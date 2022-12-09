What to get the gamer in your life

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — With the holidays just days away, and the game awards just concluded, many parents are looking at Christmas lists full of gaming gifts.

The holiday season is always the most popular time for gaming companies to push their latest consoles, hardware upgrades, and paraphernalia. Friends and family of gamers can easily find themselves overwhelmed by all the shiny-looking gadgets on offer and the exorbitant price tags attached, we’re here to help you sort through the rising prices and secondhand scams this holiday season.

What to avoid

Every hardware generation the consoles and accessories produced by major companies become more complex and more expensive. Hardware is more closely guarded and official devices are in increasingly short supply from official manufacturers. So if you’re in the market for a new PlayStation 5 or Xbox series X, you may find yourself staring down an eBay listing for $700 and up.

Scalpers are people who buy up supplies and resell them at a heavily increased price. Always be sure to google the MSRP (Manufacturer suggested retail price) before buying any consoles. The PlayStation 5 has been notorious for selling out quickly and reselling $200 and more over retail price. Make sure to check trusted retailers, especially the official Sony and Microsoft websites, as well as major retailers, before going to secondhand marketplaces. Amazon may be largely reputable as a seller, but secondhand sales are allowed on the platform. Even if the product ships with Prime expedited shipping, it can still be secondhand and overpriced.

Knockoffs are all too common when it comes to big-ticket items, gaming consoles are no exception. Every year the console markets are flooded with products claiming to be the same as the latest gaming consoles. If you see titles like the Xgame console or Gamestation 5, know that these are almost certainly misleading products. If you aren’t sure which consoles are the real deal, below is a list of the latest big consoles this season and their MSRP.

What to buy

This holiday season the main competitors are the PlayStation 5, the Xbox series X or series S, the Nintendo Switch OLED, and the Valve Steam Deck. We’ve also rounded up some compelling alternatives for the buyer on a budget, and for more hard-to-shop-for gamers.

Sony Playstation 5 (MSRP $499) – The PS5 is the latest powerhouse from Sony. The system offers larger and faster storage than previous models, arguably the best graphics in its class, and a robust library of games exclusive to the console.

The PS5 offers a large improvement over the previous model, but many gamers argue that the latest console generation hasn’t offered enough innovation to justify the current price tags. That said PlayStation have heavily innovated in their controllers and offers the most up-to-date hardware you will need to experience consistent top-quality performance.

The largest selling point for a PlayStation in our opinion, will always be the exclusive library. Sony is notorious for offering exclusivity contracts to smaller developers in exchange for development funding. As a result, they get exclusive access to a huge library of independent and experimental games. They also frequently get early access to major releases, before PC and Xbox.

The biggest downside to a PlayStation 5 is availability and some minor hardware limitation. PS5s are far more notorious than other consoles when it comes to scalpers, for the first year of the hardware’s lifespan, the only option to obtain one was to pay $700. As for hardware limitations, the PS5 can run most of the latest games without issue, but will still struggle to offer the highest graphical settings and smoothest framerates on certain over-ambitious graphical titles.

The PS5 can be purchased directly from Sony or from major retailers such as Walmart and Target. The base model is $499 but you can get a digital-only model for $399, this model cannot accept game disks so you will need to purchase games digitally on the console, in this case, users will need to be very aware of the storage capacity on their console. Many games today require upwards of 50GB in storage to download and play.

Consoles ship with one controller, additional first-party controllers sell from the manufacturer at $74.99.

Xbox Series X and Series S (MSRP $499) – The Microsoft Xbox offers the highest available hardware specifications, heavily improving over the previous generation, but lacks slightly in the overall game library.

The Series X is touted as being basically an overpowered gaming PC in a black box. Rather than building a $2000 home gaming setup, a console audience can readily pick up a Series X for $499 and have all the power of a strong gaming setup.

The Series S offers a reduced size and performance option for a much lower price point of $249.

What you get with an Xbox is a consistently strong quality of gaming, a paid online experience that for the money, is considered to be somewhat more robust than Sony’s, and access to the tentpole Halo franchise.

For fans of First Person Shooter games, the Xbox would seem to be the more popular choice, it’s hardware suite and exclusive access to the halo franchise, backed by Xbox live has earned Microsoft a slight edge in that market.

The largest downside with an Xbox is always a lack of innovation and a bit less support than a Sony console. The controllers, while excellent in ergonomics, have not been changed meaningfully in over a decade. The consoles themselves, have not gotten any major new features either. But if you want raw power, technically the Xbox has more than the PlayStation.

The best person to get an Xbox for is someone who already knows they prefer the Xbox.

Steam Deck (MSRP $399) – Valve’s all-new Steam Deck is a portable handheld gaming console that boasts PC gaming at below-console prices.

PC gaming has long been considered the highest form of gaming, in the sense that a custom-built gaming PC has the potential to include the most powerful hardware available at any given time.

Valve is a PC gaming company that got its start making industry-defining games before building a digital marketplace for PC games that made them into one of the largest companies in all of gaming.

These days Valve passes the time whilst not making highly requested new games, instead making powerful new hardware innovations like cutting-edge Virtual Reality headsets and handheld gaming PCs for half the price of a sturdy gaming laptop.

The Deck is not the most user-friendly, but out of the box, it will still play just about any game there is. With specs very similar to the PS5 and a lower pricetag, it’s hard to argue with this little powerhouse.

The Steam Deck isn’t a console, it’s built to be a gaming computer, which that means with the right know-how it can be made to run anything, not just games made specifically for it.

