FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Zoo: Free entry during Frosty Free Week
MILWAUKEE - During the season of giving, the Milwaukee County Zoo offers a week of free daytime admission to guests as a way of giving back to the community. "Frosty Free Week" is a perfect time to visit the Zoo – a tranquil setting to enjoy nature and all the animals that call the Zoo home.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
The Kooky Cooky House back at Bayshore
For many in our area, The Kooky Cooky House is a treasured memory from years gone by, one that celebrates the joy of being a kid mixed with spreading some holiday cheer. Brian Kramp is in Glendale at Bayshore where the Kooky Cooky House is back for a new generation to create new and special memories.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
White Christmas forecast, southeastern Wisconsin could see snow
Christmas is just around the corner, and what does everyone want? SNOW!. With Wisconsin being in the northern portion of the U.S., people assume that snow is very likely for the holiday season. However, looking at the winter climatology for this area, we can see that this is not always true.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rain turns to snow in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night
MILWAUKEE - Snow and sleet is expected in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night, Dec. 14 through Thursday morning. A winter weather advisory from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. It has been expanded and now includes Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. Rain will continue...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Northridge Lake mother, daughter deaths, 911 calls released
MILWAUKEE - Khalilah Brister, 25, and her daughter, Tyrielle Jefferson, 7, were found dead Thursday, Dec. 8 in a vehicle submerged in Milwaukee's Northridge Lake. Family members believe it could have been prevented. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said Tuesday, Dec. 13, anytime there is a death or violence, the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman killed at friend's house, family can't understand why
A Milwaukee woman went to a friend's house for dinner but never returned home. Prosecutors say a joke led to violence and that friend shot and killed her near 19th and Wright.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Third Ward shooting, life-threatening injuries
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Milwaukee's Third Ward Tuesday evening near Water and Buffalo. Their vehicle was then driven to MPD headquarters near 8th and Wells.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee postman's murder prompts acts of kindness for letter carriers
A growing memorial on 65th Street marks where Aundre Cross was on his rounds delivering mail Friday when he was killed. Since then, there has been an outpouring of support for his family. Others, seeing the passion he had for his job, said they want to pay it forward.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near 60th and Fond du Lac, another arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 29, was shot near 60th and Fond du Lac Tuesday evening, Dec. 13, and a second man was arrested. Police said the crime happened around 6 p.m. and may have been burglary related. Officers arrested a 29-year-old Milwaukee man who is expected to face charges.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee downtown crime scene after shooting, 3 hospitalized
FOX6's cameras captured a crime scene outside the Milwaukee Police Department's downtown police station Tuesday night. Milwaukee fire officials said someone approached a car and started shooting, sending three people to the hospital.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa crash: 3 dead including DPW driver, 10 vehicles involved
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Three people were killed, and two others were injured in a 10-vehicle crash near Mayfair Road and Wisconsin Avenue in Wauwatosa Tuesday, Dec. 13. According to Wauwatosa Police Chief James MacGillis, the driver of a Milwaukee DPW truck was at fault, crashing into stopped cars. The driver of that truck was among the three killed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha woman drove drunk, Milwaukee crash killed friend, prosecutors say
A Waukesha woman is accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed her friend near 91st and Bradley in Milwaukee. After the crash, prosecutors say she denied she was driving.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 shot in Milwaukee at Water and Buffalo, drove to MPD
MILWAUKEE - Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Milwaukee's Third Ward Tuesday evening, Dec. 13 near Water and Buffalo. Police said the car the victims were in was driven to MPD's District 1 station near 8th and Wells after the shooting. That's where FOX6's cameras captured a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa crash, 3 dead near Mayfair and Wisconsin
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Three people are dead following a car crash in Wauwatosa near Mayfair Road and Wisconsin Avenue Tuesday, Dec. 13. Police said southbound lanes were closed between Watertown Plank and Research Drive. Northbound lanes were closed between Wisconsin and Research. Alternate routes include I-41, Glenview Road and Moorland...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash, car flips; residents describe 'hazardous' streets
MILWAUKEE - A close call caught on camera – Milwaukee police suspect a driver of operating while intoxicated after his car flipped over and nearly hit someone Monday, Dec. 12. The crash near 79th and Capitol happened around 3:50 p.m. Monday. Police said the driver, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
27th and Highland shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot Wednesday, Dec. 14 near 27th and Highland. Police said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. The 26-year-old victim arrived at an area hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. What led to the shooting isn't yet known, and police are looking for whoever is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee reckless driver flips car near 79th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - Video shared with FOX6 News Monday night, Dec. 12 shows a Milwaukee reckless driver flipping a car, landing in a parking lot near 79th and Capitol. The owner of a nearby business shared the surveillance. It in, you can see in the top left corner the car flies...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3 Milwaukee shootings Tuesday night; 3 wounded, 1 in custody
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigation three separate shootings that happened Tuesday night, Dec. 13. Three people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 6:52 p.m. near 50th and Vienna. The victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings Tuesday wound 8, police arrest 2
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating at least seven different shootings that happened Tuesday, Dec. 13. Eight people were wounded in the shootings, and police said two people were arrested. 27th and Meinecke. A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries after being shot...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shorewood crash at Capitol and Wilson
SHOREWOOD, Wis. - Police and emergency personnel responded to a Shorewood crash at the intersection of Capitol and Wilson Wednesday morning, Dec. 14. FOX6 News tower cameras captured a vehicle tipped onto its side with emergency vehicles blocking traffic. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
