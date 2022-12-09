Read full article on original website
communityadvocate.com
Crossroads Continuum honors supporters at Apex
MARLBOROUGH – Crossroads Continuum is gearing up for its “Hero Happy Hour” at Apex Entertainment. The event will take place on Dec. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. At the Hero Happy Hour, community leaders, parents and their students can enjoy bowling, laser tag, bumper cars and arcade games. Smiley, who is the WooSox mascot, will join in the festivities.
communityadvocate.com
BORO Program a sweet way to help students in transition
WESTBOROUGH – Step into the BORO Sugar Shack at 15 East Main St., and you feel like a kid in a candy store. However, it’s more than a place to satisfy your sweet tooth. The Sugar Shack is the vocational training program for the Bridging Over to Right Opportunities Program (BORO), the adult transition program for Westborough Public Schools. Here, special education students ages 18 to 22 learn skills they can use in the workforce, such as communication, task performance, financial literacy and workplace safety and culture.
communityadvocate.com
Happy Holidays and Have a Wonderful New Year
Make Your Move with the #1 Realtor in Northborough*. Making the perfect move means ﬁnding the perfect realtor. My personal commitment is to serve you with honesty and integrity. I love my job and I truly want you to feel a sense of excitement when it comes to what’s...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury residents stock up community fridge for holiday season
SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury community fridge will continue to provide free food for residents in need throughout this holiday season. The fridge, which was installed next to the senior center over the summer, was donated to the town by the Rotary Club. Past President Sandy Burgers believes residents may...
communityadvocate.com
Santa coming to Marlborough this weekend
MARLBOROUGH – Santa is coming to town this weekend. With assistance from the Fire Department, the big guy will be making the rounds Dec. 16, 17 and 18 from 4:30-8 p.m. each evening. The Grinch will be making an appearance as well. For updates, use the Glympse app, or...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough firefighters receive donation from local charity
MARLBOROUGH – After receiving a donation from a local charity, Marlborough Firefighters Local 1714 plan to use the funds to “pay it forward.”. The Marlborough Firefighters Local 1714 of the International Association of Fire Fighters recently received a donation of $1,000 from A Day to Benefit Veterans, a local 501(c)(19) charity based on Marlborough.
communityadvocate.com
Library Building Committee discuss next steps after Town Meeting
WESTBOROUGH – The windows and roof of the Westborough Public Library still need to be replaced. As does the electrical system. The entrances, doors and ramps are not ADA compliant, and the elevator needs work. The question – with the plans for expanding and renovating the library rejected at...
communityadvocate.com
Sandra Anderson, 79, formerly of Grafton
– Sandra (MacKenzie) Anderson, 79, of Edward Street, died Friday, December 9, 2022, in her home. She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Paul E. Anderson who died in 2014. She is survived by two children, Gretchen Slevin and her husband Mike of Worcester; and Glenn Anderson of...
communityadvocate.com
Michele Cafarella, 84, of Hudson
– Michele (Shannon) Cafarella, 84, died peacefully in her home on December 9th with her husband and children at her side. Michele and her husband Joseph had just celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary in November. Michele was born in Plattsburgh NY, the daughter of the late David and Marguerite (Angier)...
communityadvocate.com
James L. Driscoll Jr., 77, of Westborough
– James L. Driscoll, Jr., 77, of Westborough, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at home from complications of heart failure surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Mary R. (Giuffrida) Driscoll to whom he was married for 54 years. Born in Boston, he was the...
communityadvocate.com
Natalice Mendes, 61, of Marlborough and Framingham
– Natalice Mendes, 61, of Marlborough and Framingham passed away unexpectedly on Monday December 12, 2022 at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham. She was born, raised and educated in Anápolis, Goiás, Brazil the daughter of the late Joaquim Mendes Da Silva and Delmira Gabriel De Jesus. Natalice worked as a chef in area nursing homes serving delicious meals to residents for many years. Natalice showed love to others through her passion for cooking, baking, and celebrating joyous occasions. She was a member of St. Tarcisius Church in Framingham and also helped teach the children in the church’s daycare and preschool. Natalice enjoyed the beach, shopping and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved everyone with all of her heart, always trying her best to help others.
