FOX Sports
Tyreek Hill wanted to stay with Mahomes, Kelce & Chiefs but didn't feel valuable | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Tyreek Hill discuss Tyreek’s departure from the Kansas City Chiefs. Tyreek shares the moments he knew he career would not end as member of the Chiefs. Tyreek shares: “I talked to coach Andy Reid and I told him I don’t need to be highest paid receiver, I just want to be taken care of and stay with my brothers Pat & Kelce.” Tyreek later goes onto share how the Miami Dolphins came into the picture once the he and the Chiefs came to an impasse: “I told them to match me with AJ Brown at $25M and I’m cool with that. They got the deal up to $25M but the guaranteed money wasn’t right. Miami calls and says they’ll go all out and I couldn’t turn it down.“
FOX Sports
Tyreek Hill calls out the Chiefs and wants to face them in the playoffs | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Tyreek Hill discuss Tyreek’s former team the Kansas City Chiefs. Tyreek shares he would love the opportunity to face his former team and warns them he’s going to show out. Tyreek said: “I still got love for all them boys but when we meet it’s showtime. They better have two people on me because the cheetah will be arriving!”
FOX Sports
2022 NFL playoff picture: Which teams are in, who's still in the hunt
As we wrap up Week 14 of the NFL season, the playoff picture is starting to come into focus. Which teams have clinched, which teams are in the hunt, and who's out? We've done the math for you to figure out all the clinching and elimination scenarios. If the playoffs...
FOX Sports
Jerry Jones: Odell Beckham Jr. 'not ready to play,' could join Cowboys in 2023
The Dallas Cowboys seemingly ended a long, public flirtation with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Monday when they signed a different veteran receiver, T.Y. Hilton. However, Beckham could still end up with a blue star on his helmet the next time he appears in an NFL game....
FOX Sports
Lions hot against the spread; Sportsbooks win thanks to Jets late field goal
There was only one notable game on the college football odds board over the weekend, the annual Army-Navy showdown. But even with just one game, there was noteworthy betting news. We will have more on that game in a bit. The NFL Week 14 odds market provided plenty of moments,...
FOX Sports
Why Packers need to start Jordan Love amid trade request reports | THE HERD
FOX Sports NFL analyst James Jones joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss the reports surrounding Jordan Love requesting a trade from the Green Bay Packers following the 2022 season. Jones explains the Packers need to start Love once they are out of playoff contention to elevate his value.
FOX Sports
Grading Patrick Mahomes’ performance vs. the Broncos in Week 14
The Kansas City Chiefs' 27-0 lead over the Denver Broncos turned into a narrow 34-28 win Sunday after Patrick Mahomes threw three costly interceptions that continued to give Russell Wilson & Co. one chance after another. Mahomes counterbalanced his mistakes with a trio of touchdown passes, as the Chiefs (10-3)...
FOX Sports
Patriots snatch Wild Card spot with MNF win vs. Cardinals | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton and Greg Jennings take a look at the AFC playoff picture now that the New England Patriots have come away with the win against the Arizona Cardinals Monday night. Mac Jones was able to squeak by a now injured Kyler Murray, ending the game with a score of 27-13. The win means a spot in the Wild Card, but with a challenging schedule ahead of them, Craig explores whether they'll be able to keep their playoff hopes alive.
FOX Sports
How dangerous are Brock Purdy, 49ers after a win vs. Bucs? | SPEAK
'Mr. Irrelevant' had a Purdy good starting QB debut. Brock Purdy scored three total touchdowns and threw for 185 yards in the San Francisco 49ers 35-7 win over Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Bucs. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, Dave Helman and Will Blackmon share how confident they are in the Niners with Purdy behind center.
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Bengals, 49ers join top 5 as Dolphins fall
It really feels like there's going to be some wildcard madness in 2022. Let's be honest: the top tier of the NFL is feeling a bit predictable as we move inside of a month until the playoffs. The true contenders are who they are, and we can comfortably write 9-10 names into the tournament right now.
