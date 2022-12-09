Read full article on original website
Argentina vs Croatia score, result, highlights: Messi World Cup magic and Alvarez double books final spot
Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez fired Argentina to a place in the World Cup final with a dominant 3-0 semifinal win over Croatia at Lusail Stadium. Croatia, aiming to reach back-to-back finals after their 2018 heroics, were the better side during a cagey opening half-hour but goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic brought down Alvarez as the Manchester City striker lifted the ball over him.
What time is France vs Morocco in USA today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup semifinal
France may head into the second World Cup semifinal as favorites, but they will have to be at their best against a Morocco side looking to continue their historic run. The 2018 champion France has shaken off a raft of injuries and the supposed 'world champions curse' to make a second successive semifinal, even though they were arguably second best against England in their last match.
Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic slams 'suspicious' Argentina penalty in World Cup semifinal loss
Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has questioned the decision to award Argentina a penalty during his side's 3-0 World Cup semi-final defeat. The spot kick was awarded after Julian Alvarez poked the ball beyond Dominik Livakovic and the two collided in the Croatia box. Lionel Messi subsequently converted from 12 yards to give Argentina the lead.
Kylian Mbappe's idol? Here's why Cristiano Ronaldo was the player France star grew up admiring
France star Kylian Mbappe is well on his way to becoming football's biggest superstar. At the age of just 23, he's already become one of the game's best players, if not the best player on the planet right now. He's pretty much already received the torch from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have dominated the top of the game for well over a decade.
If McKennie matter didn't convince you Gregg Berhalter is ideal USMNT coach, then Reyna row should
As the United States men’s national team was beginning the most essential competition it would enter in this century, one of its most gifted and accomplished young players on the roster made some choices that ran counter to the best interests of the group. In the always euphemized language of sport, it might have been described as a “team rules violation.”
Where is Morocco? Everything to know about African nation ahead of World Cup semifinal
The pride of Africa and the Arabs' inspiration, Morocco announced their nation as a football power at the 2022 World Cup. First they punished world No.2-ranked Belgium and sent them to Doha airport early, topping Group F ahead of 2018 finalists Croatia. Then the Atlas Lions attacked the knockout rounds,...
Argentina vs France history: Head-to-head matches at World Cup, last meeting, team records ahead of 2022 final
Argentina and France will face off in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final after powering through the semifinals. La Albiceleste sealed their place in the final, as Lionel Messi inspired them to a 3-0 win over 2018 finalists Croatia. France ended Morocco's World Cup fairy-tale in the later match, striking...
Everything to know about Luka Modric: Trophies, contract, salary, net worth, wife and family of Croatia star
At the age of 37, Croatia star Luka Modric is proving that age is no barrier in football, as he continues to win trophy after trophy and is leading his country on yet another magical World Cup run. Not only is he a legend for his club Real Madrid, but...
Most penalties for one team in a World Cup: Argentina, Lionel Messi share lead for pens received at Qatar 2022
Lionel Messi scored his fifth goal of the 2022 World Cup against Croatia as Argentina romped to a 3-0 win at Lusail Stadium to reach the final. It is a tally that places Messi level with Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot and one that has been bolstered by frequent opportunities to score from the penalty spot.
Who are France, Mbappe playing today? Opponent, time, kickoff, betting odds and latest news for World Cup semifinal
Looking to claim consecutive World Cup crowns, France remain on track for more glory at Qatar 2022. Les Bleus reached the semifinals after a nervy 2-1 win over England and have been scoring freely at the tournament. With young gun Kylian Mbappe in sensational form, Didier Deschamps' side will take...
Lionel Messi's kids: Sons' names, ages, places of birth and clubs they play for
When he endured a difficult year on the pitch in 2021, football superstar Lionel Messi said his children had helped him learn to overcome the pain of defeat – because there are more important things in life. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has tributes to his children tattooed on...
FIFA World Cup final 2022: Argentina vs France prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for title decider
Argentina vs France, Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe... the thrilling heavyweight finish that this sensational 2022 World Cup has deserved. Officially by the FIFA rankings, this is No. 3 vs No. 4, but on the whole, the two most deserving teams reached the end of the road. Despite a host...
FIFA World Cup final 2022 start time: Kickoff details and venue for championship match in Qatar
The World Cup final is one of the most iconic events in sport. Taking place every four years, it is one of the most-watched events across the globe. The 2022 World Cup final will be the last step in crowning a new international champion. With Argentina and France the last two teams standing, one of them will lift the famous trophy above their heads.
Reyna hits back at USMNT coach Berhalter after revelations about 'lack of effort' at World Cup
United States attacker Giovanni Reyna has admitted his 'disappointment' at public revelations about his lack of effort at the World Cup. WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old barely featured at the World Cup, with coach Gregg Berhalter revealing after his side's elimination that he considered sending an unnamed player home during the competition because of a lack of effort, and it has been reported that Reyna was the player he was referring to. The Borussia Dortmund youngster took to Instagram to address the claims and is disappointed that so much has come out in the media.
Where to watch Croatia vs Argentina in USA: Live stream and TV channel for World Cup 2022 semifinal
The first semifinal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup is set, with Croatia taking on Argentina for a spot in the final. Croatia's dogged and wily approach scratched them into a second penalty shootout in a row, where they kept their heads and went through over a seemingly unstoppable Brazil.
