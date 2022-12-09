ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Gift guides, working off the holiday pounds, and weekend movies ideas

By Jennifer Dodd
KIAH
KIAH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08zr2q_0jdASpX000

Hasan Lipscomb, certified personal trainer with The Camp Transformation Center joins the show to lead us through a few exercises. Candance Corey has a look the shimmer you need for the holiday season, and small but mighty cupcakes for your next holiday party.

Plus, a family gift guide with must haves for last minute holiday shoppers.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston. CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW39 Houston.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIAH

Holiday sweet treats and last minute gifts for your kiddos

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Chef Ali Rosen teams up with Driscoll’s Berries with sweet treats for the holiday season. Rosen is an award winning chef and host of “Potluck”. And for those last minute gifts for your little ones, Bethany Braun-Silva has deals and steals from Target. Plus Scott Curley joins us with Tax Tip Tuesday. ABOUT […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

A look at holiday gifts that give back

A look at gifts that give back with actor and comedian Kel Mitchell. Mitchell is both a donor and supporter of World Vision. World Vision supports children and their families in need all over the world.
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

A healthy holiday for you and your pet, and last minute gifts

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Health experts talk about how to stay virus free this holiday season. Dr. Amna Husain joins the show. Plus keeping healthcare costs down with financial expert Jean Chatzky. And Natural Balance Pet Foods launches pet friendly commercials. Plus, Jennifer Jolly with Techish has last minute budget friendly gifts for the entire family. ABOUT […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

KIAH

Houston, TX
741
Followers
599
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

KIAH is your source for the latest Houston weather traffic and more.

 https://cw39.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy