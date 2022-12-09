ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

'Bruce always fought for workers.' Service to honor well-known union leader

By Gary Craig, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 5 days ago
Local union leaders and members will gather Sunday to remember and honor the late Bruce Popper, a retired Service Employees International Union vice-president who was nationally known for his 45 years within the labor movement.

“Bruce always fought for workers, to help them build power and to move workers forward in Rochester,” said Tracey Harrison, 1199 SEIU vice president in a statement. “He was very sincere and genuine human being who was all about what was right, didn’t matter what title you held or where you came from."

The service will be held at the Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Ave., from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Members of the public are encouraged to RSVP by calling (585) 730-6433. Anyone attending the memorial event is asked to wear their union T-shirt or something featuring Frederick Douglass, a hero of Popper's.

Masking is encouraged and all are welcome.

"I can still hear Bruce say, 'There is still work to be done,' " said Assemblyman Demond Meeks. "I would respond, 'You’re absolutely right brother.'

"You’ve ran your race and those of us in which you have poured into over the years are humbled to receive the baton and continue to fight the good fight,’” Meeks said.

