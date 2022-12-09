Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Was Stunned By Family's Decision On Sunday
Over the weekend, Tom Brady suffered one of his worst defeats as a starting quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the opening whistle en route to a 35-7 win. Despite the beatdown, Brady's family decided to stay until after the game. Except Brady figured they...
Jerry Rice slams 49ers coaches after Deebo Samuel injury
As the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, an iconic player in the franchise’s history voiced frustration. Jerry Rice isn’t happy. The legendary former 49ers wide receiver expressed disappointment in the 49er coaching staff after Deebo Samuel sustained an ankle injury in Sunday’s win. Deebo isn’t the first major player from Read more... The post Jerry Rice slams 49ers coaches after Deebo Samuel injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Analysis Network
49ers Receive Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Piece
The San Francisco 49ers have not missed a beat with rookie Brock Purdy taking over at quarterback following Jimmy Garoppolo breaking his foot early in their Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, 33-17. They picked up another dominant victory in Week 14, this time over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 35-7.
Jalen Hurts Was Asked About What Micah Parsons Said
On Tuesday night, Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons made headlines with a comment about Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Despite Hurts being the frontrunner for MVP right now, Parsons openly questioned if Hurts is actually good. During a recent appearance on Von Miller's podcast, Parsons suggested it's the team that has Hurts playing so well.
5-Star Quarterback Recruit Might Be Flipping Commitment
Five-star quarterback Dante Moore could be on the verge of flipping his commitment. At least that's what it sounds like. Moore, the No. 11 recruit and No. 5 quarterback from the 2023 class, committed to Oregon in July. However, the Ducks recently lost one of their top coaches. Offensive coordinator...
College Football Quarterback Reportedly Arrested Sunday
Coastal Carolina quarterback Bryce Carpenter was reportedly arrested over the weekend. The senior QB allegedly threw a young woman onto a sidewalk at a house party in Conway, South Carolina, causing injuries. Per the incident report (obtained by TMZ Sports), the woman claimed Carpenter "began making sexual advances towards her"...
Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith Today
Stephen A. Smith had another hot take about the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday. During a segment on Get Up, Smith was asked if quarterback Dak Prescott is the problem with the team and he was quick to answer with "yes." "Hell yeah," Smith said. "Listen, offensively, you got CeeDee Lamb,...
NFL World Worried About Joe Burrow's Decision Monday
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be the first guest on tonight's "ManningCast" broadcast of Monday Night Football. This may seem like an innocent decision on Burrow's part, but some fans are concerned. That's because there is still a perception of a "ManningCast" curse, which has "caused" any players who appear on the alternate stream to lose their next game.
Steelers Made Interesting Quarterback Decision In Practice Today
If Kenny Pickett can't start for the Steelers this weekend, head coach Mike Tomlin will have an important decision to make at quarterback. Even though Mitch Trubisky took over for Pickett this past Sunday, his place in the starting lineup is not guaranteed. Mason Rudolph told reporters Wednesday that he...
Cleveland Browns Announce Crushing Season-Ending Injury
One of the Cleveland Browns' more reliable defensive players is headed to season-ending IR. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, "The Browns placed LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (foot) on IR, ending his regular season." Owusu-Koramoah suffered a foot injury in last Sunday's loss to the Bengals. A former second-round pick out of Notre...
Matt Patricia Has 3-Word Response To Mac Jones' Outburst
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was caught by ESPN's cameras barking at Matt Patricia and the other offensive coaches on Monday night. But Patricia doesn't seem to mind. Speaking to media members the next day, New England's coordinator was asked about the second-year QB's in-game explosions. To which Patricia simply said, "I love it."
Cardinals Signing Notable Quarterback On Tuesday
The Arizona Cardinals signed a quarterback shortly after losing Kyle Murray to a torn ACL. Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Arizona added Carson Strong to its practice squad on Tuesday. The undrafted free agent worked out with them last week before Murray suffered a season-ending injury Monday night. Strong ended...
Joe Burrow Has Brutally Honest Message For Ohio Football Fans
When it comes to the NFL in the state of Ohio, the Browns are typically thought of as the more popular brand. But given the Browns' ineptitude since 1990, and Cincinnati's fairly consistent success from the Marvin Lewis era to present day; Joe Burrow says there's still room on the Bengals' bandwagon.
Amari Cooper Announces Decision Following His Injury
Amari Cooper played through a hip/core injury last weekend, and he doesn't intend to miss time. During Tuesday's media availability, per 92.3 The Fan, the Cleveland Browns wide receiver called pain management part of his job. "It's getting better. Just a part of playing football in this league," Cooper said....
NFL World Reacts To The Carson Wentz Decision
Carson Wentz is back with the Washington Commanders, but not as the team's starting quarterback. Washington activated Wentz on Monday, but only for him to serve as Taylor Heinicke's backup this week. "Commanders activated QB Carson Wentz from the Reserve/Injured List," ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted. Wentz, who was traded from...
Football World Reacts To Colorado Quarterback's Decision
Deion Sanders told Colorado players during his first team meeting that he would be more than happy to push plenty of them out the door. The Buffaloes' new head coach told the team that he was bringing his own "luggage" and that it was "Louis" as in Louis Vuitton. On...
NFL Starting Quarterback Officially Benched For 'Performance'
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota might be out for the season with a knee injury, but even if he hadn't gotten hurt, it sounds like he would have lost his starting job. On Monday, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith announced that rookie Desmond Ridder will start at QB moving forward....
Titans Release Veteran Player After Sunday's Loss
Ola Adeniyi started at linebacker for the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of this season. Three months later, he is looking for a new team. Tennessee is set to release Adeniyi, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Adeniyi started the opener against the New York Giants and played a key role...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Brock Purdy Update
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is a bit banged up coming off his first NFL start. Purdy, who was replacing the injured Jimmy Garoppolo, injured his oblique during the second drive of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but played through it. He finished the game with 185 yards through the air and two touchdowns as the 49ers delivered a 35-7 beatdown against the Bucs.
Why Brock Purdy Was Stunned By Christian McCaffrey After Trade
While the the San Francisco 49ers continue to be impressed with the play of rookie QB Brock Purdy, Purdy himself is in awe of his running back Christian McCaffrey. The Niners acquired the former Pro Bowl RB from Carolina back in October, and as the backup quarterback at that point, Purdy was tasked with helping the veteran get up to speed on the playbook.
