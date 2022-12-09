ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Knox College president addresses ransomware incident as notorious group claims credit

By Samuel Lisec, Galesburg Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1At5Yq_0jdAT2z300

GALESBURG — Hive Ransomware Group, a FBI-identified criminal organization, has claimed credit for ongoing "disruptions" to Knox College’s computer systems.

In an email sent to a number of Knox students on Wednesday, a group claiming to be Hive says it has encrypted “critical infrastructure and data,” compromised the college’s backup servers and mined sensitive personal information like medical records and social security numbers.

“In less than 24 hours , your data will be leaked on our site,” the email said. “Additionally all of your SSN and Medical records will be put for sale, for every hacker to gain access and use your data in whatever illegal activity they want.”

When asked by the Register-Mail, Knox College did not confirm whether the system disruptions have been caused by Hive or are to the extent described in the email. It is also unclear how many people received the email.

Lisa Van Riper, the Knox College president of communications, acknowledged the message from Hive in an internal email to Knox faculty, staff and students on Wednesday.

“We know that some of you have received an email from the HIVE ransomware group,” Van Riper wrote. “Please do not respond to, forward, or click on any links in the email.”

C. Andrew McGadney, the president of Knox College, addressed the ongoing “ransomware incident” but did not name the Hive group in an email Thursday to the school’s community.

“While I know this disruption has caused considerable stress and inconvenience, our team has moved as fast as possible to secure our networks and systems, and while I know it may not seem so from a distance, we are making significant progress,” McGadney wrote.

McGadney wrote that the college’s team of “experienced cybersecurity experts” has been working around the clock to restore normal operations and has already restored wireless, cloud-based and safe Google Workspace applications, like Gmail and Google Drive.

“Our systems are being fortified and we are working to ensure that when we bring all services back online that we are stronger than ever before,” McGadney wrote.

“We are hearing many questions from members of the community and are doing our best to answer questions in a timely manner. Please keep in mind that our staff are, in many cases, working through time-consuming manual processes to keep our operations running while others are working to bring systems back online.”

A joint advisory issued by the United States FBI, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and Department of Health and Human Services last month identified that Hive ransomware uses a “ransomware-as-a-service model in which developers create, maintain, and update the malware, and affiliates conduct the ransomware attacks.”

“As of November 2022, Hive ransomware actors have victimized over 1,300 companies worldwide, receiving approximately US $100 million in ransom payments, according to FBI information,” the advisory said.

Tech Target reported on Monday that at least 5 out of 24 confirmed ransomware attacks in November targeted the education sector, including two incidents in which the Hive ransomware group leaked stolen information from Guilford College in North Carolina and from the Norman Public Schools District in Oklahoma.

Lincoln College, a private liberal arts college in Lincoln, Illinois, cited a December 2021 cyber attack as one of the reasons why the 157-year-old school closed permanently in May. The college said no personal information was exposed but systems required for recruitment, retention and fundraising efforts were inoperable until March 2022.

Various internal emails from Van Riper to the Knox community — starting since at least Nov. 26 — request that faculty, staff, students and retirees reset passwords, set up two-factor authentication and turn in their college-owned devices to be scanned by the school’s ITS department.

If people have questions regarding password resets or enabling two-factor authentication, the email advises to contact the college’s help desk at helpdesker@knox.edu or call (309-341-7700) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

McGadney’s email to the Knox community suggested that people review financial account statements for suspicious activity, get a copy of their credit report, consider placing a fraud alert on their credit report or issue a security freeze on their credit to prevent new credit from being opened in one’s name.

“We are still investigating to determine the scope of what happened and what information may have been involved in the incident,” McGadney wrote. “We are taking this matter very seriously and Knox is committed to protecting the privacy of all data in its possession. Should it be necessary, notification will be made and support will be made available for members of the Knox community.”

The email sent by Hive claims that the group has been engaged in “negotiations” with Knox College’s security experts, during which the ransomware group provided proof they “exfiltrated tons of data” and only Hive can decrypt the school’s files.

“They had the chance to resolve the situation , and preventing a massive leak of your sensitive data, but instead they decided to let inexperienced and foolish so called ‘experts’ cause you a huge damage,” the Hive email said. “Well done to Knox Management and the noob security experts helping them.”

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: Knox College president addresses ransomware incident as notorious group claims credit

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tspr.org

Local nursing homes fined $25K for resident care violations

The Illinois Department of Public Health has fined two local nursing homes for violations related to residents falling and being injured. IDPH investigators visited the Monmouth Nursing Home, 117 S. I St., in May. They ruled that staff members failed to assess a resident’s fall risk. That resulted in...
MACOMB, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Two-time Champion: Tunnel car wash company plans second Galesburg location

Champion Xpress Carwash, which operates an automated tunnel car wash on East Carl Sandburg Drive, plans to build a second Galesburg car wash on North Henderson Street. With 22 locations across New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Iowa and Illinois, Champion Xpress last week purchased the site of a former car wash at 1819 N. Henderson Street. Local developer Rob Benedict, who had plans to build his own tunnel car wash on site, sold the property for $1.45 million to Via Real Estate LLC (Champion Xpress) on Friday, Dec. 9.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

District 205 December personnel report: Who is coming, going within Galesburg schools?