communityadvocate.com
Developers make changes to proposed Hyundai dealership
WESTBOROUGH – The developers behind a proposed Hyundai dealership in Westborough presented the Planning Board with several changes to their plans. TTHY Westborough LLC hopes to convert 180-182 Turnpike Road – which combined would be a total of a 9.34-acre site – into the dealership. Many of...
communityadvocate.com
Sandra M. Dunbar, 76, formerly of Southborough
– Sandra M. Dunbar, 76, of Hingham, Massachusetts died on November 26 at South Shore Hospital after a brief illness. Sandy was born in Natick, Massachusetts in 1946 to Robert “Bob” Bordewieck and Elsie (Hussey) Bordewieck. She grew up in Southboro and Braintree before attending Boston University. Sandy lived most of her life on the South Shore in Norwell and Hingham while working as a nurse and as a registered nurse practitioner mental health care.
communityadvocate.com
Susan Patton, 78, of Hudson
– Susan (Tidey) Patton, 78, a longtime resident of Hudson, MA, died on Friday, December 9, 2022 with her loving family by her side at the Branches of Marlborough. Susan is survived by her beloved high school sweetheart and husband of 55 years, Kenneth V. Patton Sr. of Hudson, MA. She also leaves her two children, Kenneth V. Patton Jr. and his wife Melissa of Worcester, MA, Lisa Schliker and her husband Chuck of Hudson, MA; her 3 grandchildren, Anthony C. Patton, Anthony M. Patton and Alexander Patton along with her two sisters, Nancy Williams, Barbara Anderson and other relatives and friends.
communityadvocate.com
Hudson’s Winter Market set to kick off this week
HUDSON – Residents will soon have a chance to bundle up and shop for winter vegetables and holiday gifts at Town Hall. The Winter Farmers Market will return Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “The winter markets are my strongest markets. The turnout is absolutely fantastic,” said...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough police log, Dec. 16 edition
12:42 a.m. W Main St. Parking violation/complaint. 9:06 a.m. Fisher St. Burglary/breaking & entering. 1:17 p.m. Lyman St. Assault. 1:35 p.m. Homestead Blvd. Accident property damage. 2:22 p.m. Milk St. Disturbance (general). 4:03 p.m. Milk St. Disturbance (general). 5:44 p.m. Milk/Boardman Sts. Traffic/motor vehicle. 6:26 p.m. Hopkinton Rd. Traffic/motor vehicle.
communityadvocate.com
Grafton Youth Lacrosse players selected for Mass Bay Colonials
GRAFTON – Hunter Laverdiere and Beckett Heidenthal of Grafton were selected to the Mass Bay Colonials boys lacrosse team that traveled to Houston on Dec. 10-11 to compete in the Best of Texas Lacrosse Tournament. Heidenthal and Laverdiere are two players of 22 selected from more than 200 athletes...
communityadvocate.com
Developer reimagines Hudson project following potential impact on dam
HUDSON – A mixed-use commercial and residential development is still under review by the Planning Board. Located at 136 Main St., the site is currently occupied by a number of buildings and tenants, including a Domino’s Pizza. The project has been proposed by 136 Main Street Condominium. It...
communityadvocate.com
Region welcomes the first snow of winter
REGION – Just in time for the height of the holiday season, the season’s first snow on Dec. 11 left between one to two inches in the region. Shrewsbury and Westborough both received 1.9 inches, according to the National Weather Service. The heaviest of the snow occurred in...
communityadvocate.com
HomeGoods, Marshalls and Sierra coming to Northborough
NORTHBOROUGH – New businesses will soon be heading to Northborough Crossing. According to Northborough officials, HomeGoods, Marshalls and Sierra will be coming to the mall. Town Administrator John Coderre mentioned the new businesses during the Board of Selectmen’s tax classification hearing on Nov. 21. “We’ve seen turnover [at...
