Friday is the deadline to apply to Denver’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program

By Nick Wills
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) – If you are interested in applying for Denver’s Emergency Rental Assistance for the first time, the deadline to do so is Friday night.

In early December, Denver’s Department of Housing Stability, alternatively known as HOST , announced that due to a dwindling of the program’s funding, all first-time applications must be submitted by Friday, Dec. 9 at 11:59 p.m.

“After further analysis and discussions with the State, it has been determined there is a need for Denver ERAP to stop accepting new applications and limiting the number of months of assistance that may be received,” a statement released on Dec. 2 from HOST read.

Since the emergency program was implemented in 2021, 13,700 households across Denver have received more than $130 million in federal rental assistance funding.

Denver’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program

The funding provided to low- and moderate-income households go toward funding services that provide a stable home, including:

  • Funding for rent
  • Rental arrears
  • Utilities and home energy costs
  • Utilities and home energy costs arrears
  • Housing stability services (including case management)

According to HOST, since they began winding down the program back on Nov. 1 “in order to utilize remaining federal resources in a manner that benefitted the greatest number of households in need,” they’ve received a significant increase in the number of applications coming into their office.

So, with funding running low as it’s allocated out to those households that qualify, it is time for those who need it to apply before the program is no longer open to first-time applicants.

Additionally, recertification applications will still be processed, so long as they were submitted before Nov. 1.

If you want to apply, you can find the information to do so on the program’s homepage .

If you have any questions, you can contact HOST by calling 720-913-1534.

