Juvenile pedestrian killed in crash in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- First responders were dispatched to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian at Oak Road and Pidco Drive on Monday around 8:40 p.m., according to the Marshall County Coroner's Office. Officials arrived to find a 16-year-old male with serious injuries at the scene. The juvenile was...
South Bend Transpo provides updates on frequent ride cancellations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Due to ongoing staff shortages, the South Bend Public Transportation Corporation has recently been forced to cancel scheduled rides throughout the week. Transpo has released official reasoning as to why cancellations are becoming more common. As an organization, Transpo runs around 400 trips Monday through Friday...
Sturgis Department of Public Safety extinguishes two fires within 12 hours
STURGIS, Mich. -- Sturgis firefighters responded to two fires within 12 hours of each other over the weekend, according to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety. Just before midnight on Saturday, officials were dispatched to calls of a structure fire in the 200 block of Grove Street. Upon arrival, units...
South Bend Schools respond to incident of students bringing kitchen knives onto bus
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Community School Corporation responded to an incident Tuesday morning where two students allegedly carried kitchen knives onto their school bus, according to a letter sent to families from Darden Elementary School Principal Patty Karban. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. After getting into...
Electric vehicle charging in Goshen gets a new hourly rate
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Electric vehicle owners in Goshen will now be paying a new hourly rate for using a city-owned EV charging station. The Goshen Common Council has approved a rate of $1.17 per hour for the use of city-owned EV charging stations, according to the Elkhart Truth. The rate...
Five arrested after methamphetamine is found in Plymouth home
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - Five people were arrested as a result of an investigation into illegal substances at a residence in Plymouth, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. On Tuesday, detectives and K9 officers conducted an operation that led to the arrest of 43-year-old Tanya Mullins of Plymouth. Mullins...
South Bend police investigating continued rise in theft of Kia-brand vehicles
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officials with the South Bend Police Department are investigating a recent rise in thefts of Kia-brand vehicles. According to police, SBPD officers have responded to multiple reports of theft or attempted theft of newer-model Kia vehicles in the past 24 hours. Police believe that the rise...
Bus driver shortage cancels classes at Edwardsburg Public Schools
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. – The bus driver shortage at Edwardsburg Public Schools is being felt in the classroom. The district announced shortly before 6:00am on Tuesday, December 13, that classes were cancelled, after two bus drivers called in sick. The district then announced the following Wednesday would be an e-learning...
Edwardsburg switching to remote learning December 15 due to transportation shortage
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. - Students in Edwardsburg Public Schools will participate in remote learning on Thursday because of a high number of absences in the Transportation Department, according to Superintendent James Knoll. Not all absences are health-related, Knoll said. Some are due to the ongoing shortage of transportation help. All school...
Michigan City Police investigating fake report of bank robbery
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -The Michigan City Police Department is investigating a report of a bank robbery on Monday that turned out to be false, according to police. At 4:30 p.m., police were called to a bank in the 3600 block of Franklin St. for an armed robbery. When units arrived...
Edwardsburg Public Schools closed Tuesday due to transportation shortage
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. -- Edwardsburg Public Schools announced around 6 a.m. on their social media platforms that school will be closed Tuesday due to a shortage of transportation drivers. The school offices will remain open. All scheduled evening activities will go on as planned.
South Bend Police Department uses new tech to fight crime
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --FUSUS combines multiple police department applications into one central system. The south bend police department is excited about this new system because it collaborates in real time with officers and the community. "That includes business participation, a residential camera registry, and also the ability to report to...
Country Bake Shop to close at the end of the year
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Country Bake Shop will be closing permanently at the end of the year, according to the owner. The bakery, located on State Road 933, is closing on or near December 31 because the owner is retiring. The owner said he's been trying to sell the business...
Two rounds of wet and windy weather, Wednesday
Wet and windy weather, Wednesday. The day starts with rain and wind gusts nearing 40 mph in the early morning, then a lull midday and more rain Wednesday evening. Thursday remains a quiet transition day before the cold hits Friday. The wind Friday and Saturday is out of the southwest, so there is a chance of lake effect snow but it's mostly across West Michigan, but northern Berrien County should be prepared for snow. Next week will be colder. Models are hinting at a storm before Christmas but are giving a much different result, ever six hours.
Goshen Nights of Lights invites community members out for grand opening
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Goshen Parks & Recreation Department is inviting community members out to Goshen's Nights of Lights grand opening on Thursday. The lights display will debut at 6 p.m. at Shanklin Park and is free to anyone to view. The display includes over 60 lit silhouettes and several...
City of South Bend named a broadband ready community
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- A certification from the Indiana Broadband Office marks the city of South bend as a Broadband ready community. “This certificate, really what it does is mark South Bend officially as adopting all the broadband practices that the state has laid out,” explains Denise Linn Riedl, Chief Innovation Officer at the City of South Bend. “Things like streamline permitting, digital permitting applications, single points of contacts for broadband projects. All of these standards that we’ve now adopted internally, really make the city easier to work with.”
Wet and windy tonight, colder with a chance of snow, Friday
Thursday is transition day before the cold, mundane and cloudy. Friday is colder and temperatures linger near the freezing mark, trending colder through the weekend. The cold Friday night through Sunday morning will produce snow squalls and lake effect snow, but the lake effect snow is mostly directed at West Michigan and northern Berrien County. Next week is MUCH colder, and a winter storm is possible late next week, stay tuned.
Missing 14-year-old Doris Douglas found safe
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Doris Douglas, the 14-year-old announced as a runaway, has been located and is safe, according to the South Bend Police Department. Police posted about her disappearance on December 6.
Elkhart middle and high schools to do virtual learning December 15
ELKHART, Ind. - All middle and high school students in Elkhart Community Schools will do virtual learning on Thursday because of a bus driver shortage. Elementary students will attend school in person. The shortage of drivers is due to illness, according to the corporation. The Elkhart Area Career Center will...
eLearning Day announced for Elkhart Community Schools for Wednesday
ELKHART, Ind.,--Elkhart Community Schools announced all buildings are closed Wednesday because there are not enough bus drivers. The district says part of the problem is quote "widespread illness." All students have an e-learning day today now. Stick with us for updates on the bus driver shortage.
