ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Chapman hosts ranked Raiders in Tuesday tilt

The Chapman Fighting Irish will host the Wamego Raiders tonight in an all-area showdown featuring two teams looking for another big December win. The Irish are fresh off their first victory since the 2020-21 season after holding on to defeat Rossville 46-45 on Saturday to improve to 1-2. "Our effort...
WAMEGO, KS
Salina Post

Trojans and Cowboys meet in Gypsum for top-five showdown

Tonight, the Southeast of Saline Trojans and Abilene Cowboys will have it out on the hardwood in an all-top-five area showdown. SES enters this contest at 3-0 after spending the week ranked #1 in Class 3A while Abilene comes in at 2-1 fresh off their first loss at the hands of Augusta.
ABILENE, TX
Salina Post

CCCC women head into break with 84-69 loss to No. 16 Dodge City

DODGE CITY - Outscored 42-15 from beyond the arc, the Cloud County Community College women's basketball team would see a 27-17 after 10 minutes of action create an early deficit that they would never recover from in an 84-69 road loss at No. 16 nationally ranked Dodge City Community College inside the Student Activities Center in Dodge City on Monday.
DODGE CITY, KS
Salina Post

No. 21 T-Bird men's rally comes up short in loss at No. 9 Dodge City

DODGE CITY - Ending the first half by allowing an 8-0 run that would carry over and continue into a 16-3 run would put the number-21 nationally-ranked Cloud County Community College men's basketball team in a 13-point deficit that would end up holding for host and ninth-ranked Dodge City in an 82-80 road defeat inside the Student Activities Center in Dodge City on Monday.
DODGE CITY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Liberty season tickets on sale soon

Tickets for Salina Liberty football go on sale soon, and if you had season tickets this past year, you can lock in your seats before tickets are available to the general public. Season tickets go on sale Monday. Once season ticket holders reserve their seats, they have until Jan. 31...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

K-State president visits central Kansas as part of community tour

Citizens of central Kansas, Kansas State University students, alumni, and community leaders discussed K-State Salina's role in K-State's overall strategic plan, high school education pathways to encourage students to pursue a college degree or post-secondary training, and the future of land grant schools during a community conversation on Dec. 5.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Kansas Rural Center building central Kansas food corridor

NORTH NEWTON – As part of its mission to promote the long-term health of the land and its people, the Kansas Rural Center (KRC) has announced that it recently accepted of a Local Food Promotion Program grant from the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS). This project will see...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Kalie Belt joins Salina firm as associate attorney

Kalie Belt has joined Norton, Wasserman, Jones & Kelly, LLC, as an associate attorney. Belt practices primarily in the areas of estate planning, estate & trust administration, business law, real estate transactions, and trademark and copyright law, the firm noted in a news release. Belt graduated in May 2022 with...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Pellet gun possible used in east Salina window shooting

An 80-year-old man returned from a weekend away to find that someone had shot a front window at his home in east Salina. Sometime between Saturday and Monday, someone shot a small hole in the front glass of a residence in the 700 block of Victoria Heights Terrace, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. It is possible that the shot came from a pellet gun, he said.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Shalimar Shepherds this weekend; Georgetown Santas next week

It's almost time for the Shalimar Shepherds and the Georgetown Santas!. The Shalimar Shepherds Live Nativity is scheduled for 6:30-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday in the 2200 block of Shalimar Drive in south Salina. The event is open to the public at no charge, however, any donations collected will go...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy