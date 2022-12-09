Read full article on original website
Investor group expands fund for Sonoma-Marin startups to $6.6 million
A Marin County investment group Tuesday revealed its progress toward expanding access to funding for local startups. Marin Sonoma Impact Ventures, based in Corte Madera, said its first effort, MSIV Fund I, has raised over $6.6 million from more than five dozen investors in its 2½-year effort to take a new approach to venture funding for the North Bay.
Santa Rosa’s Ghilotti Construction Company transitions to employee owned
Ghilotti Construction Company, which reports annual revenues of $220 million and has headquarters in Santa Rosa, has become employee owned. “We are excited to transition ownership to our employees who are best positioned for the future success of Ghilotti Construction Company,” said CEO Richard Ghilotti of the company that has roots back to 1914 in the North Bay.
Clearlake grocery store owner appointed to California Grocers Association board chair
A Clearlake grocery store owner was recently elected to the chair of the board of directors for the California Grocers Association. Dennis Darling, owner of Foods Etc. was appointed to the Board of Directors Executive Committee of the association, a nonprofit association that acts as a resource for brick-and-mortar retailers and grocery supply companies in California.
Meritage Medical Network relocating headquarters to Sonoma County
Meritage Medical Network, originally started as a Marin County group of physicians, plans to relocate its main office to Sonoma County at the beginning of the new year. The health care network now has over 2,000 physicians and other providers serving more than 100,000 patients in six North Bay and Central Valley counties under managed care and value-based contracts.
How lost business is pushing this Marin County downtown to find a new path forward
Michael Freed, chef and owner of Bogie’s Too in downtown San Rafael, no longer counts on sales from the workforce that used to drive his breakfast and lunch business during the week. He can’t afford to. In a post-pandemic world, the best Freed and many of his downtown...
Sonoma County, Bay Area health officials recommend masking indoors in public
Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase has joined other Bay Area health officials in supporting a forthcoming regional recommendation for people to wear masks in indoor public settings. The recommendation due out from the Association of Bay Area Health Officials this week comes as the region’s nine counties face...
Hoopes Vineyard gives its side in legal dispute with Napa County over visitation
Hoopes Vineyard winery and Napa County are locked in a legal dispute about visitation at the winery, with Hoopes getting off some salvos of its own. The county on Oct. 20 filed a lawsuit against Hoopes in Napa County Superior Court. It alleged the winery south of Yountville allows tours and tastings illegally, and violates county rules in other ways.
Clover Sonoma ice cream is no more, company confirms
The head of Clover Sonoma has confirmed what die-hard fans already knew: the Petaluma-based dairy has discontinued its line of ice creams. In an email Tuesday to the Argus-Courier, Clover Sonoma CEO Ken Gott said the decision was a practical one for the local dairy. “Besides being outside our core...
Sonoma Valley Hospital district adds board members
Sonoma Valley Health Care District, operators of the Sonoma Valley Hospital, has appointed two new members to the public health care district’s board of directors. Area resident Wendy Lee Myatt recently retired after 17 years at Kaiser Permanente, where she held several senior-level positions in information technology and digital health innovation and transformation, including serving as the senior vice president of Personal Health, the district stated.
New Sonoma County clinic named Best North Bay Health & Wellness Project
West County Health Center’s new Guerneville clinic at 16375 First St. is a 3-story, 16,000-square foot,building consolidating a variety of health services including: medical, dental, psychiatric, acupuncture, wellness, addiction, HIV and gender expansion. There is a parking garage on the first floor, medical, behavioral health and administrative offices on...
Napa County to name top Sonoma County administrator Sheryl Bratton as legal head
Napa County's next county counsel — who leads the county's legal team — is set to be Sonoma County Administrative Officer Sheryl Bratton. The Napa County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to name Bratton as county counsel at its Tuesday meeting effective Feb. 27. It held closed sessions on the matter on Nov. 21 and Dec. 5.
Santa Rosa’s Sessions climbing gym named Best North Bay Recreation Project
World-class climbers Kevin Jorgeson and Mike Shaffer have brought the new Sessions Climbing + Fitness indoor center, including its yoga and fitness facilities, to Santa Rosa at 965 S. A St. With 23,578 square feet of usable space, and a ceiling height of 55 feet, there is ample room to...
Flu is 'eclipsing COVID-19 as the biggest threat,' Marin County health officer says
The flu is back with a vengeance. As the San Francisco Bay Area faces a winter "tridemic" of COVD-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), Marin County health officer Dr. Matt Willis says that for the first time since before 2020, he's just as worried about the flu's impact as he is COVID's impact. According to Willis, a staggering 1 in 3 people in Marin County who are experiencing symptoms of a respiratory virus are testing positive for influenza. For reference, during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, a test positivity rate of 8% was considered very high.
