Biden admin awards more than $5.8M to Arkansas in 'Internet for All' grants
WASHINGTON – The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that Arkansas received its first "Internet for All" grants for deploying high-speed Internet service networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration's Internet for All initiative. Arkansas is receiving $5,843,671.85 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed Internet service throughout the state.
Arkansas airports addressing greatest need
A bird's eye view of airports across Arkansas won't reveal the problems planes are having when they touch down. Because when they touch down many won't have a place to rest.
Arkansas hunters duped into leasing hunting land privately, but it wasn't private
LONDON, Ark. (KATV) — Arkansas hunters are being duped into leasing land privately, but it was anything but private and that's why they called Seven On Your Side. A hunter called and said he found an ad on Facebook and Craigslist and thought he was signing a lease to hunt privately on 50 acres in London, Arkansas. When he showed up for the first hunt of the season, he found out he was not alone.
Arkansas stimulus checks: How to be eligible for $1,500 before Christmas?
This Thursday, December 20, the Fort Smith School District in Arkansas will issue one-time bonus checks to eligible teachers in the amount of $1,500 in time for the holidays. This Thursday, December 20, the Fort Smith School District in Arkansas will issue one-time bonus stimulus checks to eligible teachers $1,500 in time for the holidays.
Hutchinson discusses priorities as he leaves office, possible White House bid
With about a month before Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson leaves office, he spoke with KUAR News about his priorities, including what can be done to implement recommendations on the future of mobility in the state. A final report issued last week addressed things that could lay the groundwork for emerging technologies like delivery drones, self-driving cars and space travel.
Arkansas changes social studies course order
Arkansas public school students and their teachers will see changes in the order of their history and geography courses as the result of newly revised state standards in social studies. Geography, which is now taught in seventh grade, will become a course for the state’s fifth graders. And the first...
Tornado watch cleared in the Arklatex
Updated 9:15 a.m. Tuesday: A Tornado Watch has been issued for east Texas, McCurtain County in Oklahoma, and much of southern Arkansas until 5 p.m. There will likely be an additional watch that covers the remainder of our counties and parishes later today. In addition to the tornado threat, large hail, and damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour will be possible with any thunderstorms in the watch area.
Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders intends to reappoint Arkansas' secretary of agriculture
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Monday her intent to reappoint the state's secretary of the Department of Agriculture. In a news release, Sanders said her intention was to reappoint Secretary Wes Ward to his position as the agriculture head and called agriculture the "backbone of Arkansas' economy."
Arkansas urgent care units experiencing especially high volumes going into the holidays
ARKANSAS, USA — Urgent care centers in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are experiencing high patient volumes causing longer wait times. The Flu is impacting much of the area while COVID is still a factor for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. "Urgent care centers all over the...
6 rural northern Arkansas law enforcement agencies receiving grants
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Department of Public Safety (ADPS) awarded several law enforcement agencies grants. The state legislature and Governor Asa Hutchinson established the Public Safety Equipment Grant program in 2021. The local agencies in northern Arkansas that have received funding in 2023 include:. Bull Shoals Police...
Arkansas advocates push for expanded child tax credits
The child tax credit expansion is being considered by Congress during the lame duck session. Senior Policy Analyst with Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families (AACF) Bruno Showers said many Arkansas families are in need of keeping more money in their pockets.
Arkansas State Police, local law enforcement: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Safety Administration (NHTSA) is partnering with law enforcement agencies across the state to share the message about the dangers of drunk driving this holiday season. During the upcoming holidays, the Arkansas Highway Safety Office is asking everyone to remember to “Drive Sober...
Bill introduced to Arkansas Legislature would ban TikTok from state agencies
Arkansas is joining a growing number of states looking to ban TikTok usage from state agencies.
A Man Fell to His Death on a Group Hike in Arkansas. The Tour Guide Was Found Guilty.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A Missouri man who led a 31-person hike on Arkansas’ Buffalo National River where one participant died in a fall will face criminal penalties for acting as a guide without a permit, a federal judge ruled last week.
Arkansas sees a rise in hate crimes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hate crimes are on the rise. Leaving many that consider themselves minorities fearing for their lives. Some are too scared to go to a restaurant or simply pick up groceries. “I am scared to walk out of my house, and it was worse when I started...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: It’s about to get cold
So far December has been cloudy, wet, and warm. The average temperature for the first half of the month is more than 7° warmer than normal.
Arkansas has experienced multiple cloudy days, but how does it affect the body and mind?
A few more days of no sunshine for Arkansas, and already this month, we have only seen the sun peak out a few times.
Democratic Party of Arkansas delays choosing a new chair during emotional meeting
The Democratic Party of Arkansas is opting to wait to choose its next chairman. Committee members had originally planned to be select one during a meeting over the weekend. At its quarterly meeting at the dimly lit Teamsters Union building in southwest Little Rock, Senate Minority Leader Tippi McCullough of Little Rock successfully moved to adjourn the meeting until January. She told KUAR News after the meeting the delay would give interested candidates “time for thoughtful, unhurried consideration.”
Lt. Gov.-elect AG Leslie Rutledge announces staff leadership for new office
Lt. Gov.-elect Leslie Rutledge, the current Attorney General, announced Tuesday (Dec. 13) her leadership team for the new office. Drew Evans will serve as chief of staff when Rutledge takes office as Lt. Governor in January. Evans is the deputy chief of staff at the Attorney General’s Office where he manages over 180 staff and a $19 million budget.
Lucky for Life Lottery Winner Claims $390,000 Prize
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The lottery player who won Lucky for Life® on Nov. 30 claimed her prize today at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center. Shirley Washington of Little Rock matched five numbers (5, 6, 11, 15 and 30) without the Lucky Ball number which was 9. The 61-year-old winner elected to take the cash option of $390,000 rather than $25,000 a year for life.
