Dave Edward Nichols, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dave Edward Nichols, 67, passed away peacefully surrounded by family the morning of Friday, December 2, 2022, in his home. Dave was born April 12, 1955, in Baltimore, Maryland, a son of William and Margert (Brundick) Nichols. Dave was a proud Navy veteran who enjoyed...
Nellie Carly, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nellie (Bale) Carly, 92, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell, Pennsylvania. Nellie was born December 21, 1929, in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Elizabeth (Opencar) and James Bale. She graduated from Farrell High School in 1947. Nellie worked for Sharon...
Louise Collins, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – As she showed us every day of her life, and in the weeks leading to her peaceful passing on Monday, December 12, 2022, Louise Collins was an indomitable spirit. Our family mourns the loss of this unique and wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Linda R. Garzoni, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Linda R. Garzoni, 73, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly at 4:00 a.m., Saturday, December 10, 2022, at UPMC, Farrell. Linda was born May 15, 1949, in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Frank and Rose Marie (Scarmack) Garzoni. She attended The ARC of Mercer County, formerly MCAR...
Jean Evans Williams, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Evans Williams, 94, formerly of Sharon, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022. Mrs. Williams was born on July 21, 1928, in Sharon, to the late Isabelle Gilchrist Evans and Evan Evans. After graduating from Sharon High in 1946, Jean attended Slippery Rock University of...
Dianne M. ”Dino” Walla, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dianne M. ”Dino” Walla, 57, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. She was born December 30, 1964, in Youngstown, daughter of Vincent “Bud” and Helen Hochdoerfer Walla. She attended Boardman High School and...
Joan E. Schuller, Milton Township, Ohio
MILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan E. Schuller age 59 of Milton Township, Ohio passed away suddenly on Monday December 12, 2022 at University Hospital Portage Medical Center in Ravenna, Ohio. She was born on June 15, 1963 in Salem, Ohio the daughter of the late Albert A. Adam,...
Carla Jean Lundquest, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carla Jean (Altman) Lundquest, 71, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, at her residence after an extended illness. Carla was born September 16, 1951, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, to Pauline Mitcheltree Dallies and Wilbur Altman and graduated from New Castle High School.
Lucille Marie Chirozzi, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lucille Marie Chirozzi, 78, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Home in Warren, Ohio, after a 14-year battle with brain cancer. Lucille was born on September 11, 1944, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, to parents Angelo and Rose (Annarella) Chiafullo.
Judd Matthew Peters, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Judd Matthew Peters, 29, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, entered his eternal rest on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in New Castle. He was born October 14, 1993, in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, a son of Eric L. Peters and the late Jacqueline S. (Makepeace) Peters, his father survives in New Castle.
William Henry Franklin, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William Henry Franklin, age 86, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022. He was born on August 19, 1936 in Newark, New Jersey to William H. and Catherine (Keemer) Franklin. William was a lifelong musician and entertainer. He loved to sing and play music....
William C. (“Bill”) Anderson, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William C. (“Bill”) Anderson, 81 of Pittsburgh, formerly of Canfield passed away peacefully Monday, December 12, 2022 at his home after a brief illness. Bill was born August 19, 1941 in Youngstown, a son of the late Elmer and Edith (Purnell) Anderson. He...
Marsha Briggs, Cortland, Ohio
MARSHA BRIGGS, Cortland – Marsha Briggs, 71, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, December 10, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center held and surrounded by her loved ones. Marsha was born on October 20, 1951 in Wheeling, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Sarah Logue and her father-in-life Michael...
Rosetta L. Jimenez, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rosetta L. Jimenez, 33, of Beckford Avenue died Monday, December 5, 2022 at her residence in New Castle. She was born in Victorville, California on September 19, 1989 a daughter of Joaquin Jimenez and Jacquie Oprean, her mother survives in New Castle. Rosetta loved spending time with her twin daughters, and will be remembered as a great mother.
Anne Krill, North Jackson, Ohio
NORTH JACKSON (MyValleyTributes) – Anne Krill, 97, a former 60 year resident of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully, Monday evening, December 12, 2022, at the Antonine Village with her family by her side. Anne was born June 15, 1925, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late...
Julia E. Taylor, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia E. Taylor, 96, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Boardman Hospital, Boardman, Ohio. She was a resident of Assumption Village Nursing Home (Aventura) in North Lima, Ohio. Julia was born on July 4, 1926 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter...
Johanne Uhrain, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) –Johanne Uhrain, 73, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2022. Johanne was born February 22, 1949 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Henry and Eleanor Lisiecki Skarbek. She was a 1967 graduate of Poland High School. Through the course of her life, she worked at...
Joyce Evanicky, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Evanicky, 70, of Lake Milton, Ohio, passed on Monday, December 5, 2022 in Addison Nursing Home in Masury, Ohio. She was born on August 21, 1952 in Lakewood, Ohio, the daughter of William Evanicky and Olive Lamb Miller. She was a 1970 graduate...
Kenneth Littrell, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Littrell, Sr., 79, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at his home. He was born June 18, 1943, in Mexico, Missouri, the son of the late Wilbur Littrell and the late Alpha Amberline (Jones) Littrell. Kenneth was employed at the Youngstown...
Shirley May Morris, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley May Morris, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. She was 82. Shirley was born on November 15, 1941. Arrangements are being handled by the Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in...
