Washington State

Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
The Hill

Schiff says Putin attempted to ‘roil the American body politic’ in Griner-Bout prisoner swap

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on Sunday suggested Russian President Vladimir Putin’s agreement to free WNBA star Brittney Griner was “calculated” to stir division within the U.S. During an appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Schiff noted that former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan and others remain in Russian custody while Putin agreed to…
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
New York Post

Saudi Crown Prince MBS helped negotiate Brittney Griner’s release

The landmark prison swap that freed WNBA star Brittney Griner from a Russian gulag Thursday was brokered by none other than the notorious Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, it was revealed Thursday. The role of the crown prince, widely known as MBS, in the sensitive negotiations was outlined in a joint statement released by the foreign ministries of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. “The success of the mediation efforts was a reflection of the mutual and solid friendship between their two countries and the United States of America and the Russian Federation,” the two countries wrote. The swap also “highlighted...

