ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Charleston, WV

Sobriety checkpoint on Friday in South Charleston, West Virginia

By Amanda Barber
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35oQpa_0jdAPidM00

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The South Charleston Police Department will do a high-visibility sobriety checkpoint on Friday, Dec. 9.

The checkpoint will be from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on MacCorkle Avenue SW in South Charleston, West Virginia. Police did not say which part of the road the checkpoint will be on.

Where to donate socks for people facing homelessness in Charleston

The checkpoint is an effort to prevent alcohol or drug-related crashes as well as other criminal activity.

This checkpoint is in conjunction with the Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

New Goodwill to open in Boone County, West Virginia

Boone County, WV (WOWK) – A business in Boone County is opening a new location. Goodwill Industries of the Kanawha Valley, Inc., says a new Goodwill location will be opening in Madison, West Virginia, at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Officials with Goodwill say the new location will bring at least 40 jobs […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Construction to close road in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A scheduled road closure could cause some traffic issues for Huntington drivers. According to the City of Huntington, Memorial Park Drive will be closed beginning Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, near 860 Memorial Park Drive and the Kessler Avenue intersection for a slip repair project. City officials say the project is expected […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston-Huntington area featured in West Virginia’s Advantage Valley Livability Magazine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston’s businesses, attractions and amenities are all featured in the 2023 issue of West Virginia’s Advantage Valley Livability Magazine. Advantage Valley Inc. is a nonprofit economic development organization in the Charleston-Huntington Metro Region. The nonprofit created the magazine to encourage business investment, talent recruitment, and relocation in Boone, Cabell, Clay, Kanawha, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

13-year Charleston, West Virginia, Fire Department member dies

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Lieutenant Seth Petersen with the Charleston Fire Department died Tuesday evening, according to the city of Charleston. The Charleston Fire Department says he was 34 years old. The city says Lt. Petersen has been with the department for 13 years, most recently working at Station 1. They say he was also […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wklw.com

One Killed, 3 Injured in Logan, W.Va Crash

One person was killed and three others injured following a crash in Logan Co. W.Va. According to the Logan Co Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 6 PM on Monday on Route 10 near the Hanging Rock Highway exit. Information released stated that Jennifer Rollins of Claremont, N.C., turned into the wrong lane of Route 10, traveling north in the southbound lanes, when she encountered another vehicle. A passenger in Rollins’ car, identified as 71 year-old Deloris Daniels of Cyclone, W.Va. was killed in the crash. A juvenile driver in the other vehicle and another juvenile passenger, as well as Rollins, were transported to the Logan Regional Medical Center, then later airlifted to Charleston Area Medical Center. The crash remains under investigation by the Logan Co , W.Va Sheriff’s Office and the W.Va State Police.
LOGAN, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Man arrested in Charleston carjacking

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police took a man into custody Tuesday night after a car jacking that began on the city’s West Side. Police said Shannon Rogers jumped into the car at the Exxon on West Lee Street with a man inside the car at about 6 p.m. Roger...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 dead, 3 injured in head-on crash in West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has died in a Logan County, West Virginia crash on Monday. Another adult and two juveniles were also injured in the crash. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 on Route 10 in a construction zone near […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 injured after car crashes into Huntington, West Virginia, house

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person sustained minor injuries after crashing into a house in Huntington. The crash happened around 6:31 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in the 1500 block of Hal Greer Boulevard. According to the Huntington Police Department, the driver “had a medical episode” and then went off the road, striking a garage, […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wymt.com

Police investigating deadly crash in Southern West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, Wv. (WYMT) - One person is dead following a crash in Logan County, West Virginia. It happened Monday evening around 6:15 on Route 10 near the Hanging Rock Highway exit in a construction zone. When deputies arrived, they found it was a two-car crash and the vehicles crashed...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing West Virginia teen found

UPDATE (8:50 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13): Lincoln County dispatchers say that Brooklyn Justice has been found. LINCOLN COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a teenage girl they say may be held against her will. Deputies say 15-year-old Brooklyn Justice was last seen yesterday morning at Harts PreK-8, in Harts, […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man found dead in West Virginia river

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The body of a 70-year-old man was found in the Poca River. Poca Police Chief Travis Hawley confirmed that a Poca man, who was distraught from a medical condition drowned in the river. The Poca Fire Department recovered the man’s body at around 8 p.m. Monday night. The man’s name has not […]
POCA, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

56K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy