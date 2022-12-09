Bay Staters among the highest spenders for healthcare, according to new study
Few people in the country pay more for their healthcare than Bay Staters, according to a new study.
According to a study by NiceRx Health, Massachusetts residents pay an average of $10,559 for their healthcare, second only to Alaska residents.
Despite previously introduced legislation to curb health care costs, health insurance for a Massachusetts family of four costs an average of $22,000.
All six New England states rank within the top 10.
The full Top 10 and the average cost of healthcare per person is as follows:
1. Alaska $11,064
2. Massachusetts $10,559
3. Delaware $10,254
4. Vermont $10,190
5. Connecticut $9,859
6. North Dakota $9,851
7. New York $9,778
8. New Hampshire $9,589
9. Rhode Island $9,551
10. Maine $9,531
Massachusetts also finishes on the podium when it comes to prescription costs. Bay Staters pay an average of $268.21 for their prescriptions, according to NiceRx Health.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0