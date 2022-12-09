ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Bay Staters among the highest spenders for healthcare, according to new study

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
 5 days ago
Few people in the country pay more for their healthcare than Bay Staters, according to a new study.

According to a study by NiceRx Health, Massachusetts residents pay an average of $10,559 for their healthcare, second only to Alaska residents.

Despite previously introduced legislation to curb health care costs, health insurance for a Massachusetts family of four costs an average of $22,000.

All six New England states rank within the top 10.

The full Top 10 and the average cost of healthcare per person is as follows:

1. Alaska $11,064

2. Massachusetts $10,559

3. Delaware $10,254

4. Vermont $10,190

5. Connecticut $9,859

6. North Dakota $9,851

7. New York $9,778

8. New Hampshire $9,589

9. Rhode Island $9,551

10. Maine $9,531

Massachusetts also finishes on the podium when it comes to prescription costs. Bay Staters pay an average of $268.21 for their prescriptions, according to NiceRx Health.

