Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SignalsAZ
Ice Ice Baby, Top Holiday Events, Boot Drop, Valley of Lights – My Drive December 14th, 2022
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Guy Roginson cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they cover the winter snow, Prescott area holiday events, how to not get scammed, Prescott area restaurants you should try, and more. Buckle up...
SignalsAZ
Sizzling Sports, Know Snow, New Years on Whiskey Row | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on CAST11
Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona region on Cast11:
SignalsAZ
Celebrate the New Year at Whiskey Row Boot Drop
If you are fortunate enough to be on Whiskey Row in downtown Prescott, Arizona at the stroke of 10:00 pm or midnight on December 31, you will be thrilled by the one-of-a-kind spectacle of the Whiskey Row New Year’s Eve Boot Drop. Thousands will welcome 2023 on Saturday, December 31, 2022, from 7:30 pm to 12:30 am. This will be the 12th Annual event and is free to all ages.
SignalsAZ
A Large Space is Open for Lease in Prescott Valley Town Center One
A spacious and desirable 2,145 square-foot space by Fain Signature Group is available for lease in the Town Center One office building in the heart of Prescott Valley. Adjacent to Glassford Hill Road, the main artery connecting Hwy 69 and Hwy 89A, this convenient location is within walking distance to Findlay Toyota Center, Homestead Talking Glass Apartments, Harkins Theatres Prescott Valley 14, and many fantastic restaurants.
SignalsAZ
Snow Delay for Prescott Unified School District – Dec 13
Tuesday, 12/13/2022, will be another 2-hour delay. Thank you all for your patience today as we all dealt with our winter driving conditions. The snow did not melt off the road today like it often does, and streets are tricky with plowed snow. We just had a beautiful Prescott snowfall for the last couple of hours this evening, and the temps are going to get low. There will be lots of ice on Prescott roads tomorrow morning.
SignalsAZ
How People Pick Their Partners | Power of the Mind
On this week’s Power of the Mind presented by Granite Mountain Behavioral Healthcare, Gregory Struve and Elicia Morigeau discuss the many intricacies of picking a life partner, who we date and why we date them, and why certain personalities attract more. Listen in to this week’s episode here:
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – December 12th, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
SignalsAZ
Vacancy Announced on Mayer Unified School District Board
Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter has announced an immediate vacancy on the Mayer Unified School District Governing Board. The opening was created by the fact that veteran Board Member and former Board President Mark Mathern has resigned, for medical reasons. The resignation is effective December 8th. We greatly appreciate...
SignalsAZ
Bradshaw Mountain Boys Basketball Starts Season Sizzling
In this episode of “Talkin’ Central Arizona Sports” with Torrence “TD” Dunham, TD recaps a great start to the season for the Bradshaw Mountain Bears boys basketball team and head coach Cain Atkinson joins the show. TD also covers last week’s games for the Prescott...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Roughrider Women’s Basketball Defeats Chandler-Gilbert
The Roughriders headed south on Saturday afternoon and snatched victory from the jaws of defeat as the Yavapai College women’s basketball team defeated the Chandler-Gilbert Community College Coyotes 78-71 in overtime to move to 5-5 overall this season and 2-2 in conference play. “This was an incredible effort by...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Eagles Men’s Basketball Lose to Antelope Valley
The Embry-Riddle Eagles men’s basketball team fought hard for the second straight night, this time battling the only undefeated team left in the Cal Pac with seven available players. The 21-point difference in the final score did not tell the entire story of the contest for the Eagles, who were within one possession with just over 10 minutes remaining in regulation.
Comments / 0