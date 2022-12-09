Read full article on original website
World War 3? Biden Threatens To Take Action If North Korea Continues Missile Tests
North Korea's launch of an unprecedented 25 missiles and the dispatch of 180 military planes along its border two days ago have raised tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in the Pacific.
Masked Chinese man grabbed, pushed ABC reporter asking Biden about human rights ahead of Xi meeting: Report
An ABC News reporter said she was grabbed and pushed by a man wearing a mask with a Chinese flag after she shouted a question about human rights ahead of the Biden-Xi meeting.
US and China are already at ‘war’ despite what Biden believes: Japanese commentator
President Biden's recent claim that China does not seek an "imminent" invasion of Taiwan was unconvincing, Japanese commentator Yoko Ishii told Fox News.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
‘The Merchant of Death Is Back in Action’
The inside story of how U.S. agents took down Viktor Bout, the world’s most notorious arms trader, and why they’re worried about what comes next.
China is preparing for war, not saving the planet
President Joe Biden met with Xi Jinping and focused on climate change, but China has been preparing for war amid a green energy push.
Saudi prince made personal mediation efforts for Griner release, says foreign minister
RIYADH, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman extended "personal mediation efforts" to facilitate the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner in a Russia-U.S. prisoner swap, the kingdom's foreign minister said on Thursday.
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin warns anyone attacking Moscow will be ‘wiped out’
LIVE – Updated at 00:26. Vladimir Putin has warned that any country that attacks Russia would be “wiped off the face of the Earth”. The Russia president issued his latest threat to the West at the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Friday. Mr Putin...
G20’s criticism of Russia shows the rise of a new Asian power. And it isn’t China
Hong Kong CNN — When world leaders at the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, issued a joint statement condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine, a familiar sentence stood out from the 1,186-page document. “Today’s era must not be of war,” it said, echoing what Indian Prime Minister...
Russia says 30 more embassy staff will leave U.S. due to visa restrictions
MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, on Friday said 30 more embassy staff would have to leave the country on Jan. 1 due to visa restrictions, RIA news agency said.
Russia, China Join Forces Against Push to Punish Iran
Facing growing pressure to assist each other on the global stage, Russia and China backed Iran in an international vote on the country's recent crackdowns.
U.S. says China seeks stabilized relations with Washington, in short term
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - China wants stabilized relations with the United States in the short term as it faces domestic economic challenges and push back in Asia to its assertive diplomacy, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Thursday.
Schiff says Putin attempted to ‘roil the American body politic’ in Griner-Bout prisoner swap
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on Sunday suggested Russian President Vladimir Putin’s agreement to free WNBA star Brittney Griner was “calculated” to stir division within the U.S. During an appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Schiff noted that former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan and others remain in Russian custody while Putin agreed to…
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Biden's weakness on full display in Xi meeting – president no match for China's tyrant
President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met face-to-face on Monday in Bali. China's goal is world domination. It's not clear if President Biden understands Xi's intentions.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Ukraine Situation Report: Putin Makes New Nuclear ‘First Use’ Threat
Russian MOD screen capPutin said he is mulling the idea of changing Russian military doctrine to include the potential for a "preventative" nuclear first strike.
Japan lawmaker in Taiwan says China threat needs more military spending
TAIPEI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Japan needs to increase its military spending in the face of the "grim reality" of the threat from China and North Korea, a senior member of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party said on Sunday during a visit to Taiwan.
Saudi Crown Prince MBS helped negotiate Brittney Griner’s release
The landmark prison swap that freed WNBA star Brittney Griner from a Russian gulag Thursday was brokered by none other than the notorious Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, it was revealed Thursday. The role of the crown prince, widely known as MBS, in the sensitive negotiations was outlined in a joint statement released by the foreign ministries of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. “The success of the mediation efforts was a reflection of the mutual and solid friendship between their two countries and the United States of America and the Russian Federation,” the two countries wrote. The swap also “highlighted...
