kfornow.com

4 Injured in Parking Garage Crash

LFR and LPD at the scene of a single-vehicle crash inside a parking garage at 18th & P Streets Wednesday morning.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN) (KFOR NEWS December 14, 2022) 4 people went to the hospital early Wednesday morning with injuries ranging from minor to severe following a single vehicle crash at the entry level of a parking garage at 18th and P.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Pedestrian hit, killed by car at 168th and Gold

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Oregon man is dead after being hit by a car at 168th and Gold Tuesday night. Officers found 41-year-old Michael Thomas, of Tillamook, Oregon, lying in the southbound lanes of 168th Street. They say he was struck by a 2021 Honda Ridgeline driven by 50-year-old Christopher Washburn of Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Suspects try stealing ATM with stolen truck in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after suspects tried stealing an ATM with a stolen truck in northeast Lincoln. Around 3 a.m. on Wednesday officers were dispatched to Pinnacle Bank, off 27th Street and Folkways Boulevard, on an ATM tamper alarm. According to LPD, the ATM...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

One person seriously injured in Sarpy County house fire

BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue firefighters rescued one person from a house fire early Tuesday morning. Crews arrived at the scene near West 20th Avenue and Madison Street around 2 a.m. Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The fire was extinguished and the...
BELLEVUE, NE
KSNB Local4

LaVista man convicted in Alda road rage case

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A LaVista man will be sentenced in February for assault in connection with a road rage incident last July near the Alda exit on Interstate 80. Court records show a judge convicted Nathan Bowen, 21, on two counts of misdemeanor third degree assault and one charge of misdemeanor willful reckless driving. A related felony weapons charge was dropped in a plea bargain.
LA VISTA, NE
kfornow.com

Endangered Missing Advisory For 82 Year Old Omaha Man

Dr. Mark Rousseau (NE State Patrol) (KFOR NEWS December 13, 2022) An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Eastern Nebraska. The Omaha Police Department is attempting to locate, 82 year old, Dr. Mark Rousseau, a white male approximately 5’ 9″ tall, approximately 165 pounds, with white hair, white beard, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and blue plaid shirt, blue Jeans, L.L Bean Dark brown jacket.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man reportedly steals money from Omaha business

OMAHA, Neb. -- A business in Omaha reported that a man had jumped the counter and stole money before fleeing. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to Anytime Laundry, 9720 Park Drive, for a reported robbery around 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials said the employee told them that...
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

AZ man going to prison following central Nebraska arrest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - An Arizona man is heading to prison on a drug charge after authorities found around 33 pounds of suspected meth during a traffic stop. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Jared Cain was sentenced to 11 years for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing meth and 50 grams or more of actual meth.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Man tries stealing gasoline from northeast Lincoln construction business

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say was trying to steal gasoline from a northeast Lincoln construction business. Around 4:14 a.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to Walton Construction, off 48th and Superior Streets, on a report of a burglary in process. According to...
LINCOLN, NE
proclaimerscv.com

62-Year-Old Omaha Man Cruelly Beaten to Death by Four Teens

OMAHA, Neb. (TCD) — Four alleged teenagers were arrested this week for their involvement in assaulting and having cruelly beaten to death, a 62-year-old man from Omaha on Halloween. A statement that was reported, Monday, Oct. 31, at 4:06 p.m., according to the Police officers of Omaha went to 3824 Hamilton St. about a person who is our victim who was found suffering from an injury to the head according to a publish post by True Crime Daily.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

“DRIVE SOBER OR GET PULLED OVER” ENFORCEMENT PROJECT PLANNED

Lincoln, NE (December 13, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department will join in the nationwide ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ traffic enforcement campaign Friday, December 16, 2022, through Sunday January 1, 2023. Officers will be conducting extra traffic enforcement throughout the month of December with specific emphasis on impaired driving. Funding for the increased enforcement throughout the campaign was provided by the NDOT-Highway Safety Office. The grant-funded traffic enforcement effort will be conducted on several weekend nights throughout the month of December.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Missing Douglas County man found dead near Ashland

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A missing Douglas County man was found dead Saturday near Ashland, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. The body of 46-year-old Mark Clardy was found southeast of the Interstate 80 rest area, which is near Mahoney State Park. Clardy was reported missing last Tuesday,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE

