Man gets prison time for ax handle assault

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A man who locked his girlfriend in a bedroom last May, then hit her with a phone cord, a money bag full of keys and an ax handle, and also attacked a neighbor who came to see what was going on was sentenced to prison.

Jeremy Teague made a plea deal in 78th District Court Wednesday, December 7, for 4 years in prison.

Teague was arrested after leaving the scene of the assaults on May 19 in the 2200 block of Jasper.

The victim told officers she had been trying to leave the house, and Teague put her in a locked bedroom, then pushed her in a closet and choked her until she lost her vision for about a minute.

She said he also hit her multiple times with a looped phone charging cord, and police said she had welts on both arms that matched the cord.

She said when he got off her, she got up and ran outside to try and call police from a neighbor’s house.

She said Teague caught up to her and hit her with a money bag full of keys.

Then she said he assaulted a neighbor who came out to check the disturbance, and she was able to get the neighbor’s phone and call police.

Then she said Teague got an ax or sledge hammer handle and used it to hit her in the legs, then fled. He was located and arrested by police at Harvard and Burnett.

Police said they found the handle in the yard, and the victim was crying and having difficulty breathing, had red marks on her neck, chest, arms and legs and was bleeding from her right leg.

