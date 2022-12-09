Wet and windy weather, Wednesday. The day starts with rain and wind gusts nearing 40 mph in the early morning, then a lull midday and more rain Wednesday evening. Thursday remains a quiet transition day before the cold hits Friday. The wind Friday and Saturday is out of the southwest, so there is a chance of lake effect snow but it's mostly across West Michigan, but northern Berrien County should be prepared for snow. Next week will be colder. Models are hinting at a storm before Christmas but are giving a much different result, ever six hours.

