ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Zion's Respect For Brandon Ingram Not Affected By Streak

By Chris Dodson
Pelicans Scoop
Pelicans Scoop
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tjpXn_0jdAP88Z00

Zion Williamson has paced the first-place New Orleans Pelicans through a bout of injuries, just like Brandon Ingram did last season.

Zion Williamson notched his fifth double-double of the season in a 104-98 New Orleans Pelicans win over the visiting Detroit Pistons. The 2019 NBA Draft's first overall pick posted a game-high 29 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal, and a block while converting 11-of-16 (.688) of his field goals. It was his seventh consecutive game shooting 50.0% or better from the floor.

Williamson is working with what he's got at the moment, just like Brandon Ingram did last season to keep the team's playoff hopes alive. However, the role reversal has not affected Williamson's respect and appreciation for what Ingram offers as a friend and teammate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22BatS_0jdAP88Z00

Nov 28, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dribbles against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams (34) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Unfortunately for basketball fans wanting to see the pair together in big games, Ingram and Williamson will switch roles during this weekend's two-game home set in the Smoothie King Center against the Phoenix Suns.

Ingram (toe) and Herb Jones (ankle) have both been ruled out for Friday's contest. Jose Alvarado is listed as questionable on the injury report for the much-anticipated playoff series rematch between what is currently the two best teams in the Western Conference.

It is the sixth straight game Ingram has been ruled out for the Pelicans and the team has not given a timeline on when they expect him to return. Trey Murphy, averaging right at 20 points per game over the past two weeks, will likely continue to start in Ingram's place.

Williamson has averaged 28.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 6.0 assists over the past five games. He spoke of the "trust" his teammates have in him to shoulder these midseason burdens, how much it meant to him, and of not "wanting to let them down" after beating the Pistons.

But this winning streak without Ingram has done little to change Williamson's perception of the other former Duke Blue Devil on the roster. Williamson's appreciation of Ingram goes back further than just last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T3Zd1_0jdAP88Z00

Apr 26, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) moves the ball against Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) in the second half during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

"I saw (Ingram) do that my rookie year. Even though I hadn't played in the NBA yet but I watched BI grow and he became an All-Star. So I've always appreciated BI. I tell people all the time, that's my dog. That my partner in crime on the court. With me and him on the court, I really feel like we can do some real damage out there. This experience didn't really do much for me because I already had that respect for him from my rookie year."

Ingram is averaging approximately 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists per game. Willie Green's squad sits at 2nd overall in Net Rating, 3rd in Defensive Rating, 6th in Offensive Rating, and 5th in Field Goal Percentage even though Ingram has missed a significant portion of the season so far.

Opposing teams respect that Williamson or Ingram can beat them singlehandedly. No one doubts their talents; there are just worries about staying injury-free. The defensive focus in scouting reports tilts towards Williamson and Ingram but no coach has devised a plan to fully stop either All-Star.

Once the two get on the court together, the league will have to appreciate that this stacked roster is ready to compete for a championship this season.

Read More Pelicans News:

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Zion Williamson continued his downright disrespectful dunk streak on Walker Kessler

New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson continued to demolish the NBA’s rims on Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz. With Williamson finally living up to his astronomical potential this season, the budding superstar posted up another monstrous dunk on an opponent that probably won’t appreciate getting pantsed like that on live television.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Larry Brown Sports

Mark Cuban voices complaint to NBA about Giannis Antetokounmpo

Mark Cuban is officially taking it up with the manager. The Dallas Mavericks owner revealed to reporters on Monday that the team previously called the NBA to complain about Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s lengthy free-throw routine. The two teams met on Nov. 27 (a 124-115 victory for the Bucks), after which the Mavericks brought up the issue to the league office. Cuban says the NBA replied that they would start enforcing the ten-second count on Antetokounmpo. However, the two sides played again last Friday (this time a narrower 116-115 win for Milwaukee), and Cuban says that Antetokounmpo was taking up to 12 seconds to shoot.
DALLAS, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Shaq & Charles Barkley Recreate Skip Bayless-Shannon Sharpe Fight

Skip Bayless took to Twitter to react to the antics. Shaq and Charles Barkley are always comedy when it comes to Inside The NBA. While they have had their fair share of fights, they always seem to make up in the end. Overall, they understand that their roasts aren’t anything serious and that the television product is all that matters.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

Clippers Superfan Clipper Darrell Knocked Out In Altercation At Game, Video Shows

Clipper Darrell -- the most famous L.A. Clippers fan -- was knocked out during an altercation at a game on Monday ... new video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows. In the footage, you can see Darrell -- real name Darrell Bailey -- in his famous half-red, half-blue suit ... standing with a Crypto.com Arena security guard following the Clippers' game against the Boston Celtics.
LOS ANGELES, CA
overtimeheroics.net

Concern Over Teofimo’s State of Mind Follows Saturday’s Shaky Win

Some will say that underdog replacement opponent Sandor Martin beat former unified lightweight world champ Teofimo Lopez Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York. At the very least, though, the Spaniard gave Lopez a much tougher fight than expected and, perhaps, help cast some serious doubt on the young fighter’s mental and emotional stability.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Drake & Son Adonis, 5, Sit Courtside At Raptors Game After Rapper Shows Off His Boy’s Basketball Skills

Roughly two months after Drake celebrated his son, Adonis, turning 5, the two of them hit up a Toronto Raptors game on Wednesday (Dec. 7). Drake, 36, sat courtside with his boy at the Scotiabank Arena in his native hometown. In photos seen here, Drake and Adonis – who the rapper shares with Sophie Brussaux – watched as the Raptors defeated LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, handing the struggling LA team their 14th loss of the season.
TMZ.com

Floyd Mayweather Hands Out $1,000 To Five Kids For Early Christmas Present

Floyd Mayweather isn't waiting until Dec. 25 to put on his Santa hat -- the legendary boxer gave a group of 5 kids $1,000 each as a Christmas present after the Clippers game!!. TMZ Sports is told ... Mayweather met with the kids following the Clippers' 113-93 victory over the Celtics at Crypto.com Arena on Monday ... and made their day unforgettable by surprising them with some holiday cash.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pelicans Scoop

Pelicans Scoop

New Orleans, LA
699
Followers
509
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of the New Orleans Pelicans

 https://www.si.com/nba/pelicans

Comments / 0

Community Policy