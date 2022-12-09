Read full article on original website
Atmos Energy (ATO) Could Be a Great Choice
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
Is Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
ETD - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Ethan Allen is a member of the Retail-Wholesale...
Value and Materials: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume
SPY - Free Report) added 0.8% and (. QQQ - Free Report) moved up 1% on the day. Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting, as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)?
IAK - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/01/2006. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors. Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to...
Apollo Commercial (ARI) Stock Jumps 5.4%: Will It Continue to Soar?
ARI - Free Report) shares rallied 5.4% in the last trading session to close at $8.86. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 27.6% loss over the past four weeks. Apollo...
Agilent (A) Boosts DGG Offerings With ctDx FIRST Approval
A - Free Report) received approval for its Resolution ctDx FIRST from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The approval is about utilizing ctDx FIRST as a companion diagnostic (CDx) in the identification of advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with KRAS G12C mutations. Moreover, ctDx FIRST marks...
Dive Into DuPont Analysis & Pick These 5 Top Stocks
Return on equity (ROE) is one of the most favored metrics of investors. It is a profitability ratio that measures earnings generated by a company from its equity. Investors can follow the ROE trend in companies and compare this to historical or industry benchmarks to pick a winning stock. However,...
Are Utilities Stocks Lagging Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) This Year?
DTEGY - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Deutsche Telekom AG is one of 104 companies...
UMH Properties (UMH) Q3 FFO Miss Estimates
UMH Properties (. UMH - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.21 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.22 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.23 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents...
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for DocuSign (DOCU) Stock
DOCU - Free Report) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this provider...
Should Value Investors Buy Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Navient (NAVI) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
NAVI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.75 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.77 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.89 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.60%. A...
3 Construction Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on Their Dips
The construction sector has been swinging back and forth this year. While the coronavirus-related despairs, inflation, tight labor market, Fed’s hawkish stance and residential market slowdown have spooked the market, an emphasis on rebuilding infrastructure proved to be a breather. Focus on infrastructural enhancement around the globe, renewable energy...
Wall Street Analysts See a 95% Upside in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
VRNA - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $13.71, gaining 7.9% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $26.80 indicates a 95.5% upside potential.
Is Trending Stock Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) a Buy Now?
LNG - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this natural gas company have returned -0.1%, compared...
Top Research Reports for Verizon, Honeywell & CVS Health
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and CVS Health Corporation (CVS). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
AMN Healthcare (AMN) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
AMN - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely...
Quanta Services (PWR) Amaze Investors With 14% Dividend Hike
PWR - Free Report) announced a 14% hike in its quarterly dividend payout, enhancing stockholders’ value. This hike is reflective of its confidence in the stability of the base business, long-term prospects and solid financial position. The company boosted its quarterly dividend to 8 cents per share (32 cents...
Bull of the Day: Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR)
THR - Free Report) , a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has broken out to the upside in a bullish move that recently pushed the stock to 52-week highs. After widely outperformed during the latter half of the year, a slight retreat in price over the past few weeks presents investors with a solid buying opportunity. As we’ll see, THR has been witnessing positive earnings estimate revisions and is set to experience phenomenal growth even in this difficult environment.
Bull of the Day: H&E Equipment Services (HEES)
The Zacks Machinery – Construction and Mining industry has been notably strong in 2022, up more than 13% and widely outperforming the S&P 500. In addition, the industry is currently ranked in the top 6% (15 out of 248) of all Zacks Industries. According to studies, 50% of a...
