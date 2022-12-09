Read full article on original website
Two brothers save younger sister from a gruesome dog attack
Two brothers are credited with saving their younger sister from a gruesome dog attack Sunday.
Kait 8
Crash blocked lanes of traffic
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Tuesday evening crash had a portion of a Northeast Arkansas highway closed. ARDOT said that the northbound lanes of Highway 67 near Walnut Ridge were closed around 6 p.m., with traffic backed up to the Highway 63 interchange.
Kait 8
Crash stalls traffic on Highway 49
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash Monday evening tied up traffic at a busy intersection. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at the intersection of Highway 49 and School Street in Brookland. A photo from the scene shows the rear end of a vehicle destroyed, with glass and...
One dead in Brinkley shooting, suspect arrested
A disagreement turned shooting in Brinkley led to the death of one man and the arrest of another.
whiterivernow.com
Batesville man cited for felony fleeing, 9 traffic-related misdemeanors
A Batesville man was arrested after a police chase that exceeded speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour. According to the incident report, Independence County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Ade spotted a vehicle with fictitious tags in the Sulphur Rock area on Dec. 12 and proceeded to stop the vehicle for a traffic check. However, the driver of the vehicle began evading the officer and his effort to pull the 2021 Ford Fusion over, the report said.
Kait 8
Woman arrested on 8 counts of child endangerment
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause Monday to charge a Trumann woman with 8 counts of first-degree child endangerment. Trumann police arrested 30-year-old Amanda Rose Brewer following a domestic dispute Saturday, Dec. 10, at a home on Jennifer Street. According to the initial incident report, Brewer and...
Kait 8
Victims in trench collapse identified
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Rescue workers Monday afternoon recovered the body of a Jonesboro construction site worker buried beneath several feet of dirt when a trench collapsed. According to a Jonesboro police report, 30-year-old Austin Neth of Walnut Ridge died when a trench collapsed on him. Matt Buckley, 39,...
KATV
Family wants answers after Greene County inmate dies in hospital
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The family of Marshall Price is searching for answers regarding his death, our content partner Region 8 News reported. A wake and vigil were held on Dec.11, to remember Price. His family said he was easygoing and loved to help others. He was sentenced to...
KWQC
Construction worker dies after trench collapse in Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried beneath several feet of dirt in a trench collapse. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews were building a trench around 1 p.m. Dec. 12 when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.
whiterivernow.com
Man ‘looking for pecans’ arrested after drugs allegedly found
A Jackson County man was arrested over the weekend after authorities say meth and other illegal drugs were allegedly discovered in his vehicle. According to the arrest affidavit for Timothy Claude Cagle, 60, of Newport, Independence County Sheriff’s Deputy Hutton Grace came upon Cagle sitting alone in a vehicle on the side of Freeze Bend Road while on patrol around 12:40 a.m. Saturday.
KATV
ASP heads a Tuesday Brinkley homicide; suspect found and arrested
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police officials said a physical altercation and shooting Tuesday resulted in the death of a Brinkley man. Police responded to the scene of 510-A South Carter Street in Brinkley at around 1:30 a.m. where a man was pronounced dead. 53-year-old Jimmy Lee Dillard...
whiterivernow.com
Chamber announces the return of Ferris Wheel to White River Wonderland
The 70-foot-tall Ferris Wheel is returning to White River Wonderland Dec. 16 through Dec. 23, according to the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC). In 2021, the Ferris Wheel attracted over five thousand riders during its ten-day run. Ferris Wheel riders came from as far away as California and Maine. Just fifty-five percent of riders hailed from the state of Arkansas, the chamber said.
Kait 8
Brookland police release statement on disturbance at restaurant
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Circling on social media. A post made by an employee at the Sonic location in Brookland caught the eyes of Brookland police. The post stated that once students are dismissed from school, they go to Sonic to wait for their parents, but while they wait, the post claims the kids cause major disruptions.
Parents of 14-year-old White County run away teen looking for answers
December 12th will make a month since 14-year-old Raynee Massey ran away from home on Honeysuckle Rd in Bald Knob.
Kait 8
Victim identified in Sunday shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to someone being shot in Jonesboro Sunday afternoon. Sally Smith, Public Information Specialist with the department, confirmed one person was shot at the Exxon gas station (1325 S. Caraway) near the intersection of Nettleton and South Caraway. The victim was identified as 21-year-old...
Kait 8
Organization speaks out to possible pet owners
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Pets are a popular gift during the holiday season, but many shelters see the pets come back after the gifts are unwrapped. The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society said that about 2 out of 10 pets are brought back to the shelter when they are adopted during the holidays.
Kait 8
Donation providing more fresh, nutritious meals for local food pantry
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - This time of year can be hard on those who can’t provide for their families, but local farmers have found a way to help. America’s Farmers Grow Communities has partnered with local farmers to provide grants for nonprofits and schools. The program lets farmers...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Betty Lou Wilkerson
Betty Lou Wilkerson, 93, of Cave City passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, at Cave City. She was born August 28, 1929, in Piedmont, MO to Benjamin and Opal Montgomery. She was a homemaker and a member of the Mt. View Baptist Church. Betty loved her family, her church, sewing and reading the prayer list at church.
Kait 8
Doctors concerned about “tripledemic” ahead of holidays
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The season of giving might have a different meaning this year with different illnesses like COVID and the flu being passed around schools and offices. In what is being called a “tripledemic,” many areas are seeing high numbers of COVID, the flu, and RSV.
Kait 8
Jury reduces Rector murderer’s life sentence
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In 1996, a jury convicted 44-year-old Aaron Michael Hodge (formerly Flick) of murdering his family and sentenced him to life in prison without parole. At the time of the murders, Hodge was 17 years old. Now, nearly 30 years after the murders, another jury has handed...
