Greenville County, SC

Hotel Hartness to bring over 100 jobs to Greenville Co.

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Hotel Hartness is expected to bring over 100 jobs to Greenville County.

Hotel Hartness is a luxury boutique hotel managed by Hay Creek Hotels and situated within the award-winning Hartness community.

The hotel is set to open in the winter of 2023.

To fill the openings, Hotel Hartness is hosting two job fairs.

The first one is Monday from noon to 2 p.m. The second job fair will be on Dec. 20 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Village Kitchen located at 2000 Society Street.

The following positions are open at Hotel Hartness:

  • Banquet Lead Line Cook
  • Banquet Line Cook
  • Hotel Front Desk
  • Guest Room Attendant
  • Patterson Lead Line Cook
  • Patterson Line Cook
  • Bartenders
  • Cocktail Servers
  • Maintenance Engineers

If you are interested, click here to apply.

