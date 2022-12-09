Read full article on original website
Related
Man accused of stealing, burning vehicle in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A man accused of stealing and burning a vehicle in Jefferson County is behind bars. Davon Yount, 21, of Dittmer, Missouri, was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on Monday. Prosecutors have charged Yount with two felonies, tampering a motor vehicle and knowingly burning a vehicle.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold man arrested for alleged DWI following accident
A 42-year-old Arnold man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after an SUV he was driving ran off the road, crashed through a Missouri Department of Transportation fence and hit a drainage pipe, Arnold Police reported. The witness who called police at approximately 6:45 p.m. Nov. 21 about...
kjluradio.com
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office asks for help finding pair wanted on felony warrants
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a man and woman wanted on multiple felony warrants. Authorities say Matthew Morris is known to travel with Jennifer Phelps, and they are known to frequent the Laquey and Richland area, specifically on Highway W. Phelps also has several warrants.
939theeagle.com
Columbia man arrested after electrocution death in Boone County
More details come out after a Hallsville man died by electrocution after crashing a car in southern Boone County. Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested Justin Trader, 29, on Monday. He’s now charged with second degree murder and other felonies after the incident that killed Andrew Moss, 22, in September.
kjluradio.com
Elderly Audrain County man dies after he pulls into path of oncoming truck
An Audrain County man dies when two pickup trucks collide about five miles south of Mexico. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Harold Troesser, 84, of Laddonia, was driving on Route HH late Wednesday afternoon when he pulled onto Highway 54, failing to yield to an oncoming truck. Troesser was pronounced dead at the scene.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City police officer attacked by dog while attempting narcotics arrest
Charges are pending against a man who gave his dogs a command to attack a Jefferson City police officer. Officers were called to the Days Inn on Jefferson Street last night around 5 p.m. The caller asked that a man and his two dogs be removed from the premises. The...
kjluradio.com
Man facing multiple charges after head butting Franklin County deputy
A Franklin County man is facing numerous charges after he head butts a deputy. John Busse, 34, of Leslie, was taken into custody over the weekend and charged with third-degree assault of a special victim, resisting arrest, second-degree property damage, and stealing. The investigation into Busse began Saturday when a...
myleaderpaper.com
UPDATE: Jefferson County man shot in Fenton area
A 39-year-old Jefferson County man was grazed by a bullet when confronted another man who reportedly was in the victim’s pickup outside a home in the 20th block of Wallach Drive between Fenton and High Ridge. The victim was not seriously injured, and emergency medical personnel treated him at the scene and released him, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.
krcgtv.com
Man charged for head-butting Franklin County Sheriff's deputy
A Leslie, MO, man has been charged, accused of head-butting a Franklin County Sheriff's deputy trying to arrest him. According to a post on the Franklin County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, on Saturday, someone from Golden Bear Fireworks on the south Service Road in Stanton called to report that a man had been stealing from them.
kjluradio.com
Bond reduced for Jefferson City man involved in road rage incident involving a gun
Bond is reduced for a Jefferson City man accused of a road rage incident involving a gun in Callaway County. Bond for Keenan Reeves had previously been set at $100,000. But on Monday, Judge Carol England reduced his bond to $30,000. Reeves is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of child endangerment, two counts of armed criminal action, and fourth-degree assault.
kjluradio.com
Washington teen seriously injured in car crash about 60 miles south of St. Louis
A Franklin County teen is seriously injured when the car he’s riding in wrecks about 90 miles southeast of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the driver, Emma Henry, 20, of St. Louis, was driving on Highway 67 near Fredericktown on Wednesday evening when her car traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Henry’s car then struck a driveway and overturned.
kfmo.com
Sullivan Man Charged with Arson
(Washington County, MO) A Sullivan man, 50 year old Barrett Nathanial Duncan, is facing charges of arson and harassment after he is alleged to have set fire to a home in the 10,000 block of Pear Road in Washington County last week. Reports indicate Duncan is said to have gotten into an argument with his wife and when she left he called her saying he was going to set the house on fire. The woman was contacted later by the home's alarm company who alerted her to a fire in the residence. Authorities discovered several spots in the living room area where there was evidence of a liquid accelerant being poured and ignited. Duncan was taken into custody and booked into the Washington County jail last Friday on a $100,000 bond.
kjluradio.com
Two people killed in overnight fire at Columbia Apartment complex
Two people are killed in an overnight fire at an apartment complex in northwest Columbia. The Columbia Police Department says crews were called to a fire at the Columbia Square Apartments in the 100 block of Claudell Lane overnight. Two people were killed. Additional information will be released later today.
kjluradio.com
Authorities continue to search for missing Gasconade County teen after one is found
Authorities in Gasconade County continue to search for one of two missing teenage girls, after one is found. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday that they were seeking assistance finding Jersey Reynolds, 17, and Brooklyn Reynolds, 14, both of Owensville. The two left their home Saturday night, driving a 1998 gray Honda Accord. They were headed to a relative’s home but never arrived.
Sullivan Independent News
Leslie Man Charged with Assault, Resisting Arrest, Property Damage and Stealing
On December 10, 2022 a deputy was dispatched to Golden Bear Fireworks located at 2606 S. Service Road east in Stanton for a report of stealing from the business. It was reported a male subject stole several items from the store. A store employee gave a description of the suspect and said the suspect left the area on foot.
Jefferson County man shot while confronting car clouters
Deputies in Jefferson County are searching for suspected carjackers who shot a man who attempted to confront them.
KMOV
Jefferson County man shot after confronting suspect who was going through his truck
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is searching for the thief who shot a homeowner during a car break-in in the victim’s driveway. A spokesperson for the department said surveillance video showed a group checking car door handles around 8 p.m. Sunday in the 20 block of Wallach Drive in Fenton. A neighbor spotted them and called another neighborhood to alert him. That neighbor went outside and found the passenger side door open on his pickup, in his driveway, and found someone inside the truck, going through it.
kfmo.com
Bonne Terre Woman Injured
(Jefferson County, MO) A Bonne Terre woman, 68 year old Madonna E. Sitzes, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was involved in a two vehicle crash Sunday afternoon at 1:48 in Jefferson County. Reports from Troopers with the Highway Patrol show an SUV, driven by 34 Melissa J. Armes of DeSoto, was headed north on Highway 67 at Montauk Drive. Sitzes was stopped at the stop sign on Montauk and attempted to cross Highway 67 driving into the path of Armes SUV. The two vehicles crashed into each other. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts during the accident. They were taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson.
KMZU
Lafayette County jury sentences Jefferson City man to 20 years in prison for ninth DWI conviction
LEXINGTON – A Jefferson City man will serve 20 years in the Department of Corrections for his ninth driving while intoxicated conviction. According to a news release from Lafayette County Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Hilbrenner, Scott Alan Schwarz, 39, was found to be a prior and persistent felony offender, which enhanced his class B felony of driving while intoxicated as a habitual offender to a class A felony.
kjluradio.com
Crash on Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City causes afternoon traffic jam
Drivers on the Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City experience delays on their evening commute. The Jefferson City Police Department reported that a multi-vehicle injury accident backed up traffic on the bridge around 4:00 Monday afternoon. Westbound traffic was down to one lane due to the crash, but traffic in both directions was backed up.
Comments / 0