Ocala, FL

Robin S. Kadlec

Robin S. Kadlec, 58, of Ocklawaha, FL, passed away Monday Dec. 5, 2022, at his home. He was born on Dec. 10, 1963 in Prairie du Chien, WI, to the late Roger Kadlec and Delores Roussey. He is survived by his wife Sonia, daughter Virginia Fischer, sons Larry (Tiffany) Fischer and Erich Fisher, mother Delores Roussey, 5 grandchildren, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Roger Kadlec, sister Jill Manning, brothers Rick and Russ Kadlec, granddaughter Carlie Reeves, grandparents Leslie and Ramona Lange, and Fred and DeElla Kadlec.
Ronald Charles Harrison

Ronald “Ron” Charles Harrison, age 87 of Ocala Florida passed away on December 5th, 2022. He was born on April 4, 1935, in Queens, New York to the late Frank and Julia (Von Mechow) Harrison. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter MaryEllen. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 62 years Carol, a daughter Suzanne (Eric) Henderson of Loganville, GA, and four grandchildren, Katie Harrison of Gainesville, FL, Erica Henderson of Hollywood, FL, Christian and Hanna Henderson of Loganville, GA.
Katie Lee Hart

Deaconess Katie Lee Hart was born on October 11, 1938, to Elizabeth Jackson and Hunter Lee Lassiter in Evergreen, Alabama. She moved to Ocala with her family as a youth and joined the House of God Church under the pastorship of Bishop W. L. Nelson as the result of the outreach ministry of the church. Soon, all the Franklin children would attend the House of God Church, followed by their parents Leroy and Elizabeth Franklin, and their beloved grandmother, Novella Davis.
HCA Healthcare announces new CEO of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital

HCA Healthcare’s North Florida Division has announced the appointment of Alan Keesee as chief executive officer (CEO) of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, effective on January 1, 2023. In this new role, which includes responsibility for HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, Keesee will oversee the combined 545-bed acute care hospitals...
Ocala seeks contractor to resurface outdoor athletic courts

The City of Ocala is currently soliciting quotes for an experienced contractor to resurface multiple outdoor athletic courts throughout the city. The request for quotes is currently posted through the City of Ocala’s Procurement and Contracting Office and runs through Wednesday, December 21 at 2 p.m. According to the...
Mother Hawk In Ocala

This mother red-shouldered hawk often visits where her presence can be enjoyed from a distance here in Ocala. Thanks to Gail Shapiro for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
UF Health to open neighborhood hospital in northwest Ocala

Construction is underway for University of Florida Health’s new neighborhood hospital in Ocala, which will be located at NW Blichton Road and NW 35th Avenue Road, just east of Interstate 75. According to UF Health, the 150,000-square-foot hospital will include 10 emergency department rooms, 10 inpatient rooms, a medical...
Beautiful Sunset At Tuscawilla Park In Ocala

Check out this beautiful sunset from Tuscawilla Park in Ocala! Thanks to Maria Criscuolo for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Popular ‘Santa on the Square’ wraps up this week

The highly popular “Santa on the Square” has one date remaining in downtown Ocala before this year’s festive holiday program comes to a close. The family-friendly event will wrap up this Thursday, December 15, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Ocala Downtown Square. During the...
Two men wanted in theft at GTO Airboats in Ocala

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who are wanted in connection with a theft that occurred at GTO Airboats in Ocala. According to MCSO, the two male suspects (pictured below) went to GTO Airboats located at 4600 W Highway 326 in Ocala. While inside the store, the sheriff’s office stated that the two men began acting suspiciously.
MCPS to host holiday reading event at Barnes and Noble

Marion County Public Schools will host a special holiday reading event in Ocala this week as part of its “Launching Literacy in the Community” campaign. On Wednesday, December 14, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., MCPS teachers and staff will visit the Barnes and Noble located at 4414 SW College Road in Ocala to read some of their favorite holiday stories.
Ocala police to hand out over 160 Christmas gift bags to local children

Throughout the holiday season, the Ocala Police Department will be surprising local children with Christmas gift bags that are filled with goodies. Last month, Ocala Police Department employees donated their holiday bonus checks to cover the cost of Thanksgiving meals for 50 local families in need. After purchasing everything for...
Final week to watch ‘Coming Back Like a Song’ at Ocala Civic Theatre

‘Coming Back Like a Song’ only has a handful of performances remaining before the nostalgic musical leaves the Ocala Civic Theatre on Sunday. The musical is based on the real-life bond between three legendary composers: Irving Berlin, Harold Arlen, and Jimmy Van Heusen. During each show, audiences will be...
MCA artist opens new exhibit at AdventHealth Ocala Wellness Center

A new art exhibit by Marion Cultural Alliance (MCA) artist member Aliye Cullu is now on display inside the AdventHealth Ocala Wellness Center. Visitors will be able to check out Cullu’s artwork at the AdventHealth Ocala Wellness Center (1100 SW 1st Avenue in Ocala) during the facility’s regular hours of operation. According to MCA, the exhibit will remain on display through April 2023.
Community Foundation seeks applicants for Angelica G. Muns nursing scholarship

The Community Foundation for Ocala/Marion County has announced that the window to apply for the 2023 Angelica G. Muns nursing scholarship is now open. Students who are pursuing nursing degrees, as well as post graduate nursing students, are encouraged to apply for the scholarship. Qualified applicants must be enrolled in a certified nursing program in Marion County, maintain a 3.0 GPA throughout their duration of schooling, and continue their career in a Marion County acute healthcare facility.
Weirsdale man accused of striking, choking woman during argument over laundry

A 31-year-old Weirsdale man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of striking and choking a woman during an argument over laundry. On Friday, December 9, two MCSO deputies responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, one of the deputies made contact with the female victim who advised that she had been in a physical altercation with Ryan Michael Slyke.
