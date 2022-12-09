ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, GA

Woman posing as funeral worker stole $80,000 from ‘grieving families,’ GA police say

By Simone Jasper
The Telegraph
 5 days ago

A fake funeral home worker stole thousands of dollars from “grieving families” in Georgia, officials said.

Now, the woman is wanted in connection to the scam , according to the Jonesboro Police Department, based roughly 15 miles south of Atlanta.

Officials said the woman was posing as a funeral home employee when she bilked families out of more than $80,000. Police in a Dec. 8 Facebook post didn’t share information about how the alleged scheme worked.

Officers ask anyone with information to call police at 770-478-7407.

After a loved one dies, families are urged to be cautious of unsolicited phone calls, including those from people claiming to cover funeral and burial costs. Instead, families should reach out themselves, according to the Texas Department of Insurance.

“Occasionally you may encounter an aggressive salesperson or one aiming to commit fraud ,” the Georgia Office of the Attorney General said on its website. “Be sure the person or company has the proper license to be doing business in Georgia and that you get all the services for which you paid. If making arrangements for yourself, take someone with you to make sure you are not scammed.”

Lisa Sheffield
5d ago

Who deals with funeral homes over the telephone? We've always gone to the Funeral Home to make arrangements.

