ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Morgan Wallen Reveals How Getting Eliminated From ‘The Voice’ Was the ‘Best Thing’ to Happen to Him

By Taylor Cunningham
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KNB2q_0jdAPfzB00
(Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Morgan Wallen was devastated when fans eliminated him from The Voice in 2014. But now that he can look back on the experience as a platinum-selling country music artist, he’s thankful that it happened.

The 29-year-old shared his story while hunting in Missouri with Drury Outdoors. And he shared that sticking to his true musical passions didn’t fare well on the series, but it led him straight into the career of his dreams.

The Whiskey Glasses singer explained that his mom is the person who signed him up for the show. At the time, he “didn’t even know what it was.” He’d never so much as heard the name, despite its huge popularity. But he told his mom he’d try out if she was willing to drive him to St. Louis.

Wallen, of course, nailed his audition. But he only made it to the top 20. As he recalled, his choice to sing a country song is what got him eliminated.

“I wanted to sing country music, but they wanted me to sing pop music,” she said in the Nov. 20th installment. “So I was just like, ‘I guess these people are really smart people, I guess I’ll try it.’”

“And I sang some pop songs, and then they finally let me pick a song, and I picked a country song and they kicked me off. It was the best thing to ever happen though. But I just met some people through that and ended up moving to Nashville in 2015. It’s been good to me.”

Morgan Wallen Landed a Record Deal One Year After He Competed on ‘The Voice’

Morgan Wallen had originally hoped to become a professional baseball player. He was a star on his high school team and was headed to college on a sports scholarship. But during the second semester of his senior year, he injured himself throwing a curveball, and his dreams were dashed.

He had always been interested in music, but it wasn’t until he was grieving the loss of the game that he truly found a passion for it. When he competed, he was only a few years into his pursuit of a musical career. And while he didn’t win The Voice, it still gave him a path straight to stardom.

Wallen earned some attention from major players in Music City while performing on the show. The same year he moved to Nashville, he signed with Big Loud Records, and he dropped his debut album, If I Know Me, in 2018. The record went straight to the top of the Billboard Top Country Albums.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’ Season 22 Winner Bryce Leatherwood Opens Up About Working with Coach Blake Shelton

On Tuesday night, The Voice contestant Bryce Leatherwood took home the win for Season 22. Leatherwood’s win is especially significant because, as a member of Team Blake Shelton, the aspiring country artist represented the “No Body” singer’s 9th win in The Voice history. After taking to the stage alongside Blake Shelton Tuesday night and bringing home this season’s win, Bryce Leatherwood is opening up about working with his famous coach.
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Coyote Has Priceless Reaction After Spotting Trail Cam

This coyote from Canada’s Yukon Territory jumped out of its skin when it spotted a motion-sensor trail camera in the wilderness, and its reaction is pure comedy. The coyote was walking along in the woods when it spotted one of the camouflaged cameras of Yukon Wildlife Cams. The canine reacted quickly, jumping back and then darting off out of sight.
Whiskey Riff

Morgan Wallen Performed “Collide” On His ‘The Voice’ Audition, And It’s A Must-See

Morgan Wallen has come a long way. Back in 2014, he auditioned for NBC’s The Voice, and wound up on Usher’s team, eventually making his way to Adam Levine’s team, and ultimately being eliminated during the playoffs. It’s hard to imagine how he didn’t win it all now, as he’s selling out arenas all over the country and gearing up to play what will very likely be sold-out stadium shows on his world tour next year. But everybody’s gotta start […] The post Morgan Wallen Performed “Collide” On His ‘The Voice’ Audition, And It’s A Must-See first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TENNESSEE STATE
Parade

Country Singer Bryce Leatherwood on Following in ‘The Voice’ Alum Morgan Wallen’s Footsteps and What He Loves About Blake Shelton

It goes without saying that Bryce Leatherwood hopes to follow in his coach Blake Shelton’s very successful footsteps when it comes to his career after The Voice, but last week, which was the week that the Top 10 sang songs selected by the fans, the fans picked "Sand in My Boots," a hit that controversial country singer Morgan Wallen took to the top of the charts, for the 22-year-old from Woodstock, Georgia to sing.
GEORGIA STATE
Delish

