Winter storm warning in effect for part of Mass.: Here’s what to expect
The National Weather Service has upgraded a winter storm watch into a warning for the Northern Berkshires, while a firmer sense of how much snow Massachusetts could see Friday is taking shape. The agency issued a winter storm warning for Northern Berkshire County, effective from 4 p.m. Thursday through 10...
Nor’easter heading to Connecticut later this week. Here is everything to know about timing, impacts and potential snow totals
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut is getting ready for a likely mix of precipitation Thursday night into Friday, as a sizable nor'easter develops and moves up the east coast. This storm will be all about elevation. A prolonged period of heavy wet snow will make a mess in the northwest hills of Connecticut.
From rain to heavy snow: What to know about winter storm coming Dec. 15-16
What forecasters are sure of is that a large precipitation shield will overspread the region Thursday night into Saturday. But what form that precipitation takes and how much we’ll get is going to be highly dependent on where you are. A winter storm watch has been issued for the...
Some Areas Could See Up To 18 Inches Of Snowfall From Potent Nor'easter Taking Aim On Region
A storm system that will sweep through the Northeast could bring up to 18 inches of snowfall to some interior areas in the region, according to brand-new predictions. The system is on track for Thursday, Dec. 15 into Friday, Dec. 16. In coastal areas along the I-95 corridor, mainly rain...
Snow and rain on the way to New England via major national storm
There’s a large storm system swirling around the center of the country Wednesday afternoon, providing lots of precipitation in various forms. The satellite image clearly shows the classic swirl of low pressure over the Dakotas with a trailing comma shape along the cold front reaching to the Gulf of Mexico. This is a dynamic and volatile weather situation.
Wintry mess arrives Thursday and Friday in Connecticut
(WTNH) – Storm Team 8 is tracking a Nor’easter that will hit New England on Friday. The Litchfield hills and higher elevations in Hartford County and Fairfield County will likely see accumulations of over 4 inches of snow, according to Storm Team 8. The rest of the state is expected to see snow to rain. […]
Will Massachusetts see snow Friday? That may depend on where you are
As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a dusting to nearly 10 inches of snow from their sidewalks, cars and driveways, another winter storm looms on the horizon late in the week. But whether it arrives as rain or snow remains unclear, forecasters said. The National Weather Service expects a low-pressure...
Coming winter storm could bring a foot of snow to Catskills, less elsewhere
A winter storm expected to begin Thursday afternoon could bring a foot of snow to the Catskill region before it winds down Friday evening. Tom Kines, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather, said snow should begin falling in the region sometime Thursday afternoon and continue through the night and during the day on Friday before it ends.
Massachusetts weather: Here’s how much snow is forecast Saturday, Sunday
It might be time to bust out that snow shovel from storage. Minor snowfall is expected in parts of Massachusetts this weekend. Some showers are possible Saturday, but the bulk of the wintry precipitation is forecast Sunday, according to meteorologists. There are two chances for accumulating snow in the next...
Snowfall Totals: How Much Has Fallen Where You Live?
Snow has begun falling across parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Sunday evening. But how much snow did your town get? Here's an early look at Sunday's snowfall totals as of 8:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service:. Massachusetts. Plainfield: 4.5" Chesterfield: 2" Otis: 5.0" Leicester: 1.8" Ludlow:...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Monday morning because of the icy road conditions following Sunday's snow.Check the latest list here.
Parts of New England Could See Over a Foot of Snow Later This Week
Most of New England isn’t digging out, but we are brushing off!. For some, it was a full-fledged dig, where over half a foot of snow fell in parts of western Massachusetts, with Berkshire County leading the snow tally with nine inches measured in Lenox. For others, a coating...
Weekend snow blankets the Northeast; up to 9 inches reported in higher elevations
Snow blanketed the Northeast from Sunday into early Monday, triggering travel impacts on the roads and at airports as some cities received their first measurable snowfall of the season.
Mass. snow forecast: Some areas could see up to 3 inches, forecasters say
Conditions on the tail end of the weekend may be right for a few inches of snow in parts of Massachusetts. Up to 3 inches could fall in Western Mass., National Weather Service forecasters said. The center of the state may see 1 to 2 inches of snow accumulate, while areas mainly east of Worcester could be left with under an inch.
Slippery conditions catch drivers by surprise after first snowfall in Massachusetts
Boston – The first snow of the season in the Boston area didn’t bring much accumulation but did create icy conditions that caught some drivers by surprise. MassDOT has more than 950 pieces of equipment deployed across the state. Slippery roads are a concern heading into Monday morning’s...
Maine Can Expect A Whopper Of A Winter Winter Storm On Friday
So far, we have had a really mild fall. We started off November with a heatwave, after all. It definitely looks like that is changing, though. We had shocking cold over the weekend and some parts of Maine had snow on Monday morning. Now, it is looking like we are...
How Much Snow Could Come Down Over the Berkshires This Weekend?
In case you haven't looked at the most recent forecast, it looks like we could be seeing a little bit of snow coming through the Berkshires this weekend. To be more specific, it's looking like this Sunday could bring some accumulations of the white stuff. But just how much can we expect?
School delays and closings in Massachusetts for Dec. 12
Snow fell overnight in parts of Massachusetts Sunday into Monday morning, causing some schools to issue delayed starts and Massachusetts State Police issuing restricted speeds on Interstate 90. As of 5 a.m., Massachusetts State Police had placed a speed restriction of 40 mph on I-90 between New York and mile...
Western, Central Mass. leaders advising Healey argue for regional equity
A contingent of Western and Central Massachusetts leaders, educators and activists believe regional equity should forge the focal point of the incoming administration helmed by Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll — neither of whom hail from those areas of the commonwealth, where residents feel routinely forgotten or overlooked by Beacon Hill policymakers.
Mass. State Lottery winner: 3 $100,000 Mass Cash tickets sold from same store
There was a triple win in the “Mass Cash” lottery game on Tuesday, with three $100,000 tickets sold from the same store for Tuesday night’s drawing. Each ticket was sold in Centerville from Centerville Food Mart. Sometimes, the Massachusetts State Lottery said, players buy multiple tickets with...
