Eugene, OR

Report: Coveted transfer portal OL Ajani Cornelius to take official visit to Oregon

By Zachary Neel
 5 days ago

The Oregon Ducks are making in-roads early on when it comes to one of the most highly-coveted players in the transfer portal this year, getting former Rhode Island offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius to come out to Eugene on an official visit this weekend, per a report from 247Sports.

Cornelius, who stats at 6-foot-4, 315 pounds, has received upwards of 24 scholarship offers since entering the transfer portal at the end of November, with teams like Oregon, Auburn, Florida, and Nebraska all after him, among others.

The Ducks also got former Alabama Crimson Tide WR Traeshon Holden on an official visit in Eugene this week as well.

As the early signing period in the 2023 recruiting class draws near, the Oregon coaching staff is going all out in their efforts to add talented players to the roster. You can bet that Cornelius is near the top of the list of guys they want to bring in.

Ajani Cornelius Transfer Portal Profile

Collegiate Stats

Rhode Island

2022: 11 Games Played (Started in All) 2021: 11 Games Played (Started in All) 2020: 1 Game Played

The Buzz

The Ducks are in need of some reinforcements on the offensive line after losing four of their five starters from 2022. Cornelius is among the most coveted players in the transfer portal so far, receiving offers from at least 24 schools since entering the portal on November 29. It's clear that the Ducks are trying to make an early push for him and bring him across the country to Oregon. Based on what we've seen OL coach Adrian Klemm do in the past when it comes to recruiting, Duck fans should feel good about their chances.

Vitals

Hometown

White Plains, New York

Projected Position

Offensive Guard

Height

6-foot-4

Weight

315 pounds

Class

2020

Notable Offers

  • Oregon Ducks
  • Auburn Tigers
  • Florida Gators
  • Penn State Nittany Lions
  • South Carolina Gamecocks
  • Nebraska Corn Huskers
  • Missouri Tigers
  • Cincinnati Bearcats
  • Washington State Cougars

