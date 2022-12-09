Read full article on original website
cw39.com
Bun B’s Trill Burgers to open first Houston brick & mortar location
HOUSTON (KIAH) – The pop-ups across Houston have taken the city by storm. Now, Bun B is expanding his award-winning smash burger concept. Trill Burgers will open its first brick-and-mortar location in early 2023. According to a press release, the restaurant will be located at 3607 S. Shepherd Dr. at Richmond Avenue in the Montrose neighborhood. The 3,236-square-foot building, which features a drive-thru, was formerly home to one of Houston’s longest-running James Coney Island locations.
houstononthecheap.com
Top 10 Things to do in Galveston This Weekend of December 16, 2022 include Santa Hustle Series, Holiday Tours of the 1892 Bishop’s Palace, and more!
Here are our top things to do in Galveston this weekend of December 16, 2022: Santa Hustle Series, Holiday Tours of the 1892 Bishop’s Palace, Toy Drive with the UTMB Resitern, Snow Day at Texas Tail Distillery, and lots more!. The Galveston Calendar of Events 2022 is full of...
houstononthecheap.com
Top 10 things to do in Houston this weekend of December 16, 2022 include Stearman Santa, Las Calles Nite Market, and more!
Our top free and cheap picks for things to do in Houston this weekend of December 16 include the Stearman Santa, Las Calles Nite Market, Very Merry Pops, Frost Town Brewing Winter Party, and more!. There’s always a lot to do in Houston, especially on the weekends. And so, if...
hellowoodlands.com
Sixty Vines is Bringing Wine Country to The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Sixty Vines is reimagining wine culture in their second location in the Houston area at Market Street, the popular mixed-use development in The Woodlands. The sustainable wine bar and restaurant is slated to open in early 2023 at 9595 Six Pines Drive #900 and will occupy 12,442 square feet of space.
tourcounsel.com
Houston Premium Outlets | Shopping in Cypress, Texas
There are sales all year round at this outlet in Houston, so no matter what date you go there will always be good prices. You can go shopping at famous stores like Brooks Brothers, Victoria's Secret, Marc Jacobs or Under Armor sports store. They also have a fast food area in case you get hungry. Very close you can go to the low-cost department store Marshalls or the HEB supermarket.
The Top 5 Neighborhoods For Families In Houston
Houston, Texas, is a quickly growing city perfect for young professionals and families. Here are the best neighborhoods for families in this southern city.
enchantingtexas.com
24 Best Things to do in the Woodlands, Texas
Located just outside of Houston, Texas, Woodlands is a beautiful master-planned community that is perfect for families. With its tree-lined streets and ample green space, Woodlands offers a haven from the hustle and bustle of city life. The community is also home to top-rated schools, making it an ideal place...
Report: This is the best ice cream shop in Texas & it has locations in Austin, Houston & San Antonio
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest sweet treats known to mankind is the ever-so-delicious ice cream and in the state of Texas, there’s no bad time for a bowl, cone or a milkshake if that tickles your fancy. It’s that time of the year, again, as Tuesday,...
Houston Press
Where to Dine Out in Houston on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2022
From family-friendly holiday buffets to festive prix fixe dining that’ll make any holiday better, these Houston restaurants are offering Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dining this year – and with Christmas overlapping with Hanukkah this year, there are Hanukkah celebrations like menorah lightings to complimentary sufganiyot, too. Christmas...
fox26houston.com
Big changes on the way for Houston
Big changes are on the way and we expect several cold fronts to keep the forecast interesting here for the rest of 2022. Today's main concern is severe weather which could begin by early afternoon and last off and on through overnight tonight. The highest risk will be north of Houston, then northeast by this evening. After the front passes Wednesday morning, we'll enter a chillier pattern lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s and 60s.
iheart.com
White Christmas In Houston? Latina Girl Is Ready For This Cold Front!
Well we could have a cold Christmas here in my city! Lows in the single digits and teens on Christmas morning? Now you know we deal with bipolar weather so if you from Htown, you are use to being hot one day and freezing the next day. Oh and yes we are use to rocking shorts on Christmas.
Eater
Frenchy’s Chicken New Flagship Location Is Open
The wait is over. The doors — and drive-thru window — at Frenchy’s Chicken new flagship location in Third Ward are officially open. After announcing plans for a dream location in the spring, the iconic Houston fried chicken chain finally unveiled the new space, located at 3602 Scott Street, on December 7. A video shared to social media gave Houstonians a sneak peek of the attractive buildout.
KIII TV3
Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire
DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals
ABELINO BALLESA – Hispanic Male, 03/31/1947: Mr. Ballesa died in the 1600 block of the Gulf Freeway in Houston, TX on 10/31/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-4573. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/97985) MICHAEL JAMES CUPP – White Male, 07/27/1973: Mr. Cupp died...
How landlords are converting Houston, Harris County into a rental region
Single-family residences across Houston are being diced up in favor of multi-unit rental properties.
'Been like this since the 90s' | Neighbors want vacant NE Houston shopping center to be redeveloped
HOUSTON, Texas — It’s been a long time since the last blue light special was held at what was Houston's fourth-ever Kmart store at Homestead and Parker roads. "It looks bad,” neighbor Karen Mack said. "I have out-of-state family. When they come here, it’s like 'huh?'”
See Inside The Massive Cruise Ship That Sails From Galveston, Texas [PICTURES]
Last Week, I had the opportunity to sail for a week on one of the biggest cruise ships to ever sail out of Galveston, Texas. The ship is the Royal Caribbeans Allure Of The Seas. I have been on many cruises and have always wanted to go on this ship...
You can now stay in President Bush's former Houston home
When George H.W. Bush served as the 41st President of the United States, his home away from the White House was in Houston. He called the Houstonian Hotel, Club, and Spa at 111 North Post Oak Lane, Houston, home during his presidency. In fact, the residence where he lived with his wife, Barbara, was even listed on his driver's license. The property is a 27-acre retreat setting on Buffalo Bayou near Memorial Park in Houston's urban core.
papercitymag.com
A Meet Cute That Was Meant To Be Turns Into a Lasting Love Story and a Lifetime of Giving Back for This Houston Diamond Duo
Amy and Daryl Dichoso. (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the eighth installment of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Amy and Daryl Dichoso.
Miniso now open in Deerbrook Mall in Humble
On Nov. 29, Miniso opened a new location in Deerbrook Mall in Humble. (Deerbrook Mall) Miniso opened a new location in Deerbrook Mall—which is located at 20131 Hwy. 59, Humble—on Nov. 29, according to management. The store sells plushies, toys, home goods, accessories and beauty products. Miniso is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, and has locations across the globe. https://minisousaonline.com.
