Imagination Library in Waco receives $5,000 grant from Baylor to help city's 'book deserts'
WACO, Texas — Dolly Parton's Imagination Library in Waco received a $5,000 grant from Baylor University earlier this month, which the organization says will help them grow and continue to provide free books to young children living in "book deserts." The program recently opened enrollment for its free monthly...
Bell County non-profit Family Promise unveils The Promise House in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — Non-profit Family Promise of Bell County hosted an open house Wednesday of their new 7,000 sqft. care facility, The Promise House, for underprivileged families. The home sits on two acres of land and will serve as a facility for families, with the goal to help them...
Holiday traditions that light up your heart
TEMPLE, Texas — If you take a drive down West Downs Avenue in Temple, you're going to find Jason Christian's light display, but there's more to these lights than the eye can see. Christian has shared the tradition with his father who started it all, for decades. Together they'd...
Killeen veteran and business owner awarded Star Award
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen honored a special member of the community during its City Council meeting on Tuesday, Brandon Martin. Martin is a U.S. Army veteran and a small business owner, and is well known in the community for his charitable work. Martin created the Krab...
Carl Levin Park welcomes families to Kid's Fish
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Holy Mackerel! Harker Heights Parks and Recreation is hosting a special event for families at Carl Levin Park this Friday, a Kid's Fish. A unique event with a clever hook, families and children of all ages are encouraged to stop by the park, perch by the pond and cast out to see what might bite.
Cirque Italia brings the 'water circus' to Waco
WACO, Texas — Read on to get a promo code for a free child's ticket!. Come one, come all and dive into Cirque Italia's "Water Circus" in Waco this weekend!. Shows will be making a splash at the Cirque Italia Headquarters, 6615 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Rd., from Thursday, Dec. 8 to Sunday, Dec. 11.
Jasmin's Fashion Finds: New Boutique in Temple offers stylish trendy clothes and a hat bar
TEMPLE, Texas — From hats to clothes and shoes, one thing is for sure. Central Texas has style. And one local fashion connoisseur is making her mark, by bringing a big city vibe to Temple. Ademaris Price is the owner of Lenna Lane Lifestyle Boutique and Hat bar. The...
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.9.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Rocket Cafe at 311 South Robinson Drive in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 83. According to the food safety worker, there were moldy onions in a plastic bin on the dry storage shelf. There was...
What it means to join the Waco Citizen Police Force
WACO, Texas — A future in law enforcement can start at the citizen level in Waco, and all it takes is twelve weeks of training, along with dedication to the community. For over thirty years, the Waco Police Department has offered classes for citizens to join the Citizen Police Academy.
Copperas Cove to host in-house job fair in January
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The City of Copperas Cove and the Human Resources Department will be hosting an in-house job fair in January. The fair will take place on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2023, at the Public Library located at 501 S. Main St. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be targeted at attracting and recruiting new employees to City positions.
UPDATE: Missing Waco teen found
WACO, Texas — UPDATE: In a Facebook post, the police department announced the young girl was found and safely returned to her family around 9:00 p.m. The Waco Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Ja'nessa Weeks-Spears, a 13-year-old child. Waco PD describes Weeks-Spears as 5'3" in...
Devarjaye Daniel to be sworn into multiple Central Texas police departments
KILLEEN, Texas — 11-year-old Devarjaye Daniel has been sworn into over 600 police departments across America over the past few years, and on Thursday, he will join a few more. On Thursday, Dec. 15, Daniel will be sworn into the Killeen Police Department in a special ceremony, alongside the...
Tornado watch issued until 5 PM
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A strong cold front will barrel through Central Texas today and bring us a round of strong thunderstorms. A tornado watch remains in effect for Falls, Limestone, Freestone, Robertson, Leon, and Navarro Counties through 5 PM. Quick spin-up tornadoes, strong straight-line winds, are today’s main severe...
Accident causes major backup on I-35 in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An accident closed down all northbound lanes on I-35 at Forrest Street in Waco late Monday night. Drivers were being advised to use Loop 340 to avoid the Interstate. No other details have been made available.
Take a sneak peek into the Temple Christmas Parade
TEMPLE, Texas — Some say it takes a village, but for the Taylor's Valley Baptist Church, all it takes are many willing community members to build a meaningful float. Together, the church has been building their 80-foot float that'll be showcased in the 76th annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting in Temple.
Perfect Pet: Roxy the chocolate lab is looking for a forever home
TEMPLE, Texas — A resident at the Temple Animal Services shelter is looking for a special gift this holiday season, a family. Roxy the chocolate lab is looking for a forever home, and she could be the perfect pet for you. Temple Public Relations Specialist Allison O'Connor introduced Roxy...
Waco couple celebrates Respect for Marriage Act signing
WACO, Texas — President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law Tuesday, which makes same-sex and interracial marriages the law of the land. Tuesday's signing will bring a wave of change for some couples across America, including some in Central Texas. 6 News sat down with...
Six students in Temple High School Theatre Arts program earn superior rating at Texas Thespian Contest
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple High School Theatre Arts students received superior ratings while competing in the Texas Thespian Contest last month in Grapevine. Superior is the highest rating a student can receive and one they must get in order to qualify for national competition. The six students and the...
Pedestrian dead in Waco crash
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A 51-year-old man has died in a Waco crash. Waco Police says the crash occurred on northbound Interstate 35, near Exit #337A, and that a pedestrian was involved. Officers responded around 6:45 p.m. Monday. The driver of a 2021 Chevrolet Trax was traveling northbound...
Temple home robbed while family was inside, says Temple Police
TEMPLE, Texas — A home in Temple was robbed on Sunday, Dec 11 while the family was still inside, says the Temple Police Department. According to the department, officers responded to a robbery call around 12:27 a.m. along the 5100 block of Davy Crockett St. Witnesses said four men...
