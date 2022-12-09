COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The City of Copperas Cove and the Human Resources Department will be hosting an in-house job fair in January. The fair will take place on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2023, at the Public Library located at 501 S. Main St. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be targeted at attracting and recruiting new employees to City positions.

COPPERAS COVE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO