An 80-year-old man returned from a weekend away to find that someone had shot a front window at his home in east Salina. Sometime between Saturday and Monday, someone shot a small hole in the front glass of a residence in the 700 block of Victoria Heights Terrace, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. It is possible that the shot came from a pellet gun, he said.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO