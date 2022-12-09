Read full article on original website
5th-ranked Lady Trojans knock off Abilene to remain undefeated
With a 49-30 win over Abilene on Tuesday, the Southeast of Saline girls’ basketball team kept their undefeated season rolling and continued their dominance at home. Southeast moves to 4-0 on the year while the Cowgirl's search for their first win of the season will continue at 0-4. Out...
Lady Trojans host Cowgirls looking to continue run of home dominance
After starting their seasons on drastically different runs, the Southeast of Saline and Abilene girls’ basketball teams will meet in Gypsum tonight for an area showdown at 6:00. The Lady Trojans enter this contest ranked in Class 3A at 3-0 while the Cowgirls, still discovering their identity under first-year...
Lady Irish host #2 Wamego in search of season-defining win
After starting each of their seasons on the right foot, the Chapman and Wamego girls’ basketball teams will meet on the campus of the Lady Irish tonight, looking to keep the good times rolling in the month of December. The Lady Raiders enter this contest undefeated at 3-0, ranked...
Big 12 Championship Trophy statewide tour to stop in Concordia, Salina
MANHATTAN – Kansas State Football is celebrating its 2022 Big 12 title with the K-State Family with a 19-stop Championship Trophy Tour that began today. The 2022 Big 12 Championship trophy will travel throughout the state of Kansas on a six-day tour, and the stops will include the opportunity for fans to take photos with the trophy.
Sawyers joins elite company as SES corrals 7th-ranked Cowboys
With a 77-59 victory over the 7th-ranked Abilene Cowboys on Tuesday, the Southeast of Saline boys’ basketball team is rolling, having knocked off two ranked opponents in their first four games. With this win, the top-ranked Trojans advance to 4-0, while the Cowboys fall to 2-2. Southeast jumped on...
Chapman hosts ranked Raiders in Tuesday tilt
The Chapman Fighting Irish will host the Wamego Raiders tonight in an all-area showdown featuring two teams looking for another big December win. The Irish are fresh off their first victory since the 2020-21 season after holding on to defeat Rossville 46-45 on Saturday to improve to 1-2. "Our effort...
Trojans and Cowboys meet in Gypsum for top-five showdown
Tonight, the Southeast of Saline Trojans and Abilene Cowboys will have it out on the hardwood in an all-top-five area showdown. SES enters this contest at 3-0 after spending the week ranked #1 in Class 3A while Abilene comes in at 2-1 fresh off their first loss at the hands of Augusta.
CCCC women head into break with 84-69 loss to No. 16 Dodge City
DODGE CITY - Outscored 42-15 from beyond the arc, the Cloud County Community College women's basketball team would see a 27-17 after 10 minutes of action create an early deficit that they would never recover from in an 84-69 road loss at No. 16 nationally ranked Dodge City Community College inside the Student Activities Center in Dodge City on Monday.
No. 21 T-Bird men's rally comes up short in loss at No. 9 Dodge City
DODGE CITY - Ending the first half by allowing an 8-0 run that would carry over and continue into a 16-3 run would put the number-21 nationally-ranked Cloud County Community College men's basketball team in a 13-point deficit that would end up holding for host and ninth-ranked Dodge City in an 82-80 road defeat inside the Student Activities Center in Dodge City on Monday.
Lady Gorillas host Centre looking to get season back on track
After starting their season with a big win over Burrton, things have cooled off somewhat for the Solomon girl’s basketball team, who will look to get back in the win column on Tuesday when they play host to Centre. This game provides an excellent opportunity for the Lady Gorillas...
Salina Liberty season tickets on sale soon
Tickets for Salina Liberty football go on sale soon, and if you had season tickets this past year, you can lock in your seats before tickets are available to the general public. Season tickets go on sale Monday. Once season ticket holders reserve their seats, they have until Jan. 31...
K-State president visits central Kansas as part of community tour
Citizens of central Kansas, Kansas State University students, alumni, and community leaders discussed K-State Salina's role in K-State's overall strategic plan, high school education pathways to encourage students to pursue a college degree or post-secondary training, and the future of land grant schools during a community conversation on Dec. 5.
Kansas Rural Center building central Kansas food corridor
NORTH NEWTON – As part of its mission to promote the long-term health of the land and its people, the Kansas Rural Center (KRC) has announced that it recently accepted of a Local Food Promotion Program grant from the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS). This project will see...
McPherson College receives $1M gift for automotive restoration scholarships
MCPHERSON – McPherson College has announced the creation of an endowed scholarship fund for students pursuing a degree in automotive restoration. The Rob Walton Scholarship Fund will focus on attracting and retaining the best students in the college’s unique automotive restoration program. The $1 million gift from the...
Kalie Belt joins Salina firm as associate attorney
Kalie Belt has joined Norton, Wasserman, Jones & Kelly, LLC, as an associate attorney. Belt practices primarily in the areas of estate planning, estate & trust administration, business law, real estate transactions, and trademark and copyright law, the firm noted in a news release. Belt graduated in May 2022 with...
Wind advisory in effect for Ellsworth, Lincoln, McPherson, Saline counties
A wind advisory is in effect today for some counties in our area. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a wind advisory in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday for the following counties in our area. Ellsworth County. Lincoln County. McPherson County. Saline County. Northwest winds at 20 to...
Justin Moore to perform in Salina in March; tickets on sale Friday
Moore is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. March 24 in the Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe Avenue. Tickets start at $69 and go on sale at noon Friday. Buy online at stiefeltheatre.org or by calling the Stiefel at 785-827-1998. The Stiefel box office is open for phone or walk-up sales noon-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Pellet gun possible used in east Salina window shooting
An 80-year-old man returned from a weekend away to find that someone had shot a front window at his home in east Salina. Sometime between Saturday and Monday, someone shot a small hole in the front glass of a residence in the 700 block of Victoria Heights Terrace, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. It is possible that the shot came from a pellet gun, he said.
Company starting to recover oil from Kansas pipeline spill
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The company operating a pipeline that leaked about 14,000 bathtubs' worth of crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek is recovering at least a small part of it from what was the largest onshore crude oil spill in nine years. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency...
Shalimar Shepherds this weekend; Georgetown Santas next week
It's almost time for the Shalimar Shepherds and the Georgetown Santas!. The Shalimar Shepherds Live Nativity is scheduled for 6:30-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday in the 2200 block of Shalimar Drive in south Salina. The event is open to the public at no charge, however, any donations collected will go...
