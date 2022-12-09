ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Snow and rain on the way to New England via major national storm

There’s a large storm system swirling around the center of the country Wednesday afternoon, providing lots of precipitation in various forms. The satellite image clearly shows the classic swirl of low pressure over the Dakotas with a trailing comma shape along the cold front reaching to the Gulf of Mexico. This is a dynamic and volatile weather situation.
Wintry mess arrives Thursday and Friday in Connecticut

(WTNH) – Storm Team 8 is tracking a Nor’easter that will hit New England on Friday. The Litchfield hills and higher elevations in Hartford County and Fairfield County will likely see accumulations of over 4 inches of snow, according to Storm Team 8. The rest of the state is expected to see snow to rain. […]
Snowfall Totals: How Much Has Fallen Where You Live?

Snow has begun falling across parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Sunday evening. But how much snow did your town get? Here's an early look at Sunday's snowfall totals as of 8:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service:. Massachusetts. Plainfield: 4.5" Chesterfield: 2" Otis: 5.0" Leicester: 1.8" Ludlow:...
Western, Central Mass. leaders advising Healey argue for regional equity

A contingent of Western and Central Massachusetts leaders, educators and activists believe regional equity should forge the focal point of the incoming administration helmed by Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll — neither of whom hail from those areas of the commonwealth, where residents feel routinely forgotten or overlooked by Beacon Hill policymakers.