See Miranda Lambert Shut Down The CMA Red Carpet In Form-Fitting Lace Gown

This year's CMA Awards certainly wasn't Miranda Lambert's first rodeo, but that doesn't mean she didn't pull out all the stop as if it was. The 14-time CMA recipient had quite the night as she was scheduled to perform twice on country music's biggest stage. Before heading inside, she made sure to make an entrance that had fans doing double takes. Joined by her husband Brendan McLoughlin, Miranda stunned in a showstopping, sultry dress that she teased on Instagram before hitting the red carpet.
Whiskey Riff

Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There

Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Hippo Swallows Toddler Whole Then Spits Him Out Alive

A two-year-old boy in Uganda lived through a Pincocchio-like tale when a hippo swallowed him whole and then threw up. Not only did he survive the harrowing ordeal, but he only suffered a few minor cuts and bruises. Newsweek reported that the child was playing near his home in Katwe...
Outsider.com

Tina Turner’s Son, Ronnie Turner’s Cause of Death Revealed

Days after it was confirmed that Tina Turner’s son, Ronnie, passed away, the cause of death for the singing icon’s youngest child has been revealed. According to Fox News, the autopsy of Tina Turner’s son Ronnie revealed that he passed away from complications of metastatic colon carcinoma. It was also noted that other significant conditions were listed in the report. This included atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. His death has been listed as naturally caused.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Says He’d Return on ‘The Voice’ After Season 22, But There’s a Catch

Blake Shelton received another notch in his belt after he secured victory during the Season 22 finale of “The Voice.” During Tuesday night’s show, the coach watched proudly as his team member, Bryce Leatherwood, was crowned the season’s winner. This marks Shelton’s record-setting ninth victory as a coach in the popular singing competition. However, the moment was bittersweet since the country singer is leaving after Season 23.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Reacts to ‘The Voice’ Crowning Season 22 Winner: ‘So Damn Deserving’

Blake Shelton is over the moon after “The Voice” crowned its Season 22 winner on Dec. 13. During the highly-anticipated finale, the 22-year-old Statesboro, Georgia, resident, Bryce Leatherwood was given the highly-coveted title. Of course, since Shelton was Leatherwood’s coach, he couldn’t help but be proud of the Georiga native. After America named its winner, Shelton took to Instagram to pen a message saying how proud he was of this team member.
STATESBORO, GA
Outsider.com

Mountain Lion Makes Coyote Its Dinner With Lightning-Quick Grab: VIDEO

A mountain lion chases down a coyote pup and makes a super quick catch to secure dinner in this viral Instagram post. In the trail cam footage, we first see the coyote pup looking off into the distance. It appears to sneeze a second into the clip as it listens for the sound of its eventual predator. Once the coyote pup realizes what’s happening, it’s too late. The coyote darts backwards to the right as a large mountain lion pounces into the frame. It speeds back over to the left of the frame before being wrestled down by the puma.
Outsider.com

Peyton Manning Tells Wild Story Behind Biggest-Ever Fight With Eli

Peyton and Eli Manning prove even brothers, in fact, fight from time-to-time. Not just as kids, but as adults, per the elder Manning. The duo of former NFL quarterbacks teamed up yet again for ESPN‘s “ManningCast” for the “Monday Night Football” matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots. Bill Simmons, sports personality and Massachusetts native, joined the show during the second quarter of the game.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Lose It After Bill Clinton Apparently Falls Asleep During Giants-Eagles Game

Former United States President Bill Clinton was on hand for the Philadelphia Eagles‘ 48-22 victory over the New York Giants Sunday. Clinton watched from a suite inside MetLife Stadium, though he didn’t appear to be too enthused by the action taking place in front of him. Fans in the suite over filmed Clinton apparently taking a power nap while the league’s best team went to work.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

608K+
Followers
68K+
Post
245M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy