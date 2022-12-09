Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Memphis billionaire giving away millionsAsh JurbergMemphis, TN
Kevo Muney is supporting the Memphis music communityAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITMemphis, TN
Memphis Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Twin GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped objectRoger MarshMemphis, TN
Related
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis
Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
LeBron James passes Wilt Chamberlain for scoring record only Michael Jordan ever beat
The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t exactly have a night to remember on Tuesday as they lost what looked like an upset in hand against the Boston Celtics. LeBron James can at least revel in the fact that he garnered another piece of NBA history as a consolation prize. With...
This shocking stat has Jaren Jackson Jr. in the running for DPOY
Jaren Jackson Jr. missed the first 14 games of the season for the Memphis Grizzlies, but since his return he’s certainly been leaving his mark on the court. He’s been arguably the best defensive player on the Grizzlies roster and has a case for the top player on that end of the court in the league overall. Jackson has been the anchor for a Grizzlies team that is 5th in league in defensive rating at 110.3. He’s also averaging more blocked shots per game than both the Sacramento Kings and the Miami Heat as a whole as per the Twitter page StatMuse.
Lonzo Ball shocking injury update to leave Bulls fans worried
Lonzo Ball has not played a single game for the Chicago Bulls this season and now it appears as if he may not suit up for them at all this year as per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Wojnarowksi appeared on ESPN’s NBA Countdown show on Wednesday with an update on...
Stephen Curry stat that proves Warriors need trade help
Stephen Curry looked absolutely gassed out by the end of the first half of Wednesday night’s game between the Golden State Warriors and the Indiana Pacers. Steph is exhausted after dropping 27 in the first half (via @anthonyVslater)pic.twitter.com/z4styHDAm9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 15, 2022 The Warriors superstar was understandably exhausted after doing nearly all […] The post Stephen Curry stat that proves Warriors need trade help appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lillard leads Blazers past Spurs 128-112 for 3rd straight
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Damian Lillard had 37 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the San Antonio Spurs 128-112 on Wednesday night for their third straight win. Anfernee Simons added 23 points for Portland, which has won five of six. Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 25 points, Doug McDermott added 14 and Keita Bates-Diop had 13. San Antonio was seeking its fourth consecutive victory after losing 11 in a row.
Kings overcome adversity, Raptors in road win
De’Aaron Fox had 27 points and 10 assists and the visiting Sacramento Kings defeated the Toronto Raptors 124-123 Wednesday night.
Paolo Banchero strengthens ROY with stat no other rookie has done this season
While he might be seeing some competition from Indiana Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin, Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero is easily the front runner for the NBA’s Rookie of the Year Award. Banchero only strengthened his case during Wednesday’s win against the Atlanta Hawks with his stat line of 20 points, six rebounds and six assists. Wednesday’s game was the fifth time Banchero has put up at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists this season. No other rookie has done that this year as per the Twitter page StatMuse.
Domantas Sabonis joins Chris Webber in Kings history with monster double-double vs. Raptors
The Sacramento Kings drew a lot of flak when they traded second-year guard Tyrese Haliburton to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Domantas Sabonis. However, despite Haliburton’s potential as one of the best point guards in the league, it’s hard to argue against the results of the trade, with both teams getting what they wanted out of the deal.
Terrence Shannon Jr. reacts to Brad Underwood’s viral rant after ugly Illinois loss
Illinois men’s basketball head coach Brad Underwood was not happy after his team looked flat in their loss to unranked Penn State. It was the second conference loss the No. 17 Illini suffered this season (though the team did beat No. 2 Texas the game before). Underwood lit into his team’s “lack of leadership” during the postgame press conference.
Ref hits Tom Thibodeau with death stare for interrupting challenge ruling
New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau got a hilarious death stare from an NBA referee while challenging a call during Wednesdaynight’s game between his team and the Chicago Bulls. While challenging a call late in the fourth quarter, Thibodeau could be seen mouthing off near the game officials’ table and his actions became too much of a distraction for referee James Williams, who then told the Knicks coach to stop.
Stephen Curry gets injury update from Steve Kerr after scary scene vs. Pacers
The first two months of 2022-23 have been far tougher for the Golden State Warriors than anyone imagined. If Stephen Curry is out for an extended period, though, the 14-15 defending champions might still have new depths to reach. Curry left his team’s 125-119 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday late in the third […] The post Stephen Curry gets injury update from Steve Kerr after scary scene vs. Pacers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Derrick Rose gets vocal on returning to Chicago on road trip
The New York Knicks are visiting the Chicago Bulls for two straight games on Wednesday and on Friday. For Knicks guard Derrick Rose, it’s a homecoming. Rose grew up in Chicago and was drafted by the Bulls with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 draft. Prior to Wednesday’s game, Rose spoke fondly of his time with the Bulls and wished he would have che as per Mike McGraw of The Daily Herald.
Stephen Curry gets brutally honest on current state of Warriors
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are arguably the most confounding team in the West this season. They have games where they look the part of the defending champions, like when they dismantled the Boston Celtics early last week. Then they have stinkers like the one they had on Tuesday against the previous season’s champion, the Milwaukee Bucks.
DeMarcus Cousins throws shade on Suns star Chris Paul with Top 5 praise for Lakers’ Russell Westbrook
DeMarcus Cousins’ recent podcast appearance was not short of memorable moments. One of them included his epic tale about attempting to talk trash to the great Tim Duncan, while also miserably failing in his effort to do so. Another one that has stood out is how Cousins threw a bit of slander toward Phoenix Suns […] The post DeMarcus Cousins throws shade on Suns star Chris Paul with Top 5 praise for Lakers’ Russell Westbrook appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Paul Silas tribute video from Hornets will warm your heart
The Charlotte Hornets gave the ultimate respect to former head coach Paul Silas with an emotional tribute on Wednesday ahead of their game against the Detroit Pistons. Charlotte showed a tribute video at Spectrum Center remembering Silas, who passed away recently at the age of 79. The beautiful clip featured Silas’ time as a player […] The post Paul Silas tribute video from Hornets will warm your heart appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Perfect trade offer Mavs must make for Pistons sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic
As the 2022 NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches, the competition for the hottest names on the NBA trade market is heating up. One of those names is Detroit Pistons sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic. Rumors are that the Los Angeles Lakers are in hot pursuit, but other suitors have emerged as well. One team in on a […] The post Perfect trade offer Mavs must make for Pistons sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Wizards vs. Nuggets prediction, odds and pick – 12/14/2022
The Denver Nuggets host the Washington Wizards for an interconference matchup! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Nuggets prediction and pick. Washington has lost their last seven games as they see their record plumpish once again. Sitting at a record of (11-10), the Wizards finally had hope for this new campaign. Now just two weeks later, the Wizards are (11-17) and sit 12th in the East. It’s been another unlucky injury-ridden start to the season for this squad as they now face a tough road challenge in Denver.
Is D’Angelo Russell playing vs. Clippers
The Minnesota Timberwolves head West for a tough matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers as they look to end a two-game losing skid and improve to .500 on the season. This is a very important contest which means the team will need everyone firing on all cylinders. That raises the question: Is D’Angelo Russell playing tonight?
‘Ultimate trickster’: Jalen Green reacts to forcing Chris Paul to traveling violation in Rockets vs. Suns
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green is quite proud after he forced a turnover from Phoenix Suns playmaker Chris Paul during their showdown on Tuesday. Paul is called the Point God for a reason. He is one of the best floor generals out there and has mastered the rules of the game, so it’s quite difficult […] The post ‘Ultimate trickster’: Jalen Green reacts to forcing Chris Paul to traveling violation in Rockets vs. Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
210K+
Followers
125K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0