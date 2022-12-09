Read full article on original website
Lil Wayne Reacts To His 2008 Hit “Lollipop” Becoming Diamond Certified
The rapper thanked his fans on social media, also adding “#LongLiveStaticMajor.”. Lil Wayne’s hit song “Lollipop” with Static Major is officially certified diamond and the rapper couldn’t be more proud. Shouting out his late collaborator in an Instagram post, the Louisiana native also showed gratitude to his loyal fanbase.
Lil Durk Shares “Loyal Bros 2” Tracklist
OTF’s “Loyal Bros 2” drops this Friday. It’s been a highly productive year for Lil Durk. After a two-year hot streak, he capitalized off of the hype with 7220. Since then, Durk’s kept lowkey but it seems like that will change soon. At this point,...
Diddy Defends Yung Miami After Akademiks Calls Her A Side Chick
Diddy claps back after Akademiks calls Yung Miami a “side chick.”. Akademiks and Yung Miami had the timeline in shambles on Monday as the two traded shots. After Diddy announced the birth of his seventh child, Twitter instantly began hounding down Yung Miami. Though her mentions were likely filled with trolls already calling her a “side chick,” Akademiks’s commentary clearly stood out.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-BFF Kelsey Named As Shooter By Tory Lanez Defense: Report
The trial is underway and in opening statements, the prosecution and defense detail their vastly different timeline of events. After over two years of speculation and online spats, Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion will face off in a court of law. We’ve been tracking the updates of this case since Megan was reportedly shot in the foot in July 2020. The circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear, but as the trial is underway, many revelations are making their way to social media.
Ben Simmons Reacts To Rumors He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion & Her Ex-BFF Kelsey
Tory’s defense claims Kelsey verified Megan slept with DaBaby and Ben Simmons after Kelsey dated them. However, a new report says otherwise. This trial has Hip Hop at attention, and more is being revealed about Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion…and Ben Simmons. In July 2020, Megan was injured during an altercation in Hollywood Hills. She later came forward to allege that Lanez, her former friend, shot her in the foot. He denied the allegations, and during the opening statements of his trial, Lanez’s defense team contested that Kelsey Nicole Harris is the person responsible.
Meek Mill Shares Young Thug Story In Light Of New Charges
Meek Mill recalled a story about Young Thug after hearing about the new charges brought against him. In light of new charges against Young Thug, Meek Mill shared a story about the Atlanta rapper on Twitter, Tuesday. A grand jury charged Thug with four more counts including street racing, reckless driving, speeding, and more.
Lola Brooke Wants To Make Jay-Z Proud: The “Don’t Play With It” Rapper On Brooklyn Drill, Kim Kardashian & Pusha T Co-Signs & More
Lola Brooke joins HNHH to kick off 12 Days Of Christmas to discuss “Don’t Play With Me,” performing in front of Jay-Z & meeting Pusha T and Meek Mill. It’s Christmas time, again. It feels like we were ringing in 2022 yesterday but it feels like time is moving at an unfathomably rapid pace these days. As we’ve done in the past, HotNewHipHop returned with our annual 12 Days Of Christmas series where we chop it up with some of your favorite rappers, musicians, athletes, and entertainers about their annual highlights.
Chrisean’s Dad Hits Blueface On “Crazy In Love,” Twitter Reacts To New Reality Show
The Zeus original series made it’s debut on Sunday evening, and the internet has no shortage of opinions. Of the countless celebrity couples out there, Chrisean Rock and Blueface obviously aren’t exactly a fan favourite. However, they do frequently entertain the world with their antics, which is precisely how they landed their Crazy In Love reality series on Zeus.
Akademiks Unleashes On Luka Sabbat After Actor Defends Yung Miami
Akademiks told Luka to come to his “headquarters” for a fight, but the model-actor laughed him off. “Why would I spin a YouTube vlogger?”. His opinions are known to rub people the wrong way, but DJ Akademiks doesn’t mind having an enemy or two. The blogger and Off The Record podcast host often goes toe-to-toe—albeit online—with his entertainment peers for how he delivers takes on pop culture and Hip Hop. Most recently, the news of Sean “Diddy” Combs welcoming a daughter months ago with a California woman went viral. This, of course, received a wave of attention, and Akademiks chimed in to point the spotlight at Yung Miami.
Diddy’s Alleged BM Dana Tran Lip-Syncs to City Girls
City Girls were featured on Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum (Remix),” and Dana sang along to JT’s verse. When Diddy shared that the Combs family welcomed a new baby girl, the public didn’t know how to react. Initially, some suggested that one of the Bad Boy mogul’s sons must have welcomed a child; however, it was only a matter of hours before more information was shared. As the rumor mill worked overtime, TMZ emerged with an update. They confirmed Diddy and a California woman welcomed a daughter in October.
NBA YoungBoy’s Baby Mama Vents On IG: “Nobody Love Me FR”
The father of 10 is causing problems among the mother of his children again. 2022 has been a busy year for NBA YoungBoy in more ways than one. The 23-year-old has dropped seven more full-length projects and countless YouTube videos in the past twelve months. On top of this, his...
Martin Lawrence Says Chris Rock Didn’t Deserve To Be Slapped By Will Smith
Martin isn’t choosing sides because both Will and Chris are like “brothers.”. The world has been revisiting Will Smith and Chris Rock’s infamous Oscars slap thanks to the former’s new film. Smith is in the thick of heavily promoting his movie Emancipation, and during the press run, he addressed slapping Rock on the Academy Awards stage. Throughout the year, several of Smith’s peers have stepped forward with their takes on the incident, including Martin Lawrence, who had more to say.
Ashanti Reacts To Possibility Of Getting Back Together With Nelly
In a new interview with Andy Cohen, the 42-year-old addresses the recent rumblings. Could Ashanti and Nelly be getting back together? Earlier this month, the former celebrity couple were sparking rumors of a potential reunion. It all started when the pair appeared on stage together while at Power 98.3 and...
Keri Hilson Believes Kelsey Harris Was Bribed By Tory Lanez
After Kelsey pleaded the fifth and was granted immunity, Keri Hilson thinks Megan’s former BFF may have taken hush money. These days, just about everyone has something to say about the trial involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. This week, court proceedings kicked off with a bang as Megan and her former best friend, Kelsey Nicole Harris, took the stand. From the onset of Harris’s testimony, she reportedly pleaded the fifth because she didn’t want to incriminate herself. Prosecutors went on record to state that anything Harris said during her testimony would not be used as information to file charges at a later date. After being granted immunity, Harris gave her side of the story.
Diddy’s New Baby News Follows Alleged Fling With Influencer Shawntya Joseph
The Bad Boy was seen cozying up with the YouTuber less than 24 hours before revealing to the world that he’s a father of seven. Diddy has been a busy man as of late. The multihyphenate often spoils City Girl Yung Miami. However, recent reports reveal that he’s got enough love in him for more than just one woman.
DJ Akademiks & Saucy Santana Get Into Heated Back And Forth
After involving himself in the recent rumors surrounding Diddy and Yung Miami, the “Material Girl” rapper is sticking up for his best friend. DJ Akademiks loves to get himself involved in a conflict. As a result, it appears as though an unexpected beef is unraveling before our eyes.
Yung Miami Reacts After Diddy Tweets She Isn’t His Side Chick
Diddy also shared that the City Girls rapper is “very important and special to him. Days after Diddy announced his newborn baby girl on social media, the mega-producer set the record straight about his relationship status with Yung Miami. Tweeting that the “Act Up” rapper isn’t his side chick, he also spoke about how much she means to him.
SZA Recalls How Phoebe Bridgers Collab Come Together
SZA has discussed working with Phoebe Bridgers for their song, “Ghost in the Machine.”. SZA says that she and Phoebe Bridgers had the “best conversations” together while collaborating on “Ghost in the Machine.” The track is featured on SZA’s newest album, SOS, which she released last Friday.
Lil Meech Posts Bond, Clowned By 50 Cent & “Power” Stars Over Arrest
The “BMF” actor attempted to pass a firearm through airport security prior to his arrest. BMF star Demetrius Flenory Jr., better known as Lil Meech, was released from custody this past Tuesday (December 13) after being arrested earlier that same day. The actor was arrested at the Fort...
Mariah Carey Reaches No. 1 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart – Again
The singer’s most popular song is back on top, reflecting the most wonderful time of year. Christmas is now less than two weeks away. One of the most telling tales that this time of year is officially here is when you start to hear Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” all over the radio.