FOX Sports
Remembering Mike Leach: His impact on college football & the legacy he leaves behind | Breaking The Huddle
FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt reflects on the remarkable career of Mike Leach, the legendary college football coach that passed away this week. Leach notably coached Texas Tech, where he currently holds the record for most program wins by a coach. From there he went to Washington State and then most recently, Mississippi State. Leach also has a profound coaching tree, with names like Lincoln Riley, Sonny Dykes, and more. Rest in peace, Mike Leach.
FOX Sports
Josh Allen suffers 7th-straight bad game, Nick says 'I told you so' | What's Wright?
Buffalo bills barely scrape out a win against the New York Jets and maintain the No. 1 seed, but Josh Allen once again was less than stellar in the Week 24 matchup. Nick Wright would like to take this moment to announce that he was right about Josh Allen, and in this All-In or Fold segment, he explains why he would take the Bills as the Kansas City Chiefs' opponent over the Cincinnati Bengals or the Los Angeles Rams.
FOX Sports
Justin Herbert sizzles while Tua Tagovailoa struggles in marquee matchup
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Zing!. Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley pumped his fist as his quarterback, Justin Herbert, threw yet another dart, this one a 9-yard completion on an out route that whizzed past the ear of Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou to receiver Keenan Allen for a critical first down with 10:05 left in the fourth quarter.
FOX Sports
Patriots-Raiders all about survival for Josh McDaniels, Mac Jones, Matt Patricia
If there were a worse week for Matt Patricia and the New England Patriots to play the Las Vegas Raiders, I can't find it on the schedule. On Sunday in Las Vegas (4:05 p.m. ET on FOX), Patricia, the Patriots' current offensive playcaller, will go up against former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who won six Super Bowls with New England.
FOX Sports
How Patriots are holding back Mac Jones in his second season | THE HERD
The New England Patriots defeated the Arizona Cardinals 27-13 on Monday Night Football. The Pats defense forced two turnovers and scored a touchdown, while Mac Jones threw for 235 passing yards and an interception. However, his struggles attribute to coaching and roster changes, including injuries. Colin Cowherd reacts to the Pats win, then shares his sympathy to the second-year QB.
FOX Sports
Tyreek Hill on chasing 2,000 receiving yards: 'I want to continue to get better'
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is chasing down Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson and his NFL record for receiving yards in a single season. Johnson posted a whopping 1,964 receiving yards in 2012 with the Detroit Lions, becoming the first wideout in league history with more than 1,900 receiving yards in a single season. It wasn't until last season that another receiver accomplished the feat, with Los Angeles' Cooper Kupp racking up 1,947 receiving yards.
FOX Sports
Dallas Cowboys sign T.Y. Hilton after high-profile pursuit of OBJ
The Dallas Cowboys signed free agent wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on Monday, adding the former longtime Indianapolis Colts player after their much-publicized courting of Odell Beckham Jr. Hilton had gone unsigned after his 10-year run with the Colts ended following the 2021 season. The 33-year-old played 10 games for the...
FOX Sports
Eagles clinch playoff spot, but Jalen Hurts has NOT locked up the MVP just yet | What's Wright?
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles crushed the Giants 48-22 in Week 14, in doing so they became the first team to lock up a playoff spot in the NFL. Nick Wright weighs in on the MVP race and explains Hurts has played great to this point but believes Patrick Mahomes has had a better season despite a more difficult schedule. Nick believes a loss for the Eagles in Week 16 would lose the MVP award for Hurts.
FOX Sports
Five burning questions for Dolphins' trip to Buffalo to face Bills
The Miami Dolphins will travel to Buffalo for a matchup against the Bills on Saturday night. Yes, it's that time of year when the NFL adds a day to their schedule — and college football doesn't fill Saturdays. And this game will be appointment viewing. The Dolphins are reeling...
FOX Sports
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray suffers torn ACL, out for season
The initial fears have been realized for Kyler Murray, as multiple reports confirmed Tuesday that the Arizona Cardinals quarterback has suffered a torn ACL. Murray suffered the injury on the first possession of Arizona's Monday night matchup against the New England Patriots. Colt McCoy took Murray's place en route to Arizona losing 27-13 and falling to 4-9 on the season.
