thesource.com
Nick Cannon Hospitalized with Pneumonia: ‘I’m Not Superman’
Nick Cannon is currently in the hospital battling pneumonia. Hitting Instagram, Nick revealed he is “not superman,” but rest will help him get back on his feet. “Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman,” he wrote on Instagram. “I promised myself I would never be back at this place again. But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else. Don’t trip though, I don’t need any well wishes or prayers, just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever.
Today’s Al Roker breaks down in tears as weatherman’s co-hosts surprise him at home in emotional new video
TODAY show meteorologist Al Roker has broken down in tears as his co-hosts surprise him at his house. He has been at home recovering from a hospital stay to treat blood clots in his legs and lungs. On Wednesday's show, the Today hosts sat around the couch and talked about...
Founding Destiny’s Child LeToya Luckett talks Christmas with Jalen Rose
LeToya Luckett is an original member of Destiny’s Child and a proud product of Houston. And though she will rattle off a list of her favorite spots (the Breakfast Klub, Turkey Leg Hut and Burns Original BBQ), she didn’t have the typical Houston upbringing. “My friends were out in the mall, at the movies, and homecoming and proms and stuff. Like we didn’t really get to experience a normal childhood,” she told me on this week’s episode of “Renaissance Man.” Instead, “we spent that time in rehearsal watching documentaries on our favorite artists, watching performances of Whitney Houston, Anita Baker,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Adam Sandler to receive one of comedy's highest honors
John Cena and Jason Momoa are set to star in the new action comedy "Killer Vacation." Plus, Adam Sandler is set to receive one of comedy's highest honors. Gino Salomone joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.
Who Wins ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 4?
The second half of 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 4 has finally hit Netflix. Who won this iteration of the reality series, and are they still together?
