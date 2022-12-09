Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
White Christmas forecast, southeastern Wisconsin could see snow
Christmas is just around the corner, and what does everyone want? SNOW!. With Wisconsin being in the northern portion of the U.S., people assume that snow is very likely for the holiday season. However, looking at the winter climatology for this area, we can see that this is not always true.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
The Kooky Cooky House back at Bayshore
For many in our area, The Kooky Cooky House is a treasured memory from years gone by, one that celebrates the joy of being a kid mixed with spreading some holiday cheer. Brian Kramp is in Glendale at Bayshore where the Kooky Cooky House is back for a new generation to create new and special memories.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rain turns to snow in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night
MILWAUKEE - Snow and sleet is expected in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night, Dec. 14 through Thursday morning. A winter weather advisory from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. It has been expanded and now includes Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. Rain will continue...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Zoo: Free entry during Frosty Free Week
MILWAUKEE - During the season of giving, the Milwaukee County Zoo offers a week of free daytime admission to guests as a way of giving back to the community. "Frosty Free Week" is a perfect time to visit the Zoo – a tranquil setting to enjoy nature and all the animals that call the Zoo home.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
112 animals rescued from Milwaukee home; 'every animal under the sun'
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) and Milwaukee police rescued 112 animals from a Milwaukee home on Saturday, Dec. 10. Executive Director of MADACC, Karen Sparapani, said she saw every animal under the sun - unfortunately, not all of them made it. "Oh, there's a goat…oh, there's...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shorewood crash at Capitol and Wilson
SHOREWOOD, Wis. - Police and emergency personnel responded to a Shorewood crash at the intersection of Capitol and Wilson Wednesday morning, Dec. 14. FOX6 News tower cameras captured a vehicle tipped onto its side with emergency vehicles blocking traffic. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northridge Lake mother, daughter deaths; 911 calls released
Khalilah Brister and her daughter, Tyrielle Jefferson, were found dead in a vehicle submerged in Milwaukee's Northridge Lake. Family members believe it could have been prevented.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 shot in Milwaukee at Water and Buffalo, drove to MPD
MILWAUKEE - Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Milwaukee's Third Ward Tuesday evening, Dec. 13 near Water and Buffalo. Police said the car the victims were in was driven to MPD's District 1 station near 8th and Wells after the shooting. That's where FOX6's cameras captured a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa crash, 3 dead near Mayfair and Wisconsin
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Three people are dead following a car crash in Wauwatosa near Mayfair Road and Wisconsin Avenue Tuesday, Dec. 13. Police said southbound lanes were closed between Watertown Plank and Research Drive. Northbound lanes were closed between Wisconsin and Research. Alternate routes include I-41, Glenview Road and Moorland...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Northridge Lake mother, daughter deaths, family frustrated
The day before Khalilah Brister and her daughter, Tyrielle Jefferson were found dead in Milwaukee's Northridge Lake, a woman dialed 911, saying she was going to drive her car into a lake with her daughter in it. Family wonders why there was no Amber Alert.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
27th and Highland shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot Wednesday, Dec. 14 near 27th and Highland. Police said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. The 26-year-old victim arrived at an area hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. What led to the shooting isn't yet known, and police are looking for whoever is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3 Milwaukee shootings Tuesday night; 3 wounded, 1 in custody
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigation three separate shootings that happened Tuesday night, Dec. 13. Three people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 6:52 p.m. near 50th and Vienna. The victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Franklin injured bald eagle shot, Wisconsin DNR believes
FRANKLIN, Wis. - An injured bald eagle found in Franklin Wednesday, Dec. 7 is believed to have been shot, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials said. It's the third such investigation for the DNR in 2022. A DNR warden found the eagle and took the bird of prey to the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee postman's murder prompts acts of kindness for letter carriers
MILWAUKEE - Police are looking for whoever killed Milwaukee postal worker Aundre Cross, 41, Friday, Dec. 9 near 65th and Stark. Milwaukee police are looking for a silver Audi Q5 SUV with tinted windows. There's a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. A growing memorial on 65th Street...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa crash: 3 dead including DPW driver, 10 vehicles involved
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Three people were killed, and two others were injured in a 10-vehicle crash near Mayfair Road and Wisconsin Avenue in Wauwatosa Tuesday, Dec. 13. According to Wauwatosa Police Chief James MacGillis, the driver of a Milwaukee DPW truck was at fault, crashing into stopped cars. The driver of that truck was among the three killed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings Tuesday wound 8, police arrest 2
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating at least seven different shootings that happened Tuesday, Dec. 13. Eight people were wounded in the shootings, and police said two people were arrested. 27th and Meinecke. A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries after being shot...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near 60th and Fond du Lac, another arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 29, was shot near 60th and Fond du Lac Tuesday evening, Dec. 13, and a second man was arrested. Police said the crime happened around 6 p.m. and may have been burglary related. Officers arrested a 29-year-old Milwaukee man who is expected to face charges.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee reckless driver flips car near 79th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - Video shared with FOX6 News Monday night, Dec. 12 shows a Milwaukee reckless driver flipping a car, landing in a parking lot near 79th and Capitol. The owner of a nearby business shared the surveillance. It in, you can see in the top left corner the car flies...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Caledonia crash: Illinois man crossed center line, alcohol a factor
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Caledonia police say alcohol was a factor in a serious injury crash that happened on Highway 32 early Monday, Dec. 12. Officials say their initial investigation shows a 21-year-old Illinois man was driving southbound when it appears that he crossed the centerline between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane. The Illinois driver struck a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old woman who was driving north.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha woman drove drunk, Milwaukee crash killed friend, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - A Waukesha woman is accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed her friend near 91st and Bradley in Milwaukee. After the crash, prosecutors say she denied she was driving. Shauntonae Walton, 26, faces one count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, one count...
