Lincoln, NE (December 13, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department will join in the nationwide ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ traffic enforcement campaign Friday, December 16, 2022, through Sunday January 1, 2023. Officers will be conducting extra traffic enforcement throughout the month of December with specific emphasis on impaired driving. Funding for the increased enforcement throughout the campaign was provided by the NDOT-Highway Safety Office. The grant-funded traffic enforcement effort will be conducted on several weekend nights throughout the month of December.
kfornow.com
Man Arrested After Attempted Theft of Fuel From a Lincoln Construction Business
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 12)–A 48-year-old Lincoln man is behind bars, after he allegedly tried to steal 35 gallons of gasoline from a north Lincoln construction business early Monday morning. According to LPD, the owner of Walton Construction at 5100 North 48th Street got an alert through his security system...
klkntv.com
Missing Douglas County man found dead near Ashland
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A missing Douglas County man was found dead Saturday near Ashland, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. The body of 46-year-old Mark Clardy was found southeast of the Interstate 80 rest area, which is near Mahoney State Park. Clardy was reported missing last Tuesday,...
