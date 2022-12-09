NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rosetta L. Jimenez, 33, of Beckford Avenue died Monday, December 5, 2022 at her residence in New Castle. She was born in Victorville, California on September 19, 1989 a daughter of Joaquin Jimenez and Jacquie Oprean, her mother survives in New Castle. Rosetta loved spending time with her twin daughters, and will be remembered as a great mother.

