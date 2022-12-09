Morgan Wallen Reveals How Getting Eliminated From ‘The Voice’ Was the ‘Best Thing’ to Happen to Him

(Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Morgan Wallen was devastated when fans eliminated him from The Voice in 2014. But now that he can look back on the experience as a platinum-selling country music artist, he’s thankful that it happened.

The 29-year-old shared his story while hunting in Missouri with Drury Outdoors. And he shared that sticking to his true musical passions didn’t fare well on the series, but it led him straight into the career of his dreams.

The Whiskey Glasses singer explained that his mom is the person who signed him up for the show. At the time, he “didn’t even know what it was.” He’d never so much as heard the name, despite its huge popularity. But he told his mom he’d try out if she was willing to drive him to St. Louis.

Wallen, of course, nailed his audition. But he only made it to the top 20. As he recalled, his choice to sing a country song is what got him eliminated.

“I wanted to sing country music, but they wanted me to sing pop music,” she said in the Nov. 20th installment. “So I was just like, ‘I guess these people are really smart people, I guess I’ll try it.’”

“And I sang some pop songs, and then they finally let me pick a song, and I picked a country song and they kicked me off. It was the best thing to ever happen though. But I just met some people through that and ended up moving to Nashville in 2015. It’s been good to me.”

Morgan Wallen Landed a Record Deal One Year After He Competed on ‘The Voice’

Morgan Wallen had originally hoped to become a professional baseball player. He was a star on his high school team and was headed to college on a sports scholarship. But during the second semester of his senior year, he injured himself throwing a curveball, and his dreams were dashed.

He had always been interested in music, but it wasn’t until he was grieving the loss of the game that he truly found a passion for it. When he competed, he was only a few years into his pursuit of a musical career. And while he didn’t win The Voice, it still gave him a path straight to stardom.

Wallen earned some attention from major players in Music City while performing on the show. The same year he moved to Nashville, he signed with Big Loud Records, and he dropped his debut album, If I Know Me, in 2018. The record went straight to the top of the Billboard Top Country Albums.