Temple University President, Henderson Grad Will Be First in Decades to Move to School’s North Philly Neighborhood
Gingi and Jason Wingard at their new home.Photo byTyger Williams, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Temple University President Jason Wingard, a Henderson High School graduate who grew up in West Chester, plans to move from his current Chestnut Hill home to the school’s North Philadelphia neighborhood to be closer to the campus and its surrounding community, writes Susan Snyder for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Around 16 Percent of Bridges in Chester County Are in ‘Poor Condition.’ See Their Locations.
This bridge at North Reeds Rd. in East Brandywine Township is one of many in poor condition.Photo byGoogle Street View. Many bridges in Chester County have deteriorated so badly that they are marked as being in poor condition and are in dire need of repairs, writes Joe Brandt for CBS Philadelphia.
Downingtown 12th Grader Starts Nonprofit to Destigmatize Hearing Loss
A senior at Downingtown STEM Academy is using his experience with hearing loss to help others. In addition to being a full-time student, Yaduraj Choudary is the founder of 3 Tiny Bones, a nonprofit that raises awareness about hearing loss, writes Tom Kretschmer for 6ABC. Choudary, who was born with...
New Senior Associate Joins Lamb McErlane as Part of Family Law Department
Lamb McErlane PC has announced that Cara Williams has joined the firm as a senior associate in its Family Law department. Williams’ primary focus will be in all areas of domestic law including divorce, equitable distribution, custody, alimony, child support and related litigation and mediation tools. She will also work with clients on prenuptial and postnuptial agreements.
Chester County OIC Awarded $20,000 to Support Coatesville Work Enclave Program
The Chester County OIC (CCOIC) has been awarded $20,000 for the Work Enclave Program from the American Water Charitable Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program. The Work Enclave is a 5-week paid ambassador program for residents in Coatesville to participate in community clean up while learning work readiness skills.
Visionary Couple Turns West Chester Farmhouse into Their Dream Home
Twelve years ago, the first thing Ed and Marisa Rudloff fell in love with when they were considering buying their current West Chester home was the view, writes Terri Akman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Their transitional farmhouse sits on a wooded acre in a cul-de-sac and overlooks the 500-acre Stroud...
Domestic Tourism Boost Philadelphia’s Center City Retail Scene
Retailers in Philadelphia are getting a major boost from the recovery of domestic tourism back to its pre-pandemic levels, but lagging international travel is dampening a further surge, writes Jack Rogers for Globest.com. A new report from JLL on prime urban retail corridors found that domestic tourism is currently above...
Wall Street Journal: Philadelphia’s Center City Showing Signs of Renewed Economic Vitality
Center City Philadelphia is showing signs of renewed economic vitality thanks to strong housing demand, the recent growth in the hospitality sector, and a Comcast-led return-to-work push, writes Scott Calvert for The Wall Street Journal. While many cities nationwide have been struggling to recover from the effects of the pandemic,...
Malvern 7-Year-Old Already Finding Her Place on Big Screen
Despite being just seven years old, Malvern’s Rose Decker is already leaving her mark on the big screen with her roles in Nanny and Mare of Easttown, writes Kim Douglas for Main Line Today. Decker got her start as a baby, when her photo was selected as the winner...
Chester County Boasts Six of the 25 Best Places to Buy a House in the Philadelphia Area
Chester County boasts six of the 25 Best Places to Buy a House in the Philadelphia Area, according to rankings from Niche.com. To measure the quality and stability of an area’s real estate market, Niche.comtook into account key factors of a location’s housing market, such as home values, taxes, crime rates, and quality of local schools.
VISTA Careers: County of Chester
Photo byChester County Planning Commission. The County of Chester is an Equal Opportunity Employer that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and offers full-time employees competitive and flexible benefits packages that include health, long-term disability, dental, and life insurance, and more.
Penn State Brandywine’s First Professor Donates Academic and Historical Documents
Penn State Brandywine Chancellor Marilyn J. Wells picked up boxes of academic and historic documents from the home of the university's first professor, Robert Ginsberg. Robert Ginsberg, Penn State Brandywine’s professor emeritus of philosophy and comparative literature, was the very first faculty member hired at the new campus. Now...
West Chester University Program Aims to Help School Districts ‘Grow Their Own’ Teachers
West Chester University student Imere Williams has wanted to be a teacher since a young age. Now, he's part of WCU's PRIZE Program. In the past decade, the number of people completing teacher education programs has dropped significantly, falling by 25 percent according to a federal report. States like Pennsylvania are seeing even more dramatic declines. But West Chester’s PRIZE (Partnering in Raising Inclusive, Zealous Educators) is hoping to change that, writes Susan Snyder for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
VISTA Careers: CCRES
Make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges! CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and the community. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. It works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system.
Former Eagle Spending Post-Super Bowl Days Enjoying His Modern Smart Home in West Chester
Brent Celek, left, stands outside his home in West Chester.Photo byDealerscope. Former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Brent Celek is spending his post-Super Bowl days enjoying life with his wife and four kids at their modern smart home in West Chester, writes Tom Samiljan for Dealerscope.
Chester County Couple Donate $6 Million to Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova
Barb and Brian Riley.Photo byThe Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova. To support the underserved communities in need, Barb and Brian Riley of Chester County have donated $6 million to the Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova, writes Holly Herman for Patch.
Exton Family Shocked by Increases in Wedding Costs
Cheryl and Jim Alexander, an Exton couple who have married off four children, found themselves shocked at how much wedding costs have gone up in the last two years, writes Kim Douglas for the Main Line Today. The latest family wedding was for one of their daughters in July 2022...
Coatesville Opera Singer Stars in Off-Broadway Murder Mystery
Coatesville native Duane McDevitt’s path to becoming an international opera sensation wasn’t part of his original plan, writes Kim Douglas for Main Line Today. In high school, McDevitt was “dead set” on going to military college and pursuing computer science. But that all changed when he won a vocal scholarship to West Chester University. He started to enter competitions and realized he could sing professionally.
West Chester University Alum Changing Students’ Lives at Imhotep Charter Through Football
For West Chester University graduate Devon Johnson, the main mission as football coach at Imhotep Charter is to help his players overcome their circumstances, writes Joseph Santoliquito for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The results of this approach speak for themselves. Despite not having a practice field, Imhotep has made it to...
Tired Hands Brewing Expands Footprint, Hops Over to Kennett Square
Photo byTired Hands Brewing Co. Ardmore-based Tired Hands Brewing is expanding its local presence, as its newest taproom opened last week in Kennett Square, writes Emma Dooling in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
