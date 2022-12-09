Tuesday, 12/13/2022, will be another 2-hour delay. Thank you all for your patience today as we all dealt with our winter driving conditions. The snow did not melt off the road today like it often does, and streets are tricky with plowed snow. We just had a beautiful Prescott snowfall for the last couple of hours this evening, and the temps are going to get low. There will be lots of ice on Prescott roads tomorrow morning.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO