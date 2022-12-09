Sobriety checkpoint on Friday in South Charleston, West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The South Charleston Police Department will do a high-visibility sobriety checkpoint on Friday, Dec. 9.

The checkpoint will be from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on MacCorkle Avenue SW in South Charleston, West Virginia. Police did not say which part of the road the checkpoint will be on.

The checkpoint is an effort to prevent alcohol or drug-related crashes as well as other criminal activity.

This checkpoint is in conjunction with the Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.