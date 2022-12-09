Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hottytoddy.com
Noble Named Oxford School District Teacher of the Year
The Oxford School District has selected Jeana Noble, an Oxford High School biology teacher, as Teacher of the Year. Noble has been teaching at Oxford High since 2013 but has 40 years of teaching experience in both public and private schools. Noble earned her Education Specialist degree from Arkansas State...
Student gives Oxford youth a ‘big sister’
A young women’s mentorship program created by University of Mississippi junior Georgia Zeleskey aims to give a “big sister” to young girls growing up in college towns. After explosive growth in just two months in Oxford, she hopes to spread that mentorship across the Southeastern Conference. The...
hottytoddy.com
Growing High School STEM Outreach Program Led by Ole Miss Student
Savannah Draud, a doctoral student in biology at the University of Mississippi, is spending time at local high schools to help increase science literacy in an effort to inspire students to further their education and foster a love of science, technology, engineering and mathematics subjects. The Long Island, New York,...
hottytoddy.com
Della Davidson Principal Named Administrator of the Year
The Oxford School District has named Della Davidson Elementary Principal, Patches Calhoun, its Administrator of the Year for the 2022-2023 school year. Calhoun is in her second year as principal of Della Davidson where she also served as assistant principal under Marni Herrington, OSD Chief Academic Officer, for four years. During her time as assistant principal, Della Davidson Elementary was named a National Blue Ribbon School by the United States Department of Education.
hottytoddy.com
Reed Celebrated for 20 Years of Oxford School Board Service
Oxford School District Board of Trustees held a reception in honor of board member, Romana Reed, for 20 years of service to the students, parents, teachers and staff of the Oxford School District. Reed served as a key member of the Equity Task Force, the Portrait of a Graduate Committee...
Three Ole Miss commits land inside newly-released Top 247
Three Ole Miss football commits landed spots inside the newly-released Top247 for the class of 2023 on Tuesday evening. One barely missed a five-star ranking. That one was linebacker commit Suntarine Perkins out of Raleigh (Miss.) High School. Perkins, who reaffirmed his commitment to the Rebels over the weekend, maintained his four-star status as the nation's No. 35 overall player. He is ranked as the country's No. 2 linebacker and the top overall prospect in the state of Mississippi. The 6-3, 200-pounder was given a score of 97. The top 32 players are ranked as five-star prospects.
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Man Arrested for Intimidating a Witness
After investigation, Derrian Pegues, 23, of Oxford, Mississippi was arrested and charged with Felony Malicious Mischief. Pegues was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge and given a $2,500 bond. On December 2nd, Pegues reached back out to the victim from the previous incident. Pegues was then arrested and...
WAFF
Paralyzed former Ole Miss football player receives donations, visit from former teammates
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Ole Miss football player who was left paralyzed from a car wreck five years ago received a special surprise from the Ole Miss Foundation and staff members at Cypress Cove Living Facility on Monday. A staff member at the facility noticed that patient,...
actionnews5.com
Mississippi woman found dead in vehicle after leaving blues club
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - The Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a woman who was shot and killed hours after leaving a Mississippi club. On December 11, the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call shortly after 6:00 a.m. on West Bobo Road, of a non-responsive person in a car.
hottytoddy.com
Supporting Reading Experiences for Children
Elementary school students will be encouraged to love reading, thanks to a University of Mississippi endowment paying tribute to the late Elaine Hoffman Scott, of Little Rock, Arkansas, remembered for her great passion for education and the arts. The Elaine Hoffman Scott Memorial Endowment and Memorial Fund, which will support...
hottytoddy.com
PULSE Student Leadership Conference Returns
University of Mississippi freshmen and sophomores have an opportunity to gain new leadership skills, enhance existing strengths and learn to sustain a healthy balance among school, work and their personal lives at the PULSE 2023 Leadership Conference. Taking place Feb. 3-4 on the Oxford campus, PULSE – which stands for...
hottytoddy.com
Group Protests Herrington’s Bond on 158th Day of Jay Lee Going Missing
Today marks the 158th day that Ole Miss student Jimmie Jay Lee went missing. Friends and supporters gathered in front of the Lafayette County Courthouse Monday morning to protest the court’s recent decision to release the man charged with Lee’s murder on bond. The protest was held on...
Woman dead from apparent gunshot after leaving Mississippi blues club
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — Investigators in Coahoma County said that they have no leads in the death of a woman over the weekend. FOX13 learned that what was supposed to be a trip to help a family member move and see a few friends wound up with Brandi Barrett White being killed.
hottytoddy.com
2023 Oxford Film Fest Receives Prestigious ‘Science on Screen’ Grant
As OxFilm prepares for the 20th edition of the Oxford Film Festival taking place in March, OxFilm has announced that the film festival will be a recipient of the Science on Screen grant for the first time. The grant is from the Coolidge Corner Theatre and the Alfred P. Sloan...
wtva.com
Guntown woman found dead in Coahoma County
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities in Coahoma County found a Lee County woman dead during the weekend. According to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Brandi White, 45, of Guntown, Sunday morning inside a vehicle on West Bobo Road. She had apparently been shot. The death is being...
hottytoddy.com
Meet Your 2023 Orientation Leaders
With the recent unveiling of the University of Mississippi’s 2023 Orientation Leaders, it only seems fair for the current students to know who will be introducing the next crop of students to Ole Miss when the summer hits. Dozens of new faces submitted their love for the University and...
hottytoddy.com
Rebels Excel at USA Shooting Air Gun Championship
Four Ole Miss rifle team members competed at the USA Shooting Air Gun Championships this past weekend in Colorado. All four finished individually in the top 25 and three placed in the top 15. Kristen Derting, Martina Gratz and Emma Pereira began the weekend on the second relay. Gratz shot...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Welcomes UCF into Town
Ole Miss men’s basketball team returns to the hardwood on Wednesday as they play host to the Central Florida Knights. The tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. inside the SJB Pavilion and can be seen on SEC Network+. Ole Miss (7-2) is coming off of a 98-61 victory over...
wtva.com
Benton County sheriff credited with preventing gunfire inside New Albany Walmart
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in New Albany say Benton County Sheriff Robby Goolsby was in the right place at the right time Sunday when two men were arguing inside Walmart. Chief Chris Robertson says it was around 4:30 p.m. when Goolsby saw Roger Struble of Hickory Flat...
actionnews5.com
Supporters of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee rally in disapproval of suspect’s release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family, friends, classmates, and much of the Oxford community continue to rally in support of a missing Ole Miss student. Supporters of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee will rally outside the Lafayette County Courthouse in disapproval of Timothy Herrington’s Jr. recent release. They also want...
Comments / 0