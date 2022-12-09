Read full article on original website
Robin S. Kadlec
Robin S. Kadlec, 58, of Ocklawaha, FL, passed away Monday Dec. 5, 2022, at his home. He was born on Dec. 10, 1963 in Prairie du Chien, WI, to the late Roger Kadlec and Delores Roussey. He is survived by his wife Sonia, daughter Virginia Fischer, sons Larry (Tiffany) Fischer and Erich Fisher, mother Delores Roussey, 5 grandchildren, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Roger Kadlec, sister Jill Manning, brothers Rick and Russ Kadlec, granddaughter Carlie Reeves, grandparents Leslie and Ramona Lange, and Fred and DeElla Kadlec.
Ronald Charles Harrison
Ronald “Ron” Charles Harrison, age 87 of Ocala Florida passed away on December 5th, 2022. He was born on April 4, 1935, in Queens, New York to the late Frank and Julia (Von Mechow) Harrison. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter MaryEllen. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 62 years Carol, a daughter Suzanne (Eric) Henderson of Loganville, GA, and four grandchildren, Katie Harrison of Gainesville, FL, Erica Henderson of Hollywood, FL, Christian and Hanna Henderson of Loganville, GA.
Katie Lee Hart
Deaconess Katie Lee Hart was born on October 11, 1938, to Elizabeth Jackson and Hunter Lee Lassiter in Evergreen, Alabama. She moved to Ocala with her family as a youth and joined the House of God Church under the pastorship of Bishop W. L. Nelson as the result of the outreach ministry of the church. Soon, all the Franklin children would attend the House of God Church, followed by their parents Leroy and Elizabeth Franklin, and their beloved grandmother, Novella Davis.
HCA Healthcare announces new CEO of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
HCA Healthcare’s North Florida Division has announced the appointment of Alan Keesee as chief executive officer (CEO) of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, effective on January 1, 2023. In this new role, which includes responsibility for HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, Keesee will oversee the combined 545-bed acute care hospitals...
Ocala seeks contractor to resurface outdoor athletic courts
The City of Ocala is currently soliciting quotes for an experienced contractor to resurface multiple outdoor athletic courts throughout the city. The request for quotes is currently posted through the City of Ocala’s Procurement and Contracting Office and runs through Wednesday, December 21 at 2 p.m. According to the...
Mother Hawk In Ocala
This mother red-shouldered hawk often visits where her presence can be enjoyed from a distance here in Ocala. Thanks to Gail Shapiro for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
UF Health to open neighborhood hospital in northwest Ocala
Construction is underway for University of Florida Health’s new neighborhood hospital in Ocala, which will be located at NW Blichton Road and NW 35th Avenue Road, just east of Interstate 75. According to UF Health, the 150,000-square-foot hospital will include 10 emergency department rooms, 10 inpatient rooms, a medical...
Beautiful Sunset At Tuscawilla Park In Ocala
Check out this beautiful sunset from Tuscawilla Park in Ocala! Thanks to Maria Criscuolo for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Popular ‘Santa on the Square’ wraps up this week
The highly popular “Santa on the Square” has one date remaining in downtown Ocala before this year’s festive holiday program comes to a close. The family-friendly event will wrap up this Thursday, December 15, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Ocala Downtown Square. During the...
Two men wanted in theft at GTO Airboats in Ocala
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who are wanted in connection with a theft that occurred at GTO Airboats in Ocala. According to MCSO, the two male suspects (pictured below) went to GTO Airboats located at 4600 W Highway 326 in Ocala. While inside the store, the sheriff’s office stated that the two men began acting suspiciously.
Ocala man arrested, charged with aggravated battery after striking victim with vehicle
A 25-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he admitted to intentionally swerving his vehicle and striking a victim who was walking along the side of the road. On Monday, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence on NW 56th Court in Ocala in...
MCPS to host holiday reading event at Barnes and Noble
Marion County Public Schools will host a special holiday reading event in Ocala this week as part of its “Launching Literacy in the Community” campaign. On Wednesday, December 14, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., MCPS teachers and staff will visit the Barnes and Noble located at 4414 SW College Road in Ocala to read some of their favorite holiday stories.
Ocala police to hand out over 160 Christmas gift bags to local children
Throughout the holiday season, the Ocala Police Department will be surprising local children with Christmas gift bags that are filled with goodies. Last month, Ocala Police Department employees donated their holiday bonus checks to cover the cost of Thanksgiving meals for 50 local families in need. After purchasing everything for...
Final week to watch ‘Coming Back Like a Song’ at Ocala Civic Theatre
‘Coming Back Like a Song’ only has a handful of performances remaining before the nostalgic musical leaves the Ocala Civic Theatre on Sunday. The musical is based on the real-life bond between three legendary composers: Irving Berlin, Harold Arlen, and Jimmy Van Heusen. During each show, audiences will be...
MCA artist opens new exhibit at AdventHealth Ocala Wellness Center
A new art exhibit by Marion Cultural Alliance (MCA) artist member Aliye Cullu is now on display inside the AdventHealth Ocala Wellness Center. Visitors will be able to check out Cullu’s artwork at the AdventHealth Ocala Wellness Center (1100 SW 1st Avenue in Ocala) during the facility’s regular hours of operation. According to MCA, the exhibit will remain on display through April 2023.
Marion Oaks man jailed after allegedly pushing pregnant woman to ground, choking her
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 21-year-old Marion Oaks man after he was accused of pushing a pregnant woman to the ground and choking her during an argument over a dented vehicle. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a battery incident....
Community Foundation seeks applicants for Angelica G. Muns nursing scholarship
The Community Foundation for Ocala/Marion County has announced that the window to apply for the 2023 Angelica G. Muns nursing scholarship is now open. Students who are pursuing nursing degrees, as well as post graduate nursing students, are encouraged to apply for the scholarship. Qualified applicants must be enrolled in a certified nursing program in Marion County, maintain a 3.0 GPA throughout their duration of schooling, and continue their career in a Marion County acute healthcare facility.
Weirsdale man accused of striking, choking woman during argument over laundry
A 31-year-old Weirsdale man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of striking and choking a woman during an argument over laundry. On Friday, December 9, two MCSO deputies responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, one of the deputies made contact with the female victim who advised that she had been in a physical altercation with Ryan Michael Slyke.
Man arrested after stealing Toys for Tots donation box filled with cash from Belleview store
A 34-year-old man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing a Toys for Tots donation box filled with cash from a store in Belleview. On Thursday, December 8, an MCSO deputy responded to the Dollar General located at 13415 SE 47th Avenue...
Ocala convicted felon faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to firearm possession
A 31-year-old man from Ocala is facing up to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida announced on Monday that Ricky Darnell Franklin, Jr. has pleaded guilty to the firearm possession charge. He had been indicated on May 24, 2022.
