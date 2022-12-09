A Batesville man was arrested after a police chase that exceeded speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour. According to the incident report, Independence County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Ade spotted a vehicle with fictitious tags in the Sulphur Rock area on Dec. 12 and proceeded to stop the vehicle for a traffic check. However, the driver of the vehicle began evading the officer and his effort to pull the 2021 Ford Fusion over, the report said.

BATESVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO