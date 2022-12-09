Zion's Respect For Brandon Ingram Not Affected By Streak

Zion Williamson has paced the first-place New Orleans Pelicans through a bout of injuries, just like Brandon Ingram did last season.

Zion Williamson notched his fifth double-double of the season in a 104-98 New Orleans Pelicans win over the visiting Detroit Pistons. The 2019 NBA Draft's first overall pick posted a game-high 29 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal, and a block while converting 11-of-16 (.688) of his field goals. It was his seventh consecutive game shooting 50.0% or better from the floor.

Williamson is working with what he's got at the moment, just like Brandon Ingram did last season to keep the team's playoff hopes alive. However, the role reversal has not affected Williamson's respect and appreciation for what Ingram offers as a friend and teammate.

Unfortunately for basketball fans wanting to see the pair together in big games, Ingram and Williamson will switch roles during this weekend's two-game home set in the Smoothie King Center against the Phoenix Suns.

Ingram (toe) and Herb Jones (ankle) have both been ruled out for Friday's contest. Jose Alvarado is listed as questionable on the injury report for the much-anticipated playoff series rematch between what is currently the two best teams in the Western Conference.

It is the sixth straight game Ingram has been ruled out for the Pelicans and the team has not given a timeline on when they expect him to return. Trey Murphy, averaging right at 20 points per game over the past two weeks, will likely continue to start in Ingram's place.

Williamson has averaged 28.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 6.0 assists over the past five games. He spoke of the "trust" his teammates have in him to shoulder these midseason burdens, how much it meant to him, and of not "wanting to let them down" after beating the Pistons.

But this winning streak without Ingram has done little to change Williamson's perception of the other former Duke Blue Devil on the roster. Williamson's appreciation of Ingram goes back further than just last season.

Apr 26, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) moves the ball against Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) in the second half during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

"I saw (Ingram) do that my rookie year. Even though I hadn't played in the NBA yet but I watched BI grow and he became an All-Star. So I've always appreciated BI. I tell people all the time, that's my dog. That my partner in crime on the court. With me and him on the court, I really feel like we can do some real damage out there. This experience didn't really do much for me because I already had that respect for him from my rookie year."

Ingram is averaging approximately 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists per game. Willie Green's squad sits at 2nd overall in Net Rating, 3rd in Defensive Rating, 6th in Offensive Rating, and 5th in Field Goal Percentage even though Ingram has missed a significant portion of the season so far.

Opposing teams respect that Williamson or Ingram can beat them singlehandedly. No one doubts their talents; there are just worries about staying injury-free. The defensive focus in scouting reports tilts towards Williamson and Ingram but no coach has devised a plan to fully stop either All-Star.

Once the two get on the court together, the league will have to appreciate that this stacked roster is ready to compete for a championship this season.