The biggest advantage of a Steam Deck is that in the right hands, it’s arguably the best value for money on the market, and by a large margin. Some serious innovative leaps in hardware and controller design are on offer with the Deck. It has powerful gyroscopes, haptic touchpads to mimic the mouse experience and additional back buttons for ergonomic hotkey mapping.

If any of what we just described sounded confusing, that brings us right to the downsides. It’s way easier to explain a PlayStation or an Xbox than it is to explain the Steam Deck. The Deck has the specs to democratize high-end PC gaming, but it runs Linux and needs to be heavily tinkered with to get the overall best experience out of it. The Deck is simply not the best choice for casual and entry-level gamers. Much as it has the potential to be.

The base model starts at $399 but for that price, you only get a 64GB internal hard drive, for $529 you get a substantial 256GB SSD (solid state drive). This difference does not affect performance strictly speaking, but it will affect the speed at which the device can move files internally, for example, download speeds.

The Rest – This holiday season Nintendo is continuing to support the Switch OLED model, a very minor upgrade over previous Switch models. Nintendo is easily the leading game company for family gaming, but these days you can find plenty of excellent indie games for kids and families on any console. Nintendo is very strict about its game prices and rarely offers sales. For your money, we would argue a Switch is no longer a great option for the holiday season.

Gaming laptops are always a fairly affordable option, albeit more expensive than the average console. for $548 you can get an MSI GF63, not a bad option for entry-level. and for $700 and up you can find ACER gaming laptops and DELL gaming laptops, both decent choices. but for prices over $500, it’s increasingly difficult to recommend a gaming laptop, especially when the Steam Deck exists at $349.

If you’re willing to sit and watch some youtube videos, there is a huge garden industry growing in the somewhat niche space of retro emulation gaming . For those who are completely unaware, all those old games from the 80s through the early 2000s that are now decades old but still plenty enjoyable, are becoming increasingly easy to bring back through emulation. You used to have to get an antiquated console used, or dig one up in a dusty basement, then source a used retro game for collectors prices on eBay just to play your favorite oldies. But with the digital age comes emulation, a software process that makes your modern hardware mimic the retro hardware needed to play old games. The games themselves can be copied to a computer and played with an emulator. ROMS as they’re called are legal to dump from physical hardware, though it is fully illegal to share those ROMS online, much like sharing an MP3 (which would be very wrong and cannot be condoned whatsoever).

Retro handhelds are specially made handheld devices built for emulation. Devices like the Retroid Pocket, Anbernic RG series, Miyoo Mini, and AYN Odin, are powerhouses of emulation able to play games all the way from the oldest consoles like the Atari, up to consoles like the Playstation 1 and now even the Playstation 2.

The topic of retro handhelds is way too big for this already overlong article, but if you have an afternoon to kill and want to get nostalgic for some of the games you might have grown up around, give RetroDodo or RetroGamecore a peak on youtube. They have tons of videos on all the little handhelds out there and just how much they can do.

Many of these devices retail for as low as $50, and for below $200 you can get your hands on some of the latest models capable of playing thousands of classic games.

Accessories and Paraphernalia

Not ready to drop hundreds on a brand-new console this holiday season? No problem, consider getting that gamer in your life a new headset, gaming chair, or accessory.

Controllers are always a great go-to, the days of couch co-op may be long dead but you can never really go wrong with a spare controller, just make sure you know what consoles that gamer already owns. If they’re PC gamers your options are a bit more varied. Rechargeable Bluetooth controllers can be found easily on Amazon , most options will work for any Bluetooth-enabled device, just make sure you check for android or IOS compatibility if you’re shopping for a mobile gamer.

Mouse and Keyboard , especially in the days of Minecraft and Fortnite, are a must-have. Razr is generally considered the industry standard for mice and keyboards, but RedDragon is a decent budget alternative. Amazon is always full of flashy affordable competitors in this market space. Don’t be afraid of knockoffs here, there is far less distance between the best mice and all the rest.

Headsets are a bit more complicated, audio quality can mean a lot to a competitive gamer so they’re going to need high-definition sound at their disposal. Amazon’s best-seller is usually some cheap flashy piece of plastic, but if you want something good Logitech , Corsair , and Turtle Beach are unmatched in the industry.

Games

As for games, we can’t really give you much advice there. Every gamer is different and is going to want different games this year. Our only advice is to consider suggesting previous-generation titles, just because a game is a year or two older doesn’t mean it’s far worse. A great way to save money is to go with the classics rather than the shiniest new toy. Ask them what games they’re interested in right now and google those games, if they’re part of a series, ask them if they played the previous entry/if they have the correct console to play it.

Always make sure you’re buying games for the correct consoles, nobody wants to be that person that gets someone a gift they can’t even use. Obviously, gift cards are a safer bet, but if you want to make your gift personal, it helps to try and find out what they personally like.

Brand new games are now going to be selling at $70 and up as an industry standard, another great reason to consider the jump to PC or a steam deck, where sales are more readily available and game prices vary more.

Your best friend is the website G2A , this site allows users to resell digital games for marketplaces such as steam, Xbox marketplace, and the PlayStation store. G2A will not have every single game, but they will generally have a great deal on some of the most popular titles.

Conclusions

We hope you have found some of the information in this long guide to a massive industry a little bit helpful. It can be tough trying to wrap your head around a massive hobby that so many young people get so passionate about. The holiday season is a great time to get closer to the people we love by sharing gifts that demonstrate our affection for them and our knowledge of their interests, being armed with the knowledge to get them what they want most, makes all the difference.

