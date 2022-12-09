ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

KCEN

Holiday traditions that light up your heart

TEMPLE, Texas — If you take a drive down West Downs Avenue in Temple, you're going to find Jason Christian's light display, but there's more to these lights than the eye can see. Christian has shared the tradition with his father who started it all, for decades. Together they'd...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Killeen veteran and business owner awarded Star Award

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen honored a special member of the community during its City Council meeting on Tuesday, Brandon Martin. Martin is a U.S. Army veteran and a small business owner, and is well known in the community for his charitable work. Martin created the Krab...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Carl Levin Park welcomes families to Kid's Fish

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Holy Mackerel! Harker Heights Parks and Recreation is hosting a special event for families at Carl Levin Park this Friday, a Kid's Fish. A unique event with a clever hook, families and children of all ages are encouraged to stop by the park, perch by the pond and cast out to see what might bite.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KCEN

Cirque Italia brings the 'water circus' to Waco

WACO, Texas — Read on to get a promo code for a free child's ticket!. Come one, come all and dive into Cirque Italia's "Water Circus" in Waco this weekend!. Shows will be making a splash at the Cirque Italia Headquarters, 6615 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Rd., from Thursday, Dec. 8 to Sunday, Dec. 11.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.9.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Rocket Cafe at 311 South Robinson Drive in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 83. According to the food safety worker, there were moldy onions in a plastic bin on the dry storage shelf. There was...
WACO, TX
KCEN

What it means to join the Waco Citizen Police Force

WACO, Texas — A future in law enforcement can start at the citizen level in Waco, and all it takes is twelve weeks of training, along with dedication to the community. For over thirty years, the Waco Police Department has offered classes for citizens to join the Citizen Police Academy.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Copperas Cove to host in-house job fair in January

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The City of Copperas Cove and the Human Resources Department will be hosting an in-house job fair in January. The fair will take place on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2023, at the Public Library located at 501 S. Main St. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be targeted at attracting and recruiting new employees to City positions.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KCEN

UPDATE: Missing Waco teen found

WACO, Texas — UPDATE: In a Facebook post, the police department announced the young girl was found and safely returned to her family around 9:00 p.m. The Waco Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Ja'nessa Weeks-Spears, a 13-year-old child. Waco PD describes Weeks-Spears as 5'3" in...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Tornado watch issued until 5 PM

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A strong cold front will barrel through Central Texas today and bring us a round of strong thunderstorms. A tornado watch remains in effect for Falls, Limestone, Freestone, Robertson, Leon, and Navarro Counties through 5 PM. Quick spin-up tornadoes, strong straight-line winds, are today’s main severe...
NAVARRO COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Accident causes major backup on I-35 in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An accident closed down all northbound lanes on I-35 at Forrest Street in Waco late Monday night. Drivers were being advised to use Loop 340 to avoid the Interstate. No other details have been made available.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Take a sneak peek into the Temple Christmas Parade

TEMPLE, Texas — Some say it takes a village, but for the Taylor's Valley Baptist Church, all it takes are many willing community members to build a meaningful float. Together, the church has been building their 80-foot float that'll be showcased in the 76th annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting in Temple.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Perfect Pet: Roxy the chocolate lab is looking for a forever home

TEMPLE, Texas — A resident at the Temple Animal Services shelter is looking for a special gift this holiday season, a family. Roxy the chocolate lab is looking for a forever home, and she could be the perfect pet for you. Temple Public Relations Specialist Allison O'Connor introduced Roxy...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Waco couple celebrates Respect for Marriage Act signing

WACO, Texas — President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law Tuesday, which makes same-sex and interracial marriages the law of the land. Tuesday's signing will bring a wave of change for some couples across America, including some in Central Texas. 6 News sat down with...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Pedestrian dead in Waco crash

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A 51-year-old man has died in a Waco crash. Waco Police says the crash occurred on northbound Interstate 35, near Exit #337A, and that a pedestrian was involved. Officers responded around 6:45 p.m. Monday. The driver of a 2021 Chevrolet Trax was traveling northbound...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Temple home robbed while family was inside, says Temple Police

TEMPLE, Texas — A home in Temple was robbed on Sunday, Dec 11 while the family was still inside, says the Temple Police Department. According to the department, officers responded to a robbery call around 12:27 a.m. along the 5100 block of Davy Crockett St. Witnesses said four men...
TEMPLE, TX