Here are personnel moves approved by the District 205 Board of Education at the Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, meeting:. PERSONNEL ITEMS FOR BOARD APPROVAL DECEMBER 12, 2022 CERTIFIED STAFF. BOARD ACKNOWLEDGES THE FOLLOWING. TERMINATIONS/RESIGNATIONS/RETIREMENTS:. Ivania Santoyo, 4 hour per day Satellite Kitchen Assistant at King Elementary School, resigned, effective November...
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

‘Working class is getting the short end of the stick’: Local railroad workers to rally Tuesday in Galesburg

Railroad workers across the country, including Galesburg, plan to rally Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 13) to bring awareness to workers rights. Rail Labor Workers Rally 2022 is based in Washington DC, but Galesburg will host one of 10 regional rallies across the country. The Galesburg rally will be from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park on the Public Square.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Genesis CEO announces plans to step down

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Genesis Health System President and CEO has announced plans to leave to take a full-time leadership role with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Doug Cropper made the announcement on Mon., Dec. 12. According to a news release, he plans to step down...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Man threatened to ‘shoot up’ Knox Co. Courthouse, deputies say

KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A man was arrested after deputies say he threatened to “shoot up” the courthouse Wednesday. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Traffic Division at the courthouse for reported threats, according to a media release. Deputies said they found that 30-year-old...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
KWQC

3 Davenport elementary schools to close at the end of school year

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In a nearly unanimous vote, the Davenport Community School Board elected to close three elementary schools across the city, on Monday. This sets in motion phase one of the district’s long-range facility plans. At the end of this school year, Buchanan, Monroe and Washington Elementary...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

‘Rockford Files’ actor, born in Davenport, dies at 82

Character actor Stuart Margolin, who earned two Primetime Emmy Awards for his role as Angel Martin on “The Rockford Files,” died Monday, Dec. 12, at the age of 82, according to the “Do You Remember?” website and imdb.com. His family was with him when he died...
DAVENPORT, IA
Sioux City Journal

Davenport school board votes to close three schools, sixth-grade transition

Three Davenport elementary schools now are scheduled for closure at the end of the school year. The school board voted Monday to close Buchanan, Washington and Monroe. Board Director Karen Gordon voted against the closure of Buchanan, saying she has "serious reservations" about closing schools with higher numbers of students at low-income socioeconomic statuses. Gordon also voted against the closure of Washington on similar grounds.
DAVENPORT, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Attack with katana lands Peoria man in jail

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria man has been arrested for assaulting another with a samurai sword near N Western Ave. According to court documents, 27-year-old Matthew Trent assaulted another Peoria man by striking him in the face with the handle of a katana in October. Trent was charged with 3 counts, including aggravated assault, battery, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Teen arrested after gunfire battle in Peoria Sunday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested after an incident in Peoria Sunday afternoon that involved mulitple people firing weapons on W. Antoinette Street, according to a Peoria Police Department press release. At approximately 2:20 p.m. on Dec. 11, Peoria Police responded to the 2000 block...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

A little present at the pump

PEORIA, Ill. — According to AAA-Illinois, Monday’s state average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.45. Nationally, the price was $3.26. In the Peoria-Pekin metro area, it’s a little higher at $3.53, but just pennies higher than a year ago when a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.48.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Surprise evictions leaving East Bluff residents in the cold

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some residents in Peoria’s East Bluff are racing against the clock. It’s not for holiday shopping needs, either, but something much more critical. In July, several renters were made aware that their landlord sold their homes to a company called Darwin Properties, based out of Texas. At first, everything continued as normal. Payments weren’t raised, issues were dealt with, and life continued on as normal. That was until a few weeks ago.
PEORIA, IL
977wmoi.com

Mercer Co. Woman Facing More Animal Abuse Charges

A Mercer County woman is facing more animal abuse charges after nearly two-hundred dogs were found on her property in poor condition this past summer. Karen Plambeck was arrested in August after law enforcement seized 198 dogs from her home. At a hearing yesterday, prosecutors announced they are filing seven more counts of animal abuse against Plambeck. She initially faced five.
MERCER COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Proposed Pekin sports complex could become new Rivermen home

PEKIN (25 News Now) - Ice could soon stick around in Pekin all year long. A proposed new sports complex would offer an indoor ice rink and multi-purpose space to attract more people to the Marigold City. With the initial steps already completed, it’s also coming with a potentially bigger purpose in mind.
PEKIN, IL
The Register-Mail

The Register-Mail

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Galesburg, IL from Galesburg Register Mail.

 http://galesburg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy