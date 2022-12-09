(Washington County, MO) A Sullivan man, 50 year old Barrett Nathanial Duncan, is facing charges of arson and harassment after he is alleged to have set fire to a home in the 10,000 block of Pear Road in Washington County last week. Reports indicate Duncan is said to have gotten into an argument with his wife and when she left he called her saying he was going to set the house on fire. The woman was contacted later by the home's alarm company who alerted her to a fire in the residence. Authorities discovered several spots in the living room area where there was evidence of a liquid accelerant being poured and ignited. Duncan was taken into custody and booked into the Washington County jail last Friday on a $100,000 bond.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO