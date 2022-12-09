Read full article on original website
Christmas Cookie Walk to be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Alliance
A Christmas Cookie Walk will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Alliance on Dec. 10. Proceeds will be donated to a local charity, the food pantry at one of the seminaries and LWML missions.
Chadron library to hold Christmas party with Santa, book sale
The Chadron Public Library, along with the Friends of the Library, will be holding our Christmas Party on Friday, December 9, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be holiday treats for everyone, the kids can see Santa, and older folks can listen to the music or make holiday crafts in Library maker space, all for free.
Alliance City Facilities Closed
Due to inclement weather, the following Alliance City facilities are closed. The Senior Center is closed, including the Nutrition Site. Meals will not be delivered today, December 13, 2022. The Alliance Public Library, Knight Museum & Sandhills Center, Military Museum, and City Landfill are also closed. The Public Transit will...
Alliance police encourage 'Holiday Present Protection Program'
For any last minute gifts being received this year, use our Holiday Season Present Protection Program and help the community cut back on stolen packages. During the Holiday Season, send your package to us and pick it up after it is delivered. Don't let it be left unattended on your porch.
Give the gift of United Way to help Panhandle communities
Scottsbluff– Gifts to United Way of Western Nebraska (UWWN) impact the community far beyond the holiday season. When you give to United Way, your gift becomes part of a collective effort toward more holistic and sustainable outcomes affecting the entire community. With just one gift, you can help ensure...
CSC Campus Closed Tuesday and Wednesday
Chadron State College will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to impending winter weather. The residence halls and dining services will remain open. According to the National Weather Service, Chadron is in a blizzard warning beginning at 5 p.m. today (12/12) and extending to 11 p.m. Wednesday (12/14). Blizzard conditions are expected and total snow accumulations could be 12 to 16 inches.
Chadron Snow Emergency Declared, Chadron Public Schools Closed
By The City of Chadron has declared a snow emergency, effective from Monday December twelfth at Nine PM until Thursday December fifteenth at twelve PM, or when all the snow in the streets has been removed. When a snow emergency has been declared, all vehicles, trailers, and obstructions must be...
Pope of Chadron selected as Commencement Speaker
CHADRON – Chadron State College’s Winter Commencement Speaker is Karen Pope, the Director of Alumni and Development for the Chadron State Foundation. Graduate and Undergraduate Commencement will be combined in the Chicoine Center at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Seventy-one graduate candidates and 108 undergraduate candidates will be honored in the ceremony, which also includes summer graduates.
Chadron City Transit Bus not running Dec. 13-14
The Chadron City Transit Bus will NOT be running on Tuesday 12/13 and Wednesday 12/14 due to forecasted weather. Thursday will be determined at a later date. Information will be posted on the Chadron City website and Facebook.
Post Podcast: Alliance City Council meeting, Dec. 6
Today we'll take you to the Dec. 6 Alliance City Council meeting where there was a reorganization of new council members including Mara Andersen, Tearza Mashburn and Mike Dafney. Dafney was reelected Mayor and Brian Mischnick as Vice Mayor. . The council approved on second reading the Alliance Heartland Flats...
Solar workshop to be held at Dawes County 4-H building in Chadron
A Workshop on Solar for Farms, Homes, and Businesses will be held on Dec. 7 in Chadron at the Dawes County 4-H Building from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. MT. This workshop is for homeowners, farmers, and business owners who are interested in exploring solar PV systems. The workshop will...
Alliance Snow Emergency
The City of Alliance has declared a snow emergency starting today at 5:00 p.m. until Wednesday, December 14th at 5:00 pm. Residents who live on designated snow routes are asked to please have all vehicles removed from the street to ensure accessibility for the City crews and emergency personnel. Due to the predicted snow totals, crews will be plowing snow on these routes multiple times.
Carley named CSC Project Strive/TRiO November Student of the Month
CHADRON – Chadron State College student Jeremy Carley was the Project Strive/TRiO Student of the Month for November. Carley is a senior of Dalton, Nebraska, who chose Business Finance as a major because it seemed interesting and he liked math and money while he was growing up. Being a member of the Rural Business Leaders Initiative (RBLI) provides him with a full tuition scholarship and opportunities to network with professionals in the business world and create friendships with other people in the organization. His sister, Janessa, is in the program, as well, and recommended CSC’s business program to him.
3 arrested on weapon charges in Chadron
On Dec. 4 at 5: 29 p.m. Chadron police officers Zach Klemp and Seth Orsborn were called the 100 block of Pine Street, as a concerned homeowner reported they had found a firearm inside the residence, behind a couch. "[They] believed they knew who had placed it [firearm] there," Chadron...
Scottsbluff Police completes seat belt enforcement grant:
Scottsbluff-The Scottsbluff Police Department has completed the Nebraska Buckle Up Mobilization. Scottsbluff Police Officers conducted saturation patrols over the Thanksgiving weekend in the cities of Scottsbluff and Terrytown using overtime funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office with the following results:. 46 citations issued including 9 seatbelt...
